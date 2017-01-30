Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Trump's Next Immigration Move To Affect H-1B Visas; Require Tech Companies To Try To Hire Americans First: Bloomberg (bloomberg.com) 80

Posted by BeauHD from the close-to-home dept.
AdamnSelene writes: A report in Bloomberg describes a draft executive order that will hit the tech industry hard and potentially change the way those companies recruit workers from abroad. The H-1B, L-1, E-2, and B1 work visa programs would be targeted by requiring companies to prioritize higher-paid immigrant workers over lower-paid workers. In addition, the order will impose statistical reporting requirements on tech companies who sponsor workers under these programs. The order is expected to impact STEM workers from India the most. Penguinisto adds: If (perhaps when) the president follows through, his next move could limit or at least seriously alter the way H-1B visas are distributed, putting U.S. citizens at a higher priority, and possibly restricting H1-B visas tighter. From the article: "If implemented, the reforms could shift the way American companies like Microsoft, Amazon and Apple recruit talent and force wholesale changes at Indian companies such as Infosys and Wipro. Businesses would have to try to hire Americans first and if they recruit foreign workers, priority would be given to the most highly paid. "Our country's immigration policies should be designed and implemented to serve, first and foremost, the U.S. national interest," the draft proposal reads, according to a copy reviewed by Bloomberg. "Visa programs for foreign workers should be administered in a manner that protects the civil rights of American workers and current lawful residents, and that prioritizes the protection of American workers -- our forgotten working people -- and the jobs they hold."

  • About (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    fucking TIME!

  • OK, help me out... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Frosty Piss ( 770223 ) * on Monday January 30, 2017 @09:10PM (#53770867)

    So, what's the "group think" on this one? Because I don't want to be called a racist or a xenophobe...

    • Call me whatever the F you want. I wish this was around 7 years ago when I got outsourced after 9 1/2 years with my previous company!

    • Re:OK, help me out... (Score:5, Informative)

      by TheGratefulNet ( 143330 ) on Monday January 30, 2017 @09:14PM (#53770897)

      its not racist when you can SEE with your own lying eyes that the bay area companies (I live here) are going out of their way to hire folks from india and china, first. the ONLY reason they do this is for money and servitude reasons.

      when I interview and everyone on the table is indian, I can tell that there is a total loss of BALANCE in racial and cultural mix. the bay area is very india-populated but not THAT much that 99% of the folks I talk to in every single interview are all indian, with occasional chinese.

      it simply does not represent the population mix and that's obvious to anyone who spends even a week here.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Not just Bay Area. Houston too. H1-B needs to end. No more indentured servitude.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by elrous0 ( 869638 )

        its not racist when you can SEE with your own lying eyes that the bay area companies (I live here) are going out of their way to hire folks from india and china, first. the ONLY reason they do this is for money and servitude reasons.

        It's even worse when you see every U.S. President and Congressman (before now) taking big fat corporate campaign donations to play along. If Hillary had been elected, the corrupt H1B program would have at the very least stayed the same. At worst they would have gotten even more H1B's.

        Good to finally have a President who's willing to put his own country, and its citizens, first again. It's been a long time.

    • Re:OK, help me out... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by pla ( 258480 ) on Monday January 30, 2017 @09:19PM (#53770917) Journal
      Slashdot has been screaming for exactly this for literally decades now. So, I fully expect this particular conversation to get ugly

      That said - So far, Trump has done exactly what he said he would do. The first two or three days, okay, I'll admit it took us by surprise that a politician (new to it or not) didn't lie. At this point, anyone not expecting exactly this either wasn't paying attention during the election, or is just plain delusional.

      "May you live in exciting times"...

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        >a politician (new to it or not) didn't lie

        Hooboy. I know what you meant, but you're probably gonna get some push back on that statement.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by elrous0 ( 869638 )

        I'll admit it took us by surprise that a politician (new to it or not) didn't lie.

        Isn't it sad how corrupt politics has become that it actually surprises us to see a President attempt to actually deliver on his promises?

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I'll help you out, I'm from East Europe, a US company with offices in here once hired some of us, some people from Southeast Asia and some people from Latin America, with not much saying about the project, just the required skills, then they shipped all of us to the West Coast for training, and once we were there, they told us that the American engineers were going to train us (including immigrants with green cards and American born), and afterwards they were going to be fired, and the projects moved abroad

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I'm all OK about the H1B abuse ending. That's not xenophobic or racist.

      However, the abuse, or well, what I consider abuse, is importing a bunch of mediocre people from cheap countries to make them slaves in the US that have to share a small apartment because they can't afford anything decent by themselves.

      However there's many talented people abroad and to be honest if they are paid above average I wouldn't have any quota. Yes, you can import a million Indians if you want as long as you pay them whatever the

    • You're certainly not helping and I can't help you because fuck group think.

      On one hand, I don't have a problem with this because fuck H-1B visas.

      On the other hand, I don't like this because fuck government fucking with capitalism.

      On the third hand, fuck that pussy-grabbing [youtube.com] goddam mother fucking son of a bitch.

  • ... regional offices outside of the USA? Will they have to import American workers, or are they still allowed to hire local talent?

    • Aren't most regional offices incorporated in the country they are located in to avoid having to pay taxes in the US? This wouldn't really affect them then.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )
        Not always... sometimes it is simply more convenient for them to have offices in areas where they do international business, and in many cases, particularly in urban settings, it is simply more convenient to hire people that are local to the area than to require someone to effectively permanently relocate if the position is not a temporary one.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      "regional offices outside of the USA? Will they have to import American workers"

      I'm thinking that local workers don't need US H-1B visas to work in their own country.

  • What does this mean, "and if they recruit foreign workers, priority would be given to the most highly paid."? Billionaires/millionaires first?

    • I believe it's to hire the more expensive foreign workers, so they won't be able to low ball US worker salaries. I could be wrong though.

    • It means don't replace Americans with cheaper H1-B (Score:4, Insightful)

      by raymorris ( 2726007 ) on Monday January 30, 2017 @09:20PM (#53770931) Journal

      It means that if when this happens:

      ABC Inc wants to bring over someone who is actually special, who has skills not available locally. Since they have special skills, ABC Inc is willing to pay them $190,000

      XYZ Inc wants to import some entry-level coders, for $40K each ($20K cheaper than entry-level US workers)

      ABC Inc wins. They are getting someone with special skills not available locally, as *evidenced* by fact that they are willing to pay for those special skills.

      It's not perfect, but it's an improvement. No system is perfect.

      • I've said this before and it still stands: there needs to be a secret shopper program of sorts where test applicants (who have really good backgrounds that match the skills needed) apply and if they are rejected, a hearing is held. public embarassment would result from any company who was cheating.

        it would be a bit of work to set it up and manage it, but the alternative is not working at all (ie, trust system).

        I've often thought about this. I have been out of work for months and months at a time and yet I

  • Aaaaand there goes any and all media support for Trump aside from Brietbart. How long will he last in office before resigning, or will he last all the way to the impeachment? 8 months? 5? 2?

    • Re: Goodbye Trump (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You've missed the obbious. Trump doesn't care what the media thinks. He does what's right no matter how much they screech.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        "What's right?"

        I think you meant to say "He does what he thinks is right".

        That isn't to say that it is or isn't right - but Trump isn't automatically right on all things. Keep that in mind.

  • isnt that the point, if you looked everywhere in the country and could not find qualified personal, then you get into the H1 program??

    • H1B workers are cheaper and easier to abuse because it's very hard for they to change job. In addition, some companies like Infosys and Wipro abuse the current system by submitting massive applications.

    • isnt that the point, if you looked everywhere in the country and could not find qualified personal, then you get into the H1 program??

      Yeah, that's what I came to say. This is like every other tale told by this idiot, full of sound and fury but signifying bullshit.

  • Make sure the H1Bs are paid $100k (Score:3)

    by mveloso ( 325617 ) on Monday January 30, 2017 @09:21PM (#53770939)

    If you make sure an H1B holder is paid over $100k a year the abuses will stop.

    Or require them to be paid the average prevailing wage of the position in the CEO's MSA.

    Either one will kill large chunks of the body-shop industry.

    Lastly, put in a bounty program for body shops that use B1 visa holders for body shopping. Reporters get 40% of the imposed fine, which is a multiple of the salary delta between the body shoppers and the equivalent FTE.

  • Hire American Heck, There is rampant H1B fraud (Score:4, Interesting)

    by oldgraybeard ( 2939809 ) on Monday January 30, 2017 @09:27PM (#53771001)
    Stop the fraud. These companies are firing Americans and replacing them with H1B individuals. And saying we can't find Americans with the skills! If the Americans they are firing don't have the skills, how could they be asked to train their replacements.

    And if their replacements had the skills, why would they need training!

    I have never been trained by an individual I was replacing ;) I was just dropped in the fire.
  • set the same persons up in an overseas establishment. Send those who they replace to the establishment to train their "replacements". Depending on the foreign establishment, the new employees will get $10 k to $20 k per year, much more if they're in a European country, but not what they'd get in Silicon Valley. Seems like a lot of that's going on now.

