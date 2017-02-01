Police Use Pacemaker Data To Charge Homeowner With Arson, Insurance Fraud (networkworld.com) 32
JustAnotherOldGuy writes from a report via Network World: If you're dependent upon an embedded medical device, the device that helps keep you alive may also be used to incriminate you in a crime. Ross Compton, a 59-year-old homeowner in Ohio called 911 in September 2016 to say that his house was on fire, however there were many irregularities to the blaze that investigators found suspicious, such as contradictory statements from Compton and the way that the fire had started. In the ensuing investigation, the police secured a warrant for the logs from his pacemaker, specifically, "Compton's heart rate, pacer demand and cardiac rhythms before, during and after the fire." They subsequently filed charges of felony aggravated arson and insurance fraud. Middletown Police said this was the first time it had used data from a heart device to make an arrest, but the pacemaker data proved to be an "excellent investigative tool"; the data from the pacemaker didn't correspond with Compton's version of what happened. The retrieved data was used to help indict Compton. Lt. Jimmy Cunningham stated, "It was one of the key pieces of evidence that allowed us to charge him."
Why not? All kinds of pseudo-science and bogus evidence has been accepted in the past. Arson and bite mark "evidence" are clear examples of this.
A good example of this was Cameron Todd Willingham [wikipedia.org]. He was executed in Texas for murder and arson based on flimsy pseudo-science evidence. Based on what we have subsequently learned about how fires start and spread, many arson experts now believe he was almost certainly innocent. Oops.
You should have read the article rather than the click-bait headline.
They found gasoline on his clothing, the fire starting in multiple places in his house and the guy claimed to have packed up suitcases of his belongings and tossed them out of the house during the fire (while somehow not having time to bother rescuing his cat). The pacemaker data was not the primary evidence used to indict him.
That may be the case, but IMO this shouldn't be admissible in court. In my opinion, it should be legally treated the same as one's own testimony, and law enforcement can't compel you to turn over any information contained in it. I think a similar doctrine should apply to any kind of "truth serum" drugs or any possible future technology that could directly read thoughts or memories from your brain.
The only exception should be if you're dead and a post-mortem investigation is needed.
Fifth amendment (Score:3)
Is the pacemaker part of him? Is offloading the data testifying?
In any case, I'm voting guilty. He looks like a shifty bastard.
The problem is these things are always tested on "shifty bastards". As soon as precedent is available, they get extended to ordinary people.
Warrant issued upon probable cause (Score:5, Insightful)
It seems like the warrant was issued upon probable cause and
In full compliance with the Bill of Rights, in other words. Are we supposed to be outraged anyway?
Depends: if he was black then obviously we should be outraged that they arrested him in the first place.
Either way, a lawyer will make mincemeat of the argument that an elevated heart rate right before a fire started is evidence of arson. My heart rate would be elevated too if I saw/smelled smoke.
If he was black they would have sent police to shoot him instead of the fire department.
the argument that an elevated heart rate right before a fire started is evidence of arson. My heart rate would be elevated too if I saw/smelled smoke.
How exactly do you smell the smoke from a fire before the fire has started? ESP?
In full compliance with the Bill of Rights, in other words. Are we supposed to be outraged anyway?
I think the real issue here is privacy. Why does his pacemaker report/record anything that isn't an emergency or suspect of one?
I'd rather see him go free (Score:2)
than see anyone's own biometrics used against them this way. This is fucking vile. I hope it goes to the supreme court - not that it will make any difference soon.
David Crawford (Score:4, Interesting)
This reminds me of the murder of David Crawford [smh.com.au] in Australia. The killer had an alibi matching what police initially thought was the time of death. By analyzing data from Crawford's pacemaker, they were able to pinpoint the exact moment he died, which busted the killer's alibi.
That is different and essentially data from an autopsy. It makes sense to get that and privacy does not really apply anymore.
Gulty until proven Innocent Evidence (Score:2)
The evidence of the pacemaker is only evidence of it's activity and nothing more. There is not evidence correlating changes in activity to anything else. What else can cause changes, intoxicant consumption, sexual activity (whether shared or individual sexual stimulation), general exposure to media content (movies, TV series, music).
Basically they twisted the evidence in such a way, that the defendant must now prove innocence. There are many activities that would generate those response, their claim that
They haven't convicted him based on just the pacemaker evidence. The pacemaker evidence was used to build an argument that his alibi was bullshit.
Yes other activities could have created the same pacemaker output. But he didn't claim to be doing any of those. He claimed 1 thing, the massive pile of evidence, including but not limited to the pacemaker logs, said otherwise.
Re:Gulty until proven Innocent Evidence (Score:4, Informative)
It's the prosecution's job to assert guilt. I'm not sure why you think it's odd that they'd do so.
It's the court's job to decide whether the evidence produced meets the standard of guilt.
