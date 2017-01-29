Running For Congress, Brianna Wu Criticizes The FBI's GamerGate Report (venturebeat.com) 8
An anonymous reader shares this update about programmer/game developer Brianna Wu as well as the FBI's recently-released report on their GamerGate investigation:Wu has officially unveiled the web site for her campaign for a seat in the U.S. Congress, and says if elected she'll confront the FBI over their "appalling failure" when investigating members of the controversial GamerGate coalition. "Wu catalogued more than 180 death threats that she said she received because she spoke out against sexism in the game industry and #GamerGate misogyny," according to VentureBeat, which quotes Wu as saying "only a fraction of a fraction of the information we gave them was ever looked into."
The article says the FBI did investigate -- even asking Google to "preserve records" for several email addresses and YouTube accounts, and making a similar request to Microsoft. And the FBI also interviewed one minor who admitted to making at least 40 threatening phone calls, but after turning over that information learned that the state of Massachusetts had declined to prosecute. In the end the FBI's 173-page report ultimately concluded that there were no actionable leads.
Wu's response? "All this report does for me is show how little the FBI cared about the investigation."
Malignant narcissist upset, news at 11. (Score:2)
No, you unimportant half-melted snowflake, the world does not revolve around you and yours.
No one gives a fuck (Score:2)
Lady, no one gives a fuck. Do something about hunger, or world peace, or H1Bs, or unemployment, or campaign corruption, or lobbyists, or something that matters.
If you want to pick a fight with the FBI, maybe pick on the DOJ + FBI failure to prosecute Hilary for selling access to our government, taking bribes, or violating national security by dispersing classified information?