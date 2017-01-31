Swedish Govt Mulls Tougher Punishments To Tackle Pirate Sites (torrentfreak.com) 18
Authorities in Sweden are mulling new measures to deal with evolving 'pirate' sites. As part of a legislative review, the government wants to assess potential legal tools, including categorizing large-scale infringement as organized crime, tougher sentences, domain seizures, and site-blocking, reports TorrentFreak. From the article: Sweden is now considering its options when it comes to its future prosecutions of large-scale copyright infringement cases. As part of a review now underway, the government is accessing the powers it needs to deal with more serious cases of copyright infringement. Police national coordinator for intellectual property crimes Paul Pinter hopes that any changes will enable police to operate more efficiently in the future. "If you have a felony, you can get access to a whole new toolkit. In the terms of reference for the inquiry, the government mentions almost all of the points that we have previously proposed," he told IDG. Considering the way anti-piracy enforcement has developed over the past several years, few of the suggestions from the police come as a surprise. At the top of the tree is treating pirate site operators as more than just large-scale copyright infringers. The Justice Department says that due to the manner in which sites are organized and the subsequent development of revenue, treating them as self-contained crime operations may be appropriate.
I say that they're probably not going to solve either problem.
If they can, the rest of the world would certainly want to know HOW!
No, but Sweden does have a very broad definition of rape, things that in many countries wouldn't even be considered illegal, are considered rape in Sweden.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Anyways, why bother with facts when you can use #alternativefacts, the latter doesn't even require any references.
Wow, Al Capone is now == Pirate Bay (Score:5, Insightful)
Treating copyright infringement the same as organized crime sounds like an MPAA/RIAA-controlled alternate reality. I guess a lot of money went into "convincing" the right people for this legislative "review".
Meanwhile, Switzerland decriminalized "piracy" for self-use (i.e. cannot sell pirated materials) as perfectly fucking fine... and nothing bad has happened.
Combined with that, the recent case against "Swefilmer" shows that they made euro 1 400 000 from advertisement, so they goverment feels that slapping a fine on an operation such as swefilmer is n
Unless we're talking about a really weird circumcision where they actually encode a serial number during the cutting, only the number tattooed can be used to track you.
Mobile pirate sites in Swedish waters are already subject to Swedish law. [telegraph.co.uk]
I'm pretty sure it's already a felony.