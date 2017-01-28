Who Hacked The Washington D.C. Police Surveillance Cameras? 75
An anonymous reader quotes GIzmodo: City officials and the Secret Service have confirmed that just days before the presidential inauguration, police surveillance cameras in Washington, DC were targeted by hackers. Reportedly, 70% of the CCTV storage devices were infected with ransomware. According to the Washington Post, "City officials said ransomware left police cameras unable to record between January 12 and January 15. The cyberattack affected 123 of 187 network video recorders in a closed-circuit TV system for public spaces across the city, the officials said late Friday." A spokesperson for the Secret Service says despite the compromised cameras, the safety of the public or protectees was never jeopardized, and the city's CTO says they resolved the problem without paying the ransom by simply removing all software from the devices and rebooting them.
bets (Score:5, Insightful)
$5 says it was an employee doing something stupid on a computer inside the network.
Re: (Score:2)
Malice? Maybe.
Incompetence? Even if the first is true, it's still Yes.
Re: (Score:2)
Imparare una lingua diversa dalla propria lingua madre è semplice mente figlio di una cagna.
Re: (Score:1)
It was somebody PUTIN it to them!
Re: (Score:2)
If the publc and protectees weren't harmed... (Score:5, Interesting)
...then clearly they don't need all those cameras.
E
Re: (Score:1)
It's entirely plausible that the costs of the cameras outweigh the benefits, possibly by a wide margin. But that does not automatically follow from a lack of incident on this occasion. If someone falls asleep at the wheel of their car and manages to not kill themselves or have an accident (definitely happens) then that does not prove that staying awake at the wheel is unnecessary. Again, I'm not arguing that the cameras are worthwhile, just noting that you'd have to be a complete imbecile to feel that their
Re: (Score:2)
It's not just the lack of an incident. They claimed that public safety was not in any way impacted by the loss of the cameras. That includes potential for harm not being increased by their loss.
Re:If the publc and protectees weren't harmed... (Score:5, Funny)
You're 100% right. It's just like that day I didn't crash my car, so I don't need any of that faggoty insurance. Or when the live wire on my oven didn't come loose and touch the casing, so I didn't need all that commie earthing.
Re: (Score:2)
Driving uninsured or using an ungrounded oven DO jeopardize you. You just happened to beat the odds. The DC authorities claimed nobody was jeopardized at all.
Re:If the publc and protectees weren't harmed... (Score:4, Funny)
Then there was the time someone said something incredibly ridiculous and I didn't have my sarcasm meter with me so I posted what I thought was a clever put-down, but it didn't matter because it turned out he wasn't being sarcastic.
Wasted Effort (Score:3, Funny)
They must have been sorely disappointed; after all that effort of hacking the cameras, they had so few people to watch on them.
Re:Wasted Effort (Score:4, Insightful)
My wife, who has a green card, is legitimately worried she might have issues getting back into the country when she has to travel internationally in a couple weeks. Trump is pissing all over the Constitution, and quite frankly, acting more like a despot instead of the leader elected somewhat democratically. He wants to punish people who question his judgement.. that's fucking scary.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/27/us/politics/refugee-muslim-executive-order-trump.html
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jan/27/donald-trump-executive-order-immigration-full-text
with unlimited access for now.
Re: (Score:1)
Tell her not to leave the country. Anyone with a green card isn't safe if they step off of US soil Sorry to say it, but a trip back to the old country now might be a long visit.
Re: Wasted Effort (Score:2)
When your Cyber security Czar is a fraud... (Score:2)
This is what happens when the head of cyber security knows nothing about the actual practice of the art. Not condemning the current administration, they didn't have control long enough to enable this screwup, but they're on track to let more and worse things happen in the future.
Re: (Score:1)
He is openly allied with China, after the USA/NATO put so much pressure on him that he didn't have any other option left.
Confession (Score:2)
It was me. I did it.
Re: (Score:2)
Prove it!
:P
Re: (Score:1)
Re: Confession (Score:2)
fail (Score:5, Insightful)
Crap Security (Score:1)
So they factory reset them and wiped them... No mention of closing any of the security holes that allowed them to be pwned in the first place. Enjoy the next wave of the attack.
Re: (Score:2)
They probably changed the root password from GOD to superman or drowssap or something. You know it is solid now- because government learns from its mistakes.
Re: (Score:2)
It was Spartacus.
Me? Fuck off. I'm Sarcastipiss. Easy mistake to make, I know.
[obligatory subject] (Score:2)
We all know it was ... (Score:2)
... the Russians.
In 3.. 2.. 1...
Re: Jan 12-15? (Score:2)