Police Use Pacemaker Data To Charge Homeowner With Arson, Insurance Fraud (networkworld.com) 100
JustAnotherOldGuy writes from a report via Network World: If you're dependent upon an embedded medical device, the device that helps keep you alive may also be used to incriminate you in a crime. Ross Compton, a 59-year-old homeowner in Ohio called 911 in September 2016 to say that his house was on fire, however there were many irregularities to the blaze that investigators found suspicious, such as contradictory statements from Compton and the way that the fire had started. In the ensuing investigation, the police secured a warrant for the logs from his pacemaker, specifically, "Compton's heart rate, pacer demand and cardiac rhythms before, during and after the fire." They subsequently filed charges of felony aggravated arson and insurance fraud. Middletown Police said this was the first time it had used data from a heart device to make an arrest, but the pacemaker data proved to be an "excellent investigative tool"; the data from the pacemaker didn't correspond with Compton's version of what happened. The retrieved data was used to help indict Compton. Lt. Jimmy Cunningham stated, "It was one of the key pieces of evidence that allowed us to charge him."
I think it's safe to say that wouldn't hold up (Score:3)
Re:I think it's safe to say that wouldn't hold up (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:I think it's safe to say that wouldn't hold up (Score:5, Interesting)
Why not? All kinds of pseudo-science and bogus evidence has been accepted in the past. Arson and bite mark "evidence" are clear examples of this.
A good example of this was Cameron Todd Willingham [wikipedia.org]. He was executed in Texas for murder and arson based on flimsy pseudo-science evidence. Based on what we have subsequently learned about how fires start and spread, many arson experts now believe he was almost certainly innocent. Oops.
Re:I think it's safe to say that wouldn't hold up (Score:5, Informative)
You should have read the article rather than the click-bait headline.
They found gasoline on his clothing, the fire starting in multiple places in his house and the guy claimed to have packed up suitcases of his belongings and tossed them out of the house during the fire (while somehow not having time to bother rescuing his cat). The pacemaker data was not the primary evidence used to indict him.
Re: (Score:2)
That may be the case, but IMO this shouldn't be admissible in court. In my opinion, it should be legally treated the same as one's own testimony, and law enforcement can't compel you to turn over any information contained in it. I think a similar doctrine should apply to any kind of "truth serum" drugs or any possible future technology that could directly read thoughts or memories from your brain.
The only exception should be if you're dead and a post-mortem investigation is needed.
Re:I think it's safe to say that wouldn't hold up (Score:5, Informative)
Your argument wouldn't work because the heart rate data had already been sent to a third party. Since the information was already given to a third party and the third party is the subject of the warrant, it's no longer a case of the defendant being compelled to do anything.
The best argument against the use of the heart monitor data would actually be the HIPAA privacy rule.
Re: (Score:2)
I agree that this should qualify for a HIPAA exemption. The information was collected solely to influence his medical treatment. As a doctor, I'm very ambivalent about HIPAA, but this is pretty clearly the sort of thing it's meant to prevent. Bad cases make bad law, of course, but they should be able to make a good case against him with the other evidence. If you'r
Re: (Score:3)
because the heart rate data had already been sent to a third party.
Not just any random 3rd party, a confidential patient-doctor exchange to a physician
for purpose of medical treatment. Not for the purpose of retaining and sharing
or using for business or other purposes as they like.
Confidential privileged and sensitive private communications with a doctor.
It's similar to sharing information with your lawyer for advise; there should bebody court holding an opinion that they
are justified in prying.....
Re: (Score:2)
I like how you made sure not to quote the part where I mentioned HIPAA would be a better argument before you went on to explain the basiis of HIPAA.
Re: (Score:2)
That may be the case, but IMO this shouldn't be admissible in court. In my opinion, it should be legally treated the same as one's own testimony, and law enforcement can't compel you to turn over any information contained in it.
It was treated no differently than any other records a person keeps. If you leave a trail, whether it is paper or electronic, it can be obtained with a warrant and used as evidence.
Re: (Score:2)
That's a huge stretch of the constitution. Which has, "nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself". He was not compelled to witness against himself. He does have to respond to lawful warrants for search though, but is not required to speak or provide any information. Ie, they can take fingerprints and this has never been considered to be self incrimination. Likewise they can get a warrant for the pacemaker logs, or phone records, or a lock of hair, a breath sample, etc.
Re: (Score:1)
I'm sure their are plenty of people that would save their shit before their pet.
Re: (Score:2)
while somehow not having time to bother rescuing his cat
Wait, What... He killed a cat?
Give him the chair!
Seriously, why is not animal cruelty in the list of charges with the arson?
Gratuitous speculation (Score:2)
It's safe to say that your post is based on gratuitous speculation.
Reading the linked articles it appears that the man had done things, notably moving heavy objects and exiting the house through his bedroom window, alledgedly between the start of the fire and him leaving the building, that were inconsistent with a cardiologist's estimate, on examination of the pacemaker data, of his body's maximum power output around that time. That's a pretty solid piece of evidence.
The obvious conclusions
some things you cannot avoid. (Score:2, Insightful)
I have no intentions at all of burning anything down or committing any violent acts, but this is still a scary development.
You can avoid a lot of the "spew all minutia of your life to the cloud!" insanity that's taken over the world, but if you need a pacemaker, well, you need a pacemaker. It's nothing something you can easily opt out of, well except for the usual "exercise eat right try to stay healthy" bit, but eventually, age catches up with everybody.
Sometimes you can opt out of other people's stupidit
Fifth amendment (Score:3)
Is the pacemaker part of him? Is offloading the data testifying?
In any case, I'm voting guilty. He looks like a shifty bastard.
Re: (Score:2)
They weren't talking to his doctor. They got records from a third party (the pacemaker manufacturer).
Now, the interesting bit that you can't discern from TFA is whether the pacemaker data was specifically downloaded for purposes of the investigation or if the information came out on routine interrogation. I'm guessing the former since you only check the pacer if you think there is a problem or perhaps twice a year. If the downloading of the data was compulsory, that opens some entertaining legal question
Re: (Score:3)
They weren't talking to his doctor. They got records from a third party (the pacemaker manufacturer).
Now, the interesting bit that you can't discern from TFA is whether the pacemaker data was specifically downloaded for purposes of the investigation or if the information came out on routine interrogation. I'm guessing the former since you only check the pacer if you think there is a problem or perhaps twice a year. If the downloading of the data was compulsory, that opens some entertaining legal questions.
Latter.
Pacemakers are typically tested quarterly when in working order, monthly when in low battery state when the device supports transtelephonic or inductive testing. Yearly in-person checkups are also typically done. (Transtelephonic: Patient wears a device on each hand or wrist, device communicates with remote servers over a POTS system. Inductive: Patient places a device over pacemaker and initiates remote reading, device communicates over phone, cellular, network, or internet to remote servers.)
Some "
Re:Fifth amendment (Score:5, Insightful)
The problem is these things are always tested on "shifty bastards". As soon as precedent is available, they get extended to ordinary people.
Re: (Score:3)
The problem is these things are always tested on "shifty bastards". As soon as precedent is available, they get extended to ordinary people.
"The trouble with fighting for human freedom is that one spends most of one's time defending scoundrels. For it is against scoundrels that oppressive laws are first aimed, and oppression must be stopped at the beginning if it is to be stopped at all." -- H. L. Mencklen
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly.
Re: (Score:2)
If you have to cut him open to get to it and he needs it to stay alive, I think there's a good case for it being part of him.
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't matter if it's a part of him. A lawful warrant can get a tissue swab for DNA, or a snip of hair, etc.
Hmmm (Score:2)
If at first you don't succeed never try again. [wordpress.com]
Warrant issued upon probable cause (Score:5, Insightful)
It seems like the warrant was issued upon probable cause and
...
In full compliance with the Bill of Rights, in other words. Are we supposed to be outraged anyway?
Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)
Depends: if he was black then obviously we should be outraged that they arrested him in the first place.
Either way, a lawyer will make mincemeat of the argument that an elevated heart rate right before a fire started is evidence of arson. My heart rate would be elevated too if I saw/smelled smoke.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
If he was black they would have sent police to shoot him instead of the fire department.
Re: (Score:2)
the argument that an elevated heart rate right before a fire started is evidence of arson. My heart rate would be elevated too if I saw/smelled smoke.
How exactly do you smell the smoke from a fire before the fire has started? ESP?
Re: (Score:2)
It's not as if they know to the microsecond when the fire started. He could easily have smelled smoke before the fire "officially" started.
Re: (Score:3)
My heart rate would be elevated too if I saw/smelled smoke.
That wasn't the point of the information gathering. If they were focusing on just his heart rate and blood pressure responses to the fire then yes, it would be a stretch to prove causality. What they did is get an outside cardiologist to:
1 - asses his level of probable cardiovascular fitness given his pre existing conditions
2 - asses the level of cardiovascular response needed to move all of the stuff out of the house in the presumed short time between discovering the fire and being forced out of the hous
Re: (Score:2)
One word: adrenaline
Re: (Score:3)
Either way, a lawyer will make mincemeat of the argument that an elevated heart rate right before a fire started is evidence of arson. My heart rate would be elevated too if I saw/smelled smoke.
The argument is that a person with his heart condition couldn't have possibly seen the fire, packed his bags, broke the window, thrown his suitcases out the window, and run outside. As far as I can tell, they didn't even check the particular heartrate when it happened, they just checked his overall health.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Do fingerprints?
Re: (Score:2)
Fingerprints reveal something about who you are, not what you know.
Imagine, in the future, a technology is developed that allows someone's brain to be scanned and memories read from the brain. Would a 4th amendment search of the memories in someone's brain be OK?
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, absolutely — as long as it can be done without undue damage to the person. The memories you have in your head are no different from those you recorded into a diary.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No, it is not. Before you ask, the multiplication table and the Pythagorean theorem remain meaningful too — and just as relevant to the topic at hand.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In full compliance with the Bill of Rights, in other words. Are we supposed to be outraged anyway?
I think the real issue here is privacy. Why does his pacemaker report/record anything that isn't an emergency or suspect of one?
Re: (Score:3)
Why does his pacemaker report/record anything that isn't an emergency or suspect of one?
So that his cardiologist can monitor his condition and pacemaker response to ensure it is working properly and providing the services necessary to keep him alive and well. Its the same reason a diabetic monitors his blood sugar levels. (When on a fixed medication plan, you don't monitor to decide how much insulin to use, you monitor to know if the fixed levels are right. A blood test gives you current sugar levels and an average level (through A1C), but won't tell if you are spiking extremely high or droppi
Re: (Score:2)
If all you record is the emergencies, then you miss all the times when it is marginally operational but still functioning, or when it is not providing sufficient services such that the patient self-limits his activity to stay within device limits.
It seems like you are unaware of the actual function of a pacemaker. A pacemaker only activates when your heart misses a beat (hence making the pace) and yes, those events should be reported. However, the vast majority of the time, a pacemaker is merely a passenger in your body. The question is, why do pacemakers report back the exact details of times when no actions were taken? Anything older than a half hour should be overwritten (with the exception of when actions have been taken by the device or alm
Re: (Score:2)
Become a cardiologist and then form an opinion. You're entitled to your opinion, but since you pulled it out of your ass, it doesn't account for much. Kinda stinky, too.
Re:Warrant issued upon probable cause (Score:5, Interesting)
In full compliance with the Bill of Rights, in other words. Are we supposed to be outraged anyway?
Probably not, according to Wikipedia [wikipedia.org]:
In the United States, the Federal Rules of Evidence do not recognize doctor-patient privilege. At the state level, the extent of the privilege varies depending on the law of the applicable jurisdiction.
If you can't claim privilege on the doctor, you probably can't claim it on medical equipment either. Here in Norway it's the other way around, we've found that the need for everyone to be able to seek medical aid is greater than the need for healthcare personnel to aid in criminal investigations, except when there's a clear threat of harm or to identify those involved in accidents and disasters. That is to say the police can certainly request drug tests, DNA tests, blood alcohol checks and such but they can't ask healthcare personnel to repeat what you told them. Not even with a court order.
Following that principle, I think the pacemaker data would be considered privileged here or at least it should, that is you're not going to be forced to choose between having a pacemaker and giving the police a tool with which to convict you. It's not something that should be granted lightly but I think attorney-client, clergy and a few others should. I'd certainly rank doctor-patient more worthy than spousal privilege, which is actually protected by US law. It's a bit odd when they can compel the rest of your family, blood is thicker than water but not in this case.
Re: (Score:2)
This is about a device that produces data no matter what, and there is no presumption of privacy or confidentiality. Very different.
Re: (Score:2)
My wife talks to me no matter what. Does that void any presumption of privacy that she has?
The issue is that there should be a presumption of privacy relating to this data. Good policy dictates this.
Re: (Score:2)
If it were my pacemaker, I would assume privacy and confidentiality. Well, I would have yesterday anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
Spousal privilege seems like a very silly thing now that we've thrown out ~2000 years of tradition and jurisprudence on the matter. Up until very recently, marriage was understood to merge the husband and wife into a single person. Spousal privilege is simply the right against self incrimination for a (legal) person with two bodies.
Personally, I find the use of data collected by an implanted medical device for prosecution to be abhorrent, and I will be letting my state and federal representatives know how
I'd rather see him go free (Score:2)
than see anyone's own biometrics used against them this way. This is fucking vile. I hope it goes to the supreme court - not that it will make any difference soon.
David Crawford (Score:5, Interesting)
This reminds me of the murder of David Crawford [smh.com.au] in Australia. The killer had an alibi matching what police initially thought was the time of death. By analyzing data from Crawford's pacemaker, they were able to pinpoint the exact moment he died, which busted the killer's alibi.
Re: (Score:2)
That is different and essentially data from an autopsy. It makes sense to get that and privacy does not really apply anymore.
Gulty until proven Innocent Evidence (Score:2)
The evidence of the pacemaker is only evidence of it's activity and nothing more. There is not evidence correlating changes in activity to anything else. What else can cause changes, intoxicant consumption, sexual activity (whether shared or individual sexual stimulation), general exposure to media content (movies, TV series, music).
Basically they twisted the evidence in such a way, that the defendant must now prove innocence. There are many activities that would generate those response, their claim that
Re:Gulty until proven Innocent Evidence (Score:4, Informative)
They haven't convicted him based on just the pacemaker evidence. The pacemaker evidence was used to build an argument that his alibi was bullshit.
Yes other activities could have created the same pacemaker output. But he didn't claim to be doing any of those. He claimed 1 thing, the massive pile of evidence, including but not limited to the pacemaker logs, said otherwise.
Re:Gulty until proven Innocent Evidence (Score:4, Informative)
It's the prosecution's job to assert guilt. I'm not sure why you think it's odd that they'd do so.
It's the court's job to decide whether the evidence produced meets the standard of guilt.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
It's the prosecution's job to assert guilt. I'm not sure why you think it's odd that they'd do so.
In most countries the prosecution has a duty to the truth that far outweighs all other concerns.
On topic, this is no different than using data from a step counter, fitbit, or an exercise measuring phone app...
It's an indicator of activity, it can't really be used for much in terms of proving guilt...
Even if they guy made a statement saying it was sleeping before the fire broke out, then perhaps he just made a false statement because he was doing something else...
Hopefully, this is all click bait, pro
Re: (Score:1)
They had enough probable cause to get a warrent (at least the judge felt so).
Re: (Score:2)
It's the court's job to decide if the data is admissible as evidence, but that's just splitting hairs.
I get what you mean, and I agree.
Currently, data-based evidence is acceptable by way of cell phone tower pings; browsing history, smartphone/computer data stores, so why not a smart heart?
That's to be determined, but I think the accept/reject will be based on parameters like accuracy and reliability of the device -- not the form factor.
Re: (Score:2)
Irony (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Once he's in prison, the state will pay his medical bills. Is that irony or has it reached the level of farce?
Well, of course my pulse was elevated . . . (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well then, we'll just check your plethysmograph logs.
don't get confused (Score:5, Informative)
A lot of people confuse this with things that they operate or own to be used as evidence against them. The protection against self-incrimination does not mean that no evidence can be produced to be used against you. And the data from your pacemaker hardly qualifies as you being forced to testify.
Re: (Score:1)
I tend to agree, it seems to me covered by search.
Similar to a blood test for intoxicants/DNA, than to me saying something.
Re: (Score:3)
You don't have protection from self-incrimination. You have protection from being compelled to incriminate yourself. The reason that right exists is to protect you from being tortured or otherwise coerced into confessing. With that in mind, it's clear that reading your pacemaker logs doesn't fit under that condition.
Re: (Score:2)
The big difference is that things you own and operate are not part of one's body. The pacemaker is.
Re: (Score:3)
bravo (Score:2)
Wow, I got to hand it to the investigators. Thinking outside the box. I'm being serious.
Turn off Logging :) (Score:2)
GNU Pacemaker, where you have the right to SSH in and turn off logging. Coming to a broken heart near you.
Good luck with Apple Watch (Score:1)
Apple Watch has a heart-rate sensor too. Anything you wear can and will be used against you.