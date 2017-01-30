Google Quietly Makes 'Optional' Web DRM Mandatory In Chrome (boingboing.net) 78
JustAnotherOldGuy quotes a report from Boing Boing: The World Wide Web Consortium's Encrypted Media Extensions (EME) is a DRM system for web video, being pushed by Netflix, movie studios, and a few broadcasters. It's been hugely controversial within the W3C and outside of it, but one argument that DRM defenders have made throughout the debate is that the DRM is optional, and if you don't like it, you don't have to use it. That's not true any more. Some time in the past few days, Google quietly updated Chrome (and derivative browsers like Chromium) so that Widevine (Google's version of EME) can no longer be disabled; it comes switched on and installed in every Chrome instance. Because of laws like section 1201 of the U.S. Digital Millennium Copyright Act (and Canada's Bill C11, and EU implementations of Article 6 of the EUCD), browsers that have DRM in them are risky for security researchers to audit. These laws provide both criminal and civil penalties for those who tamper with DRM, even for legal, legitimate purposes, and courts and companies have interpreted this to mean that companies can punish security researchers who reveal defects in their products. Further reading: Boing Boing and Hacker News.
A lot of people do care about Netflix and Netflix on Chrome is only 720p (probably because of previous policies). Now that they're hardening the DRM we'll probably see Edge's exclusive 1080p/Dolby Digital capability go away.
Hmm... would that constitute tampering under DMCA?
nope because your not messing with the drm part just removing it but that means you can not watch videos that use it. im sure there are audiences that do not care for it.
Google Chrome is not open source. Only Chromium is. And Chromium already has web DRM disabled by default. So you will only have to build Chromium, without any changes to the source code at all.
but it says its on by default now in chromium.
There are several FF forks around, such as Pale Moon, that can serve just fine.
It is a question of enforcing a small market share. We want DRM to continue being a "enable it, instantly lose a lot of viewers". Just like intrusive ads (a piece of static text or a picture without spyware javascript coming along with it) are widely considered "evil virus carriers" (which they *are*), we would like EME DRM to be known as such too, with the same self-protection behavior: disable it in the browser (i.e. same as using ad-blockers).
probably a unique browser ID is also generated during installation which it then hands out to any server that asks. your VPN tricks will no longer work
It's still optional; just stop using Chrome.
Or delete the DLL from the plugins directory, or change the permissions on the plugins directory or use Chromium (which is essentially Chrome without the DRM bit anyway).
Nope. Stop right there citizen.
Changing ANYTHING about the DRM stuff is a no-no under the DMCA. You have no right to block it. You have no right to turn it off, and coming soon, you will have no right to a computer or software without it.
In all seriousness though, I do wonder if changing the permissions on or deleting a DLL that provides DRM would be considered "tampering or circumventing a technological protection measure" under the DMCA and it's variants. Of course the browser is entitled not to play the content if that's the case, but my money is on the "You bet your ass it is." side considering that "helps" to increase corporate profits.
DMCA has been common fodder on Slashdot for
decades plural now. Learn what it says, and also how courts have interpreted it.
you're prohibited from bypassing a technological measure that limits access to a copyrighted work. Removing your computer's ability to descramble DRMed stuff is not a violation, because doing this does not provide you with access. It is perfectly legal.
They've moved the options regarding Flash and PDF Reader plugins. Widevine is not listed nor given the option to be disabled within the UI.
Also these are Plugins not Extensions, two entirely different things.
Can you explain to use the difference between plugins and extensions?
Something something Evil....
Now? Where have you been the last 10 years?
To me they became evil the moment they raped https://dejanews.com/ [dejanews.com]
Widevine like all EME are plugins, they are not part of the browser binary, but separate libraries. Chromium couldn't be open source if it wasn't designed that way. So remove the plugin? In any case the part about researching Chrome... WTF? Chromium is open source...
See related story here [slashdot.org]. You can no longer remove that plugin. As for chromium you could always compile your own version to allow you to remove the plugin in question but it's probably easier (and better in principle) just to dump chrome and it's offshoots altogether.
See related story here [slashdot.org]. You can no longer remove that plugin. As for chromium you could always compile your own version to allow you to remove the plugin in question but it's probably easier (and better in principle) just to dump chrome and it's offshoots altogether.
Chromium doesn't even support widevine since it uses proprietary codecs, and those are only enabled in official Chrome builds.
Or is anyone else getting tired of basic internet tools being turned in to monsters? By that I am talking about FireFox deciding to not trust a certificate, you can't select "Yes, I know, give it to me anyway". EG: StartCom's certs - you can't click past, you have to use another browser.
Another example: Java 8 - I maintain servers. Many thousands of them, all over the globe. No, I can't put valid certificates on them. That would violate compliance in the first place, in the second place, we are talking $many^3 servers. But in Java 8, you have to add the IP to an exception list. Yeah, that's a lot to maintain. So we don't use Java 8.
Please guys that write this stuff - you cannot make unilateral decisions on security and not impact workloads. Yes, the average Internet user is an idiot and needs to be protected, but those non-idiots don't have the hours of time needed to get around your unilateral coding decisions.
for java you can use a deployment file with trusted ip's and a custom certstore file to bypass cert issues. at least most of them.
not a simple process but if you are managing a large deployment then chances are its no big deal for you.
firefox is more manual but also doable...
actually not sure about the StartCom's certs, i am unfamiliar with them... but even self signed certs can be added as trusted CA's
No, I can't put valid certificates on them. That would violate compliance in the first place
Compliance with what?
Apparently they can and they do just that, hence your plea for help. But discussing this in terms of your workload is really discussing a distraction. Computer owners benefit from software freedom because software freedom grant
I'm speaking to at scale work, not simply a few thousand servers. Add more orders of magnitude.
What you discuss is absolutely possible. If you have time, or manpower to dedicate to watching every single part of every single tool used. Management is simply not going to pay that salary. And since not every single tool is under constant, close scrutiny, the opportunity for sudden work stoppages is much greater. I simply cited the tools everyone knows.
What you suggest about selecting software - not so much when
Who hasn't been burned by hardware that requires Java but then finds that either the browser or the JVM won't run the interface due to HTTPS compliance problems. And sometimes its not even Java -- we recently ran into some wireless controllers with a default public certificate that was revoked, breaking the management GUI and the captive portal functionality.
In an ideal world, an organization would have their own internal PKI or buy public trusted certificates for all of it, at least solving the HTTPS cer
There I said it.
Why, because media companies are too stupid to come up with a better model so they bog down the net with streams of moronic shows.
While I am venting my spleen over stupid stuff, another thing pissing me off is slashdot starting to display ads over the posts even when signed in - please stop doing that shit slashdot.
I'm running FF 51.0.1 (32-bit) with Adblock Plus and NoScript.
Mr AC has has characterized the issue [slashdot.org]. I'm on 50.1.0
Why, because media companies are too stupid to come up with a better model so they bog down the net with streams of moronic shows.
Not so sure spewing all the video streams over the 'net is a bad thing. It creates demand for capacity, which is naturally increased. More capacity is pretty much always a good thing IMHO.
Why, because media companies are too stupid to come up with a better model so they bog down the net with streams of moronic shows.
Not so sure spewing all the video streams over the 'net is a bad thing. It creates demand for capacity, which is naturally increased. More capacity is pretty much always a good thing IMHO.
You're probably right and the additional capacity is a good thing, however that doesn't change that it is a stupid model. Advancement and adaptation is a good thing for business and these are businesses highly resistant to change. Their requirements for laws and constructs like the DMCA to sustain their business model instead of evolving to 21st century business conditions just shows that their business model is obsolete.
They are a 20th century construct trying to stay relevant.
Thanks, you nailed it - that is in fact what is happening when I wait whatever minutes it takes for the as server to get its shit together when I could have finished reading the thread.
I hate stupid shite.
Remember when googles motto was do no evil? (Score:1)
Do you remember when DRM was classified as evil? Yeah... me neither.
Are you for real? Were you around that time a major corporation installed malware on all of their customers computers in the name of DRM?
https://it.slashdot.org/story/... [slashdot.org]
Why should I give a shit about that DMCA? I love it, if it means the US competition has to resign before they may even start!
--signed, European security researcher.