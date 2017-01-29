The US Border Patrol Is Checking Detainees' Facebook Profiles (cnet.com) 74
An anonymous reader quotes CNET: Border patrol agents are checking the Facebook accounts of people who are being held in limbo for approval to enter the U.S., according to a Saturday tweet by immigration lawyer Mana Yegani that was spotted by The Independent... Yegani, who is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, told CNET that checking phones has been reported by other lawyers as part of the vetting process. "[G]oing through passengers phones from the seven banned countries happens when the individual is interrogated (put under extreme vetting)," Yegani said.
Yegani told The Independent that she and other lawyers have been fielding calls from people who are already cleared to live in America, but are getting stuck at the border regardless. "These are people that are coming in legally. They have jobs here and they have vehicles here," Yegani said in the report.
The EFF warns that "Fourth Amendment protection is not as strong at the border as it is in your home or office. This means that law enforcement can inspect your computer or electronic equipment, even if they have no reason to suspect there is anything illegal on it. An international airport, even if many miles from the actual border, is considered the functional equivalent of a border."
Yegani told The Independent that she and other lawyers have been fielding calls from people who are already cleared to live in America, but are getting stuck at the border regardless. "These are people that are coming in legally. They have jobs here and they have vehicles here," Yegani said in the report.
The EFF warns that "Fourth Amendment protection is not as strong at the border as it is in your home or office. This means that law enforcement can inspect your computer or electronic equipment, even if they have no reason to suspect there is anything illegal on it. An international airport, even if many miles from the actual border, is considered the functional equivalent of a border."
Brave new world (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Hardly matters, somebody else will share it for you, and not enough people care to effectively prevent it. Hell, nobody cares that he is defying the court order to release them.
Re: (Score:1)
As if I needed more reason not to share my personal life with the world (and TSA)
CNN was reporting that refusal to provide your social media details could be considered grounds for refusal to admit the person into the country.
I imagine that not having "social media accounts" would be seen as equivalent to refusal to provide them by the G-drone doing the verifying. It probably would not occur to most people in this day and age that there may be people without accounts on Facebook or Twitter.
Re: (Score:2)
You mean George Orwell's 1984. That was about a totalitarian society with widespread surveillance.
Brave New World (by Aldous Huxley) was about a bio-engineered caste society. Individuality was discouraged, but the main theme was not surveillance.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
alternative facts
The politically correct term is parallel construction [wikipedia.org].
Re: (Score:1)
Are the agents also permitted to provide alternative facts when they don't find what they are looking for under this administration?
When you write "alternative facts" you mean the fact that a Muslim is by a definition (if he is a real Muslim) someone who is against the USA (and the Western Civilization in general)?
I am a Greek (yes... proud for the fact that my ancestors greatly helped with this "Western Civilization" thing!) - i am very ashamed for the fact that most of the Muslims responsible for the terrorism effecting Europe the last decade originaly entered illegaly from my country (THIS IS A FACT - "alternative" to the fact that s
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
Re: (Score:3)
"Extreme vetting" means something else entirely.
Re: (Score:2)
Denying lawful residents the right to enter the United States and treating them like criminals at borders and airports isn't keeping America safe.
No but it is a highly polarizing issue. Political genius. Divide and conquer. It's time for the enemies of America to stand up out of the crowd and make themselves known. So they can be head-shotted.
Re: (Score:1)
the Senate will likely stay under Republican control after the 2018 election
Just as well, the democrats did squat while they had control. This is all the voters' fault. They reelected 97% of congress and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
Reverse engineering (Score:4, Insightful)
Cynic in me says they are looking for someone who can be implicated as a terrorist supporter to be used to justify the ban.
Re: (Score:2)
I actually have 'ecodefense-a-field-guide-to-monkeywrenching.pdf' on the SD card of my phone.
Re:Reverse engineering (Score:5, Interesting)
Cynic in me says they are looking for someone who can be implicated as a terrorist supporter to be used to justify the ban.
As opposed to simply pointing to the fact that the seven countries in question are (as identified by the Obama administration hotbeds of violent jihaddi output? As opposed to simply observing the fact that hundreds of people have died in the last couple of years at the hands of immigrants from those areas who have deliberately entered the countries where they murdered people
... to murder them? And that many of those killers and their support circles were lumped in with a huge flow of refugees?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Not a single American was killed on U.S. soil by citizens from any of those countries between 1975 and 2015, according to statistics tallied by the conservative-leaning Cato Institute.
However, the same set of statistics show that nearly 3,000 Americans were killed by citizens from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt in the same time period - with the bulk of those killed being victims of the 9/11 attacks. Yet, people from those three countries are still welcome to apply for U.S. visas and trave
Re: (Score:2)
Cynic in me says they are looking for someone who can be implicated as a terrorist supporter to be used to justify the ban.
As opposed to simply pointing to the fact that the seven countries in question are (as identified by the Obama administration hotbeds of violent jihaddi output?
A bill signed by Obama to avoid a government shutdown [wikipedia.org]. Hardly an example of Obama actively pushing restrictions on those 7 countries.
As opposed to simply observing the fact that hundreds of people have died in the last couple of years at the hands of immigrants from those areas who have deliberately entered the countries where they murdered people
... to murder them?
I haven't the slightest idea what you're talking about.
And I'm pretty sure that makes two of us.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Cynic in me says they are looking for someone who can be implicated as a terrorist supporter to be used to justify the ban.
The cynic in me says that border control agents are as confused by the order as everyone else [cnn.com].
They were told legal residents were not included in the ban, then they were included, then a judge blocked deportation, now while everyone is stuck waiting around they might as well try to do some "extreme vetting".
Being "cleared" doesn't mean you are authorized (Score:5, Interesting)
The Visa Waiver Program was improved in 2015.
"Nationals of VWP countries who have traveled to or been present in Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, or Yemen on or after March 1, 2011 (with limited exceptions for travel for diplomatic or military purposes in the service of a VWP country)."
Just because it has been ignored by our previous administration, doesn't make entry lawful. It's far past time for enforcement agencies to follow legal mandates. Right or wrong, law is legislated. Instructing agencies not to follow laws created by legislature by defunding or other political means circumvents mandates created by legislature.
We are a democracy. If the law doesn't fit what the majority of the citizens want, change it. Effecting change without legislature is just wrong.
Change (Score:1)
SCOTUS ruled , limited rights at the border (Score:2)
Aliens of any type have NEARLY ZERO rights at the border. Consular nonreviewability https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] US Citizens have a reduced set of rights. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:1)
Are you therefore saying that makes it right?
Re: (Score:2)
Aliens of any type have NEARLY ZERO rights at the border.
What makes you think its only aliens that will be getting the rubber glove treatment? US Citizens have limited rights when crossing the border as well.
Well, yes. As they should. (Score:5, Informative)
Apparently we've forgotten the folks (San Bernardino, etc) who had "clear evidence of ISIS sympathies" on their Facebook profiles and other public social media that we then asked why hadn't been caught when they were entering the country.
As the SCOTUS has repeatedly stated, aliens have no Right of Entry to the US, and non-citizens have reduced guarantees (and certainly reduced privileges). Even a US citizen may be searched on entry if anything unusual is suspected, and is legally obligated to declare possessions in a way that basically happens nowhere else domestically (except agricultural goods going into California).
This is a Good Thing. How is this not a Good Thing? That's what customs/border inspection is supposed to be doing.
Re: (Score:1)
Like any power, it's a good thing when used sensibly, but becomes a bad thing if used in an overly-broad fashion. I think to some extent even the White House sees that, which is why Priebus backed down on Green Card holders. Yes, it will stop Syrian refugees from coming in, so I suppose that's a campaign promise kept, though the nature of Trump's rhetoric during the campaign suggested a much broader Muslim entry ban, so it seems odd that countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, country
Re: (Score:2)
If Hillary had been elected, we might already be in a ground war with Russia over Syria. That was certainly the sentiment being seen supported in her fan-base (her business and foreign-policy backers). Of course, nothing she said on the campaign trail was really supposed to be taken seriously. She's a mainstream rubber-chicken-dinner retail politician.
Now, that's about as sensible a comment as your last paragraph.
Re:Well, yes. As they should. (Score:4, Insightful)
This. Does anyone seriously advocate that someone who posts something like "Death to America!" and has images of ISIS flags all over their Facebook page NOT be stopped at the border?? That's some pretty basic vetting, right there.
If I posted "Death to the Queen!" on my Facebook page, should I be pissed if the UK then denied my travel visa? If anyone thinks this is wrong, I'd like some of what you're smoking.
Re: (Score:2)
Why was this down voted?
You don't even have to be at a border crossing zone, with reduced rights. Everyone, including the government, is allowed to view your public persona. When you post to Twitter, it is not a secret.
Well (Score:5, Insightful)
While checking their phones is disturbing, facebook is public folks. That shits posted straight there and it sure as hell isn't the posters anymore when it hits faceboooks servers.
We can whine all we want about lack of privacy, but not after willingly abdicating it...
Facebook is evil for many reasons, this is one...
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Public in the sense that anybody who isn't a completely naive idiot is when it comes to Facebooks 'privacy setting.'
Did you just show up on the Internet yesterday??
Re: (Score:1)
If they are taking his phone, they can read the files on his phones even more easily then they can access his private facebook posts. I understand that you like to bash facebook, but in this case, the problem is not facebook, the problem is border officers being allowed to search YOUR laptop/mobile and access YOUR files (and I bet that having an encrypted partition will just rouse more suspicion).
Re: (Score:2)
Facebook is evil for many reasons, this is one...
How does Facebook making your public posts public
... make them evil? If, as in the case of the San Bernadino terrorists, the killers' social media output is full of lots of signs that they are murderous jihaddis, how is it somehow evil of Facebook to display they stuff the users put there because they want it to be seen?
Not following your thinking, here. Is a laser printer evil if you use it to print out your "I'm going to kill you, you heathen!" letter?
This Is What Happens When You Ignore The People (Score:4, Insightful)
For many years the left have shut down any discussion about immigration by screaming "racist", "bigoted", "xenophobic". Instead of listening to people's concerns about high levels of immigration and rapidly changing demographies, the left brushed those concerns aside and ploughed on with bringing anyone and everyone into the country. Then finally, after many years, a presidential candidate appeared who took their concerns of the people seriously and the public jumped at the chance to elect him.
So now, after years of the left steamrollering over the views of those of us on the right, we're now the ones in the driving seat of the steamroller. We'll show as much regard for your concerns and opinions as you showed for ours. Had you listened to the voices of those on the right, and taken a more measured approach, we might not be in this situation where the left and right are so divided. But hey, you created this situation and now you'll have to watch the results, with more to come over in Europe.
One thing surely even the left can agree on about Trump is that he's probably the first politician in history to deliver so thoroughly on his campaign promises. Obama couldn't do a simple thing like close Guantanamo Bay, and he certainly didn't deliver the transparent government he promised. Trump is doing exactly what he said he'd do. He's doing a fantastic job.
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
So what you're saying is the Right intends to be a pack of willful idiots because "Democrats!"
Re: (Score:3)
You have a reading comprehension problem if that's all you saw in the above comment.
Giving you the benefit of the doubt, I think you're just being disingenuous, though.
Re: (Score:1)
If your concern is "changing demographics", then your concern is, by definition, bigoted and racist, as you are concerned that there are not enough "white people" for your taste.
You could have at least tried to hide your white supremacist feelings by pretending it was about jobs.
And
Good story choice (Score:2)
Border Security (Score:2)
Watch Border Security.
This is standard operating procedure for everyone goign through the border in Canada, Australia, and America. They will look thorough your texts, your emails, your social media. It's quite funny when after waiting for a few minutes for the security screening to be completed, the security guards go up to the smuck and ask him about the pictures of drugs he took 5 years ago, and the text message he sent 20 minutes ago saying he was looking forwards to getting "toasted" after the plane la
Add: For at least 2 years now (Score:2)
I know people have been asked to volunteer Facebook and other social network information upon entry into the US, this has been the case for at least 2 if not 4 years and started under the Obama administration. Even Twitter held back their outrage about the DHS using their information for border controls until AFTER it was clear that Trump had won but even that story is now several months old.
All these 'new things' including the stopping of people at the border from certain nations has been done and legislat
Vetting will look into any data (Score:2)
The good news is biometrics will remove a lot of the past issues with people moving around with papers that are shared, limited, lost or fake.
Some people enter a third nation and have been granted total new legal travel documents in a third nation with no vetting.
Other nations sell citizenship with few questions asked.
As for social media, a nation can ask for that during an inte