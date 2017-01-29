ISPs Finally Abandon The Copyright Alert System (engadget.com) 82
"Major internet providers are ending a four-year-old system in which consumers received 'copyright alerts' when they viewed peer-to-peer pirated content," reports Variety. An anonymous reader quotes Engadget's update on the Copyright Alert System. It was supposed to spook pirates by having their internet providers send violation notices, with the threat of penalties like throttling. However, it hasn't exactly panned out. ISPs and media groups have dropped the alert system with an admission that it isn't up to the job. While the program was supposedly successful in "educating" the public on legal music and video options, the MPAA states that it just couldn't handle the "hard-core repeat infringer problem" -- there wasn't much to deter bootleggers. The organizations, which include the RIAA, haven't devised an alternative.
"Surprise: it's hard to stop copyright violators just by asking them," reads their article's tagline, which attributes the failure of the system to naive optimism. "It assumed that most pirates didn't even realize they were violating copyright, and just needed to be shown the error of their ways."
"Surprise: it's hard to stop copyright violators just by asking them," reads their article's tagline, which attributes the failure of the system to naive optimism. "It assumed that most pirates didn't even realize they were violating copyright, and just needed to be shown the error of their ways."
error in whose ways? (Score:5, Interesting)
"It assumed that most pirates didn't even realize they were violating copyright, and just needed to be shown the error of their ways."
Right. So those Jews who tried to avoid concentration camps were merely misguided and should be told their race is so inferior they should welcome extermination? Arguing that an unjust law is not unjust is not that easy when it's you, personally, who paid for its enactment.
We should not dismiss the harm of copyright. It grieviously damages culture -- not just receiving culture as in "freeloading" watchers of a random crap movie, but also creating more works. It's impossible to create a cultural work without building atop of references and conventions built up previously -- it would be totally incomprehensible to any reader. Because of copyright, direct references to any semi-modern works are outright banned, and less direct ones are not banned yet only because the copyright cartel didn't yet bribe^W"campaign donate" appropriate legislation.
Culture is what puts us apart from animals (in the common sense of the word) -- as biologically we are animals with most of the same urge. It's transmission of works that makes humanity. Thus, a crime that hampers this transmission is a crime against humanity itself.
(You might call my stance "extreme", starting with self-Godwining at the start. Don't let the propaganda that "piracy is evil" cloud you.)
Re: error in whose ways? (Score:1)
DMCA NOTICE: You have used the terms "pirate" and "piracy" several times in your post which is in direct violation of the RIAA and MPAA's copyright on the issue of copyright infringement. You may be liable for fines and damages of up to $1,000,000,000,000 and/or imprisonment.
We'll also rub rock salt and bleach in your eyes.
Re: (Score:1)
All that work is already done and paid. Nobody worked for free. Or if they got scammed in their contract then should complain to their employers.
Re: (Score:2)
I forget the last time a business willingly changed its model rather than simply trying to force its customers to continue to accept the way it's always been.
That doesn't work if your customers have the freedom to switch to an upstart competitor.
Re: (Score:1)
Why so extreme? It's not about wanting stuff for free. Piracy is simply an answer to unfair practices that work against customers, such as bad value/money ratio, not having the right to use what you buy however you like, region locking, unwillingness to pay subscription fees, not wanting to share credit card information etc.
Piracy is not new, and the more big corps try to stop it, the worse it becomes. When VHS rentals were a thing people would rather go rent than get a bootleg. Now that's out of the pictur
I charge for end results, not "work" (Score:2)
Re: unpaid (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
People should pay for work, work but historically end results are a good way of judging work, In your example of a fancy chair you judge the quality and quantity of work required to make the chair. Allowing other people to make the chair gives you a comparison and forces continual improvements in either cost or quality. If someone can make the chair better or cheaper than the original creator they should, that is what is best for society.
The problem with patents and copyright is you basically stop other peo
Re: (Score:3)
So, are you volunteering to work for free in return?
You mean, like Debian Developer work and upstream work on a bunch of projects? I believe I got my fair share of unpaid work covered.
Are you fine with clients just tossing your invoice for whatever you do for a living?
A non-advance invoice is a debt; it has been agreed upon beforehand (even if just verbally).
As for works of music/literature/etc, they worked fine -- better -- before the Worshipful Company of Stationers were granted copyright monopoly to limit who can own a printing press. Artists were paid generously, they just didn't get a monopoly afterwards. Grateful patrons paid them t
Re: (Score:1)
There's major difference of being volunteering and being forced too.
Re: (Score:3)
There's major difference of being volunteering and being forced too.
Most of recipients are naturally freeloaders, and that's expected. When a merchant in medieval Genoa or a partician in ancient Rome sponsored a work of art, the plebs got to see it for free. In ancient Greece, there were even special funds so the poor can be exposed to culture. Some goods are scarce, and those are naturally limited -- during a famine, I wouldn't share my last bread no matter how loud the preachers speak -- but most artwork doesn't get used up just because some enjoy it for free. That s
Re: (Score:2)
Most of recipients are naturally freeloaders, and that's expected. When a merchant in medieval Genoa or a partician in ancient Rome sponsored a work of art, the plebs got to see it for free. In ancient Greece, there were even special funds so the poor can be exposed to culture. Some goods are scarce, and those are naturally limited -- during a famine, I wouldn't share my last bread no matter how loud the preachers speak -- but most artwork doesn't get used up just because some enjoy it for free.
I'm becoming more and more convinced of this. Two examples. There is a new season of Mystery Science Theater 3000 coming out in a couple of month, fully crowd funded. This is art that people WANTED, and we PAID for it. It wasn't forced down our throats. Another example is my favorite band Killing Joke. One member is an art restorer. One is an active music producer. One lives a no frills life style in Prague. And the last is composer in residence for the European Union. The band is what they do for
Re: (Score:2)
You make a lot of good points. However...
When a merchant in medieval Genoa or a partician in ancient Rome sponsored a work of art, the plebs got to see it for free.
The problem with old patronage systems is that rich people decided what art existed. One might argue that's still the case with publishers and labels running the show, but it was even more extreme in the past. One of the problems with many copyright systems is that they allowed artists to effectively give up their rights to publishers in exchange for printing, promotion, etc. Copyright law does exist to allow invested parties to recoup their initial costs in crea
Re: What's in a name (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Whatever copyright is unjust could be argued.
MPAA have stolen from us (Score:2)
They keep bribing congress to extend copyright laws.
And to KiloByte, how dare you compare copyright infringement to concentration camps! WTF!
Re: (Score:2)
how dare you compare copyright infringement to concentration camps! WTF!
There's more than one type of crime against humanity. Decrying a second one doesn't make the first any less appalling.
Two more arguments:
Absolute self-centeredness and ignorance (Score:2)
You are seriously equating these two:
A) If you want to listen to Justin Bieber rather than the millions of free songs available on Myspace and elsewhere, please pay your 99 cents share of the cost.
B) Being toward to to death.
Your total and complete lack of any sense of perspective, your absolute self-centeredness, is sickening. Trivializing actual suffering by implying that it's no worse than paying 99 cents for a song (or choosing a different, free, song) is profoundly insulting to those who have actually
Dyac. Tortured, not toward (Score:2)
I've got to start using the Preview feature.
I don't use it because it's an extra click, which is basically the same thing as being in a Nazi labor camp as you starve to death, according to GP.
Re: (Score:2)
If you want to listen to Justin Bieber
In this particular case of "culture", copyright restricting access grants us all a favour.
Your total and complete lack of any sense of perspective, your absolute self-centeredness, is sickening. Trivializing actual suffering by implying that it's no worse than paying 99 cents for a song (or choosing a different, free, song) is profoundly insulting to those who have actually suffered
A single murder is immensely worse than a single act of restricting access to culture. But compare the number of victims a single Auschwitz guard has killed to the number of lost copies that haven't been created because of actions of a single MAFIAA executive -- it's no longer anywhere close to one-to-one. There's so many orders of magnitude difference in counts, that, even though each act of the latter is miniscule,
Copyright Violations have always been... (Score:1)
Copyright violations have ALWAYS BEEN & WILL ALWAYS BE an symptom of something else than what the MPAA/RIAA want to admit. They are caused by either scarcity or there too low of a value proposition. Scarcity is when the user can't obtain a product any other way (such as a rare song, a rare book, etc.), and low value proposition happens when you charge too much for your product compared to what people perceive the value to be.
I bought close to 100x DVD movies over the span of a couple years from Big Lots
Re: (Score:2)
Free means either ad-supported, or it means funded by someone hoping to turn a profit some other way, or as a loss leader for some other product.
You don't get services like Netflix for Free. It's just not possible.
Re: (Score:2)
Free means either ad-supported, or it means funded by someone hoping to turn a profit some other way, or as a loss leader for some other product. You don't get services like Netflix for Free. It's just not possible.
Without copyright we'd have a pot luck gathering of storage and bandwidth through torrents, the only thing you'd need at the top is a razor thin site with magnet links and a tracker with some ratio control. Sure it could never operate at $0 but "a friend of mine" is member on a private tracker with no fees, no ads and you get way, way more donation runs at Wikipedia. Even aside from price it's better than any service you could buy today, without content fees and bandwidth fees you could run "Netflix" on the
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Copyright violations have ALWAYS BEEN & WILL ALWAYS BE an symptom of something else than what the MPAA/RIAA want to admit. They are caused by either scarcity or there too low of a value proposition.
Very much this. Were I live, private downloading is legally tolerated, and I have hand instances were I bought the whole DVD-collection but found it unwatchable because of all the crap they put in there and the bad UI. So I download the hassle-free, good-quality, plays-everywhere "pirated" version in addition. Recently, I have been running more and more into the problem that a legal version was not even available. In that case, I regretfully download the pirated version without compensation to the creators
Letters (Score:2)
Movies. (Score:4, Informative)
Was looking for a film to watch last night.
(Bear in mind that I pay for everything legitimately. I don't own any music. I buy DVD's or LICENCED online content for everything I watch.
I do this so that I'm rewarding the creators of things I like. I've bought shareware. I've paid for donationware. I've bought some things several times over and bought them for friends.
The point is - I'm one of those rare people who pays for EVERYTHING I use. The vast majority of people I speak to are quite happy not to pay if there's no chance of being caught and will happily use Kodi or downloads or streams or tolerate what their child does, etc.)
I went on Amazon Prime. I didn't fancy anything on the Prime offerings, so I flicked through the "Buy" listings for movies. As there was nothing on Prime, I also loaded up the Google Play Store for movies and did the same on there. I have bought 50% of my online movies on each service, and even rented a couple of times.
I looked through all the recommended, the newly released, etc. and went back as far as I could without hitting anything I liked the look of. Fair enough, personal taste. Then I went through all the cheap movies, all dross and most I'd never heard of. Then I went through categories of movies, Action or Sci-Fi is always a good bet.
About 20 pages in, and a lot of scrolling, on both services the only things that I had any interest in were old 80's action / sci-fi movies. Okay, not a problem. I own a lot of them on DVD, though, but I wanted to watch online. I'm not going to pay a fortune again.
But then the problem hits - once I found a category I was willing to buy from and didn't already own, the prices were a piss-take. GBP10 for a movie from the 80's that's had endless re-runs on TV. 25GBP for a TV series that's on constant loop on multiple TV channels, and that's just the first series. Sorry, but I'm not paying that for an Arnie movie from the 80's, Indiana Jones, James Bond or a series of Friends to flick through. And the stuff I already have on DVD? Same prices. No way am I paying that just to "have it online".
The irony was, I'd have happily laid down the 25GBP for a complete boxset of something, or 10GBP for a new movie, or a few GBP for one of the old dross (Indiana Jones, etc.). But I couldn't justify it to myself to pay those kinds of prices.
In the end, after about an hour of scrolling through both stores, I bought nothing. My entertainment time was gone, my funds weren't going to be spent like that, and that's with me LOOKING to buy.
The other annoying part? You can't buy certain things anywhere. I love an old TV series called The Good Life (Good Neighbours in the US). I have it on DVD. I'd quite like it online too, to watch when I'm out on holiday etc. I bought series 1 & 2 online and - despite being from the 70's - series 3 is nowhere to be seen. Literally, nothing. I've been checking almost every month for years now.
Try and get Aliens:Special Edition. Half the online streaming stores just don't carry it at all, or don't mention if it is SE or not.
And then there are the TV series from years ago that still have never made it to DVD or online at all. The most annoying ones are like above - someone converted one series and then said fuck it and left it at that.
I have no surprise at all when I find out that people pirate or stream or whatever. They just want to watch the fucking movie that they like. But you can't. And even when you can, the price is ludicrous.
Because I won't pirate, this gives me one option. Stop watching. Even the old stuff. Stop buying.
The movie and TV industries are killing themselves. I have no sympathy for them.
Also, we TOLD THEM THIS several decades ago when they started on the pointless crusade against piracy. If they'd listened then, maybe they wouldn't have wasted money on stupid DRM schemes, they'd have not lost public favour, and they might have been able to try things like streaming, downloads, etc. quicker rather than wait for the pirates to invent it and then copy it. They might also have been able to afford to bring prices down into the "Oh, yeah, whatever, it's only a couple of quid" bracket and made themselves more money from casual purchases.
Fact is, movies and TV have to be considered purchases. In terms of where you buy from (in case it goes bust), what you buy (in case it's not the version you think), what you can buy (in case they don't have what you want), and what you can afford to buy.
No wonder the next generation has ZERO interest in anything that isn't free and online.
Re: (Score:2)
Sounds like you need to get to work using Handbrake to re-encode your videos, then carry around the results on your own private storage. It'll also save your wireless data quotas and can give you a better picture than streaming. But you'll need to find an RPC1 DVD drive or firmware patch first, because the MPAA conspired with the optical drive industry to make drives fail to operate properly if there's the tiniest hint that you're trying to rip the contents of discs that you purchased, even to use only for
Re: (Score:2)
Nope. I have the technical capability.
I refuse to do so, just to watch a movie. That's hours of pissing about just to watch a movie at some point in the future.
It's easier to just stop watching movies, which will also be a lot cheaper in the long run.
Re: (Score:1)
Nope. I have the technical capability.
I refuse to do so, just to watch a movie. That's hours of pissing about just to watch a movie at some point in the future.
It's easier to just stop watching movies, which will also be a lot cheaper in the long run.
In the time it takes you to watch a movie, you could be ripping three more. If your only remedy is to stop watching, I don't even know why the hell you spent the time pissing about drafting your original post.
Oh, and you probably should stop talking about the "next" generation. Between the laziness and the bitching, you've certainly morphed into a lazy, spoiled Millennial in the worst possible way. Might as well sell your DVD collection, since pulling one out of the closet to put in a player is now too m
Re: (Score:2)
1) What you propose is a legal grey area.
2) How does it solve the problem or portability? I would have to spend MONTHS of time converting my collection, defeating DRM, and storing it, and then carry around a several-Tb drive everywhere I go.
3) I have the DVD's. I continue to watch them, as normal. What I'm NOT doing it giving the movie industry a penny by doing so - most of those DVDs were second-hand and it won't be long before DVDs don't exist, like VHS before it.
When I'm quite happy - and trying - to
Re: (Score:2)
Just come to the dark side - everything searchable in one place, high quality, no DRM so it works on all of your devices. If you lose it in the future you won't be upset.
Re: (Score:2)
I just take the MPAA/RIAA up on their insistence that we're buying a license, not purchasing a product. Any song or movie I've already paid for, I just download it from a pirate site. After all, I already bought a license (on record, tape, CD, VHS, DVD, or Blu-Ray).
Re: Movies. (Score:2)
The one thing that I consider to be the biggest problem is the fact that simply repackaging a work is enough to consider it a new work, at least in the sense of licensing.
The second thing that seems to be the MPAA/RIAA don't care about customer convenience.
I've proposed it in the past, but was shot down by Slashdot because it would cost truck drivers their jerbs(!!!1!!).
What we need is a way to buy a license for a work that isn't attached to a specific physical or digital download. A "pirate license", per s
You will never get the money of the freeloaders (Score:3)
They will simply do without your content if you manage to stop them. They will never, ever pay for it. And, surprise!, it is actually much worse for you to have them not watch your stuff at all than to have them watch it for free. But it takes some minimal understanding of how a market works and how word-of-mouth works. You do not have that.
One exception: All the really, really bad "AAA" stuff would profit from people not downloading it early, because then people would go to cinemas unaware how their time will get wasted and their money essentially stolen. But since that morally amounts to fraud on your side, I cannot find it in me to see that any injustice is done to you there.
Re: (Score:2)
To content owners (Score:2)
Well.. (Score:2)