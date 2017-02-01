Police Use Pacemaker Data To Charge Homeowner With Arson, Insurance Fraud

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


JustAnotherOldGuy writes from a report via Network World: If you're dependent upon an embedded medical device, the device that helps keep you alive may also be used to incriminate you in a crime. Ross Compton, a 59-year-old homeowner in Ohio called 911 in September 2016 to say that his house was on fire, however there were many irregularities to the blaze that investigators found suspicious, such as contradictory statements from Compton and the way that the fire had started. In the ensuing investigation, the police secured a warrant for the logs from his pacemaker, specifically, "Compton's heart rate, pacer demand and cardiac rhythms before, during and after the fire." They subsequently filed charges of felony aggravated arson and insurance fraud. Middletown Police said this was the first time it had used data from a heart device to make an arrest, but the pacemaker data proved to be an "excellent investigative tool"; the data from the pacemaker didn't correspond with Compton's version of what happened. The retrieved data was used to help indict Compton. Lt. Jimmy Cunningham stated, "It was one of the key pieces of evidence that allowed us to charge him."

  • in court. Not if he had the money to fight it. But with our justice system they'll get a conviction out of him. Well, a plea bargain. Hell, guy's house just burned down. One way or the other he's not gonna have the money to pay legal bills.

  • Is the pacemaker part of him? Is offloading the data testifying?

    In any case, I'm voting guilty. He looks like a shifty bastard.

  • Who would've thought the government would use available, recorded information against you?

    If at first you don't succeed never try again. [wordpress.com]

  • Warrant issued upon probable cause (Score:4, Insightful)

    by mi ( 197448 ) <slashdot-2016q1@virtual-estates.net> on Wednesday February 01, 2017 @08:01PM (#53785469) Homepage Journal

    the police secured a warrant for the logs from his pacemaker

    It seems like the warrant was issued upon probable cause and ...

    specifically, "Compton's heart rate, pacer demand and cardiac rhythms before, during and after the fire."

    ... the place to be searched and the things to be seized properly described.

    In full compliance with the Bill of Rights, in other words. Are we supposed to be outraged anyway?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by guruevi ( 827432 )

      Depends: if he was black then obviously we should be outraged that they arrested him in the first place.

      Either way, a lawyer will make mincemeat of the argument that an elevated heart rate right before a fire started is evidence of arson. My heart rate would be elevated too if I saw/smelled smoke.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by nobuddy ( 952985 )

        If he was black they would have sent police to shoot him instead of the fire department.

      • the argument that an elevated heart rate right before a fire started is evidence of arson. My heart rate would be elevated too if I saw/smelled smoke.

        How exactly do you smell the smoke from a fire before the fire has started? ESP?

    • It's not the 4th amendment that is important here. Instead, it's the 5th. What is an implanted medical device? What if you have an artificial heart? Does a device ever become part of a person?

  • than see anyone's own biometrics used against them this way. This is fucking vile. I hope it goes to the supreme court - not that it will make any difference soon.

  • This reminds me of the murder of David Crawford [smh.com.au] in Australia. The killer had an alibi matching what police initially thought was the time of death. By analyzing data from Crawford's pacemaker, they were able to pinpoint the exact moment he died, which busted the killer's alibi.

  • The evidence of the pacemaker is only evidence of it's activity and nothing more. There is not evidence correlating changes in activity to anything else. What else can cause changes, intoxicant consumption, sexual activity (whether shared or individual sexual stimulation), general exposure to media content (movies, TV series, music).

    Basically they twisted the evidence in such a way, that the defendant must now prove innocence. There are many activities that would generate those response, their claim that

    • They haven't convicted him based on just the pacemaker evidence. The pacemaker evidence was used to build an argument that his alibi was bullshit.

      Yes other activities could have created the same pacemaker output. But he didn't claim to be doing any of those. He claimed 1 thing, the massive pile of evidence, including but not limited to the pacemaker logs, said otherwise.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by kogut ( 1133781 )

      It's the prosecution's job to assert guilt. I'm not sure why you think it's odd that they'd do so.

      It's the court's job to decide whether the evidence produced meets the standard of guilt.

