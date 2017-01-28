Who Hacked The Washington D.C. Police Surveillance Cameras? 33
An anonymous reader quotes GIzmodo: City officials and the Secret Service have confirmed that just days before the presidential inauguration, police surveillance cameras in Washington, DC were targeted by hackers. Reportedly, 70% of the CCTV storage devices were infected with ransomware. According to the Washington Post, "City officials said ransomware left police cameras unable to record between January 12 and January 15. The cyberattack affected 123 of 187 network video recorders in a closed-circuit TV system for public spaces across the city, the officials said late Friday." A spokesperson for the Secret Service says despite the compromised cameras, the safety of the public or protectees was never jeopardized, and the city's CTO says they resolved the problem without paying the ransom by simply removing all software from the devices and rebooting them.
$5 says it was an employee doing something stupid on a computer inside the network.
Someone with access to the cameras clicked on a phishing link.
If the publc and protectees weren't harmed... (Score:4, Interesting)
...then clearly they don't need all those cameras.
When your Cyber security Czar is a fraud... (Score:2)
This is what happens when the head of cyber security knows nothing about the actual practice of the art. Not condemning the current administration, they didn't have control long enough to enable this screwup, but they're on track to let more and worse things happen in the future.
fail (Score:4, Insightful)
