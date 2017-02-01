Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Jury Orders Oculus To Pay $500 Million In ZeniMax Lawsuit (polygon.com) 25

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Polygon: A Dallas, Texas jury today awarded half a billion dollars to ZeniMax after finding that Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey, and by extension Oculus, failed to comply with a non-disclosure agreement he signed. In awarding ZeniMax $500 million, the jury also said that Oculus did not misappropriate trade secrets as contended by ZeniMax. Of the $500 million, Oculus is paying out $200 million for breaking the NDA and $50 million for copyright infringement. Oculus and Luckey each have to pay $50 million for false designation. And Iribe has to pay $150 million for the same, final count. The decision came back Wednesday afternoon following two and a half days of deliberation in the case being tried in a United States District court in the North District of Texas. Both id Software co-founder John Carmack and Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey were in the courtroom when the verdict was read. During closing arguments, ZeniMax attorney Anthony Sammi called the incident a heist and argued that ZeniMax should be awarded $2 billion in compensation and another $2 billion in punitive damages. Oculus attorney Beth Wilkinson argued that the multibillion-dollar lawsuit was driven by ZeniMax's embarrassment, jealousy and anger, not facts. It remains unclear what sort of impact this will have on the daily retail sale of the Oculus Rift headsets.

  • Facebook's status (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    [X] Rekt
    [ ] Not rekt

    We'll see what happens on appeal, and what this means to companies that poach employees in the future.

  • Impact? (Score:3)

    by PCM2 ( 4486 ) on Wednesday February 01, 2017 @04:24PM (#53784243) Homepage

    It remains unclear what sort of impact this will have on the daily retail sale of the Oculus Rift headsets.

    Probably none -- at least, not until after Oculus' appeal is heard.

  • FWIW, this is why you read employment contracts. (Score:5, Informative)

    by kbonin ( 58917 ) on Wednesday February 01, 2017 @04:26PM (#53784265) Homepage

    I used to work for Bethesda, a ZeniMax company. Never seen a more legally aggressive employment agreement, I had to reject initial offer until they added an addendum. Without it was essentially a multi-year multi-industry no-compete phrased to get around state laws banning no-compete clauses...

  • Muddy waters (Score:4, Interesting)

    by fluffernutter ( 1411889 ) on Wednesday February 01, 2017 @04:32PM (#53784321)
    This is a case of a smart person being dumb. If you want technology to be yours, you don't let it touch any machine owned by another company and you do it all on your own time. How a person could muddy the waters like this when the stakes are so high is beyond me.
  • Zenimax is in MD, Oculus in CA...yet the trial is in the North District of Texas...? I've been around Slashdot long enough to understand why there are so many trials like this in the "North District of Texas" but it's still baloney that lawyers can shop the district they want to file in. I for one would like my criminal trial to be held in the state which is most lenient to whatever my crime is....

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The Eastern District of Texas is the patent troll haven. This case was in Dallas, not Texarkana or Tyler.

  • Forgive my legal ignorance (IANAL :), what does 'false designation' mean?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by guruevi ( 827432 )

      It's when you sell stuff and lie about its origin. E.g. If stuff comes from China, you can't just say it's "Made in US".

