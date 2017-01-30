Trump's Next Immigration Move To Affect H-1B Visas; Require Tech Companies To Try To Hire Americans First: Bloomberg (bloomberg.com) 80
AdamnSelene writes: A report in Bloomberg describes a draft executive order that will hit the tech industry hard and potentially change the way those companies recruit workers from abroad. The H-1B, L-1, E-2, and B1 work visa programs would be targeted by requiring companies to prioritize higher-paid immigrant workers over lower-paid workers. In addition, the order will impose statistical reporting requirements on tech companies who sponsor workers under these programs. The order is expected to impact STEM workers from India the most. Penguinisto adds: If (perhaps when) the president follows through, his next move could limit or at least seriously alter the way H-1B visas are distributed, putting U.S. citizens at a higher priority, and possibly restricting H1-B visas tighter. From the article: "If implemented, the reforms could shift the way American companies like Microsoft, Amazon and Apple recruit talent and force wholesale changes at Indian companies such as Infosys and Wipro. Businesses would have to try to hire Americans first and if they recruit foreign workers, priority would be given to the most highly paid. "Our country's immigration policies should be designed and implemented to serve, first and foremost, the U.S. national interest," the draft proposal reads, according to a copy reviewed by Bloomberg. "Visa programs for foreign workers should be administered in a manner that protects the civil rights of American workers and current lawful residents, and that prioritizes the protection of American workers -- our forgotten working people -- and the jobs they hold."
fucking TIME!
So, what's the "group think" on this one? Because I don't want to be called a racist or a xenophobe...
Call me whatever the F you want. I wish this was around 7 years ago when I got outsourced after 9 1/2 years with my previous company!
its not racist when you can SEE with your own lying eyes that the bay area companies (I live here) are going out of their way to hire folks from india and china, first. the ONLY reason they do this is for money and servitude reasons.
when I interview and everyone on the table is indian, I can tell that there is a total loss of BALANCE in racial and cultural mix. the bay area is very india-populated but not THAT much that 99% of the folks I talk to in every single interview are all indian, with occasional chinese.
it simply does not represent the population mix and that's obvious to anyone who spends even a week here.
Not just Bay Area. Houston too. H1-B needs to end. No more indentured servitude.
its not racist when you can SEE with your own lying eyes that the bay area companies (I live here) are going out of their way to hire folks from india and china, first. the ONLY reason they do this is for money and servitude reasons.
It's even worse when you see every U.S. President and Congressman (before now) taking big fat corporate campaign donations to play along. If Hillary had been elected, the corrupt H1B program would have at the very least stayed the same. At worst they would have gotten even more H1B's.
Good to finally have a President who's willing to put his own country, and its citizens, first again. It's been a long time.
That said - So far, Trump has done exactly what he said he would do. The first two or three days, okay, I'll admit it took us by surprise that a politician (new to it or not) didn't lie. At this point, anyone not expecting exactly this either wasn't paying attention during the election, or is just plain delusional.
"May you live in exciting times"...
>a politician (new to it or not) didn't lie
Hooboy. I know what you meant, but you're probably gonna get some push back on that statement.
I'll admit it took us by surprise that a politician (new to it or not) didn't lie.
Isn't it sad how corrupt politics has become that it actually surprises us to see a President attempt to actually deliver on his promises?
See? Replacing American workers with H-1B workers actually creates more jobs in the tens and hundreds of thousands. Somehow.
I saw nothing in the snippet you posted about replacing American workers. That is something you added. If you actually understood the snippet, or at least didn't refuse to acknowledge the argument, you would have typed something more like this:
See? Hiring H1B workers to help American companies succeed actually creates more jobs in the tens and hundreds of thousands. Obviously.
I'll help you out, I'm from East Europe, a US company with offices in here once hired some of us, some people from Southeast Asia and some people from Latin America, with not much saying about the project, just the required skills, then they shipped all of us to the West Coast for training, and once we were there, they told us that the American engineers were going to train us (including immigrants with green cards and American born), and afterwards they were going to be fired, and the projects moved abroad
I'm all OK about the H1B abuse ending. That's not xenophobic or racist.
However, the abuse, or well, what I consider abuse, is importing a bunch of mediocre people from cheap countries to make them slaves in the US that have to share a small apartment because they can't afford anything decent by themselves.
However there's many talented people abroad and to be honest if they are paid above average I wouldn't have any quota. Yes, you can import a million Indians if you want as long as you pay them whatever the
You're certainly not helping and I can't help you because fuck group think.
On one hand, I don't have a problem with this because fuck H-1B visas.
On the other hand, I don't like this because fuck government fucking with capitalism.
What about american companies with... (Score:3)
Aren't most regional offices incorporated in the country they are located in to avoid having to pay taxes in the US? This wouldn't really affect them then.
I'm thinking that local workers don't need US H-1B visas to work in their own country.
What does this mean, "and if they recruit foreign workers, priority would be given to the most highly paid."? Billionaires/millionaires first?
I get that, but they already said priority to Americans
It means that if when this happens:
ABC Inc wants to bring over someone who is actually special, who has skills not available locally. Since they have special skills, ABC Inc is willing to pay them $190,000
XYZ Inc wants to import some entry-level coders, for $40K each ($20K cheaper than entry-level US workers)
ABC Inc wins. They are getting someone with special skills not available locally, as *evidenced* by fact that they are willing to pay for those special skills.
It's not perfect, but it's an improvement. No system is perfect.
I've said this before and it still stands: there needs to be a secret shopper program of sorts where test applicants (who have really good backgrounds that match the skills needed) apply and if they are rejected, a hearing is held. public embarassment would result from any company who was cheating.
it would be a bit of work to set it up and manage it, but the alternative is not working at all (ie, trust system).
I've often thought about this. I have been out of work for months and months at a time and yet I
Goodbye Trump (Score:1, Troll)
You've missed the obbious. Trump doesn't care what the media thinks. He does what's right no matter how much they screech.
"What's right?"
I think you meant to say "He does what he thinks is right".
That isn't to say that it is or isn't right - but Trump isn't automatically right on all things. Keep that in mind.
isnt that the point, if you looked everywhere in the country and could not find qualified personal, then you get into the H1 program??
isnt that the point, if you looked everywhere in the country and could not find qualified personal, then you get into the H1 program??
Yeah, that's what I came to say. This is like every other tale told by this idiot, full of sound and fury but signifying bullshit.
But easy on the hyperbole - we can't defeat the lying and maniacal fury of our White Nationalist POTUS by using their own techniques, any more than we can defend freedom by surrendering our freedom. I would recommend looking to the Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Junior as an example of how we can win this fight. Let President Trump (nee: Drumpf) rely upon the Big Lie, screaming alternative facts at the top of his lung
Doesn't look like he's lying to me. I'm as shocked as anyone, but it looks like he actually intends to keep his campaign promises. I can't even remember the last time that happened.
If Trump only steals for himself he will steal far less than most other presidents ever.
A president making deals to get his family and himself into cushy post election jobs will cause far more losses. The ROI on good lobbying is immense, the lobbied get "paid" peanuts
... the companies make billions.
If you make sure an H1B holder is paid over $100k a year the abuses will stop.
Or require them to be paid the average prevailing wage of the position in the CEO's MSA.
Either one will kill large chunks of the body-shop industry.
Lastly, put in a bounty program for body shops that use B1 visa holders for body shopping. Reporters get 40% of the imposed fine, which is a multiple of the salary delta between the body shoppers and the equivalent FTE.
And if their replacements had the skills, why would they need training!
I have never been trained by an individual I was replacing
Yeah, apparently he didn't get the memo that he's supposed to be ashamed to be American or stand up for his country.
Well, you've posted all this anonymously so far now. Care to share with us any actionable details about your story and what you're being extorted for?
