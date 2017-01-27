New Data Shows 85% of Humans Live Under a Corrupt Government (newatlas.com) 30
schwit1 writes: According to one think tank that studies corruption in government, 85% of the world lives under governments that are essentially corrupt. New Atlas reports: "'Corruption' is defined by Transparency International (TI) as 'the abuse of entrusted power for private gain.' Each year since 1995, TI has published a Corruption Perceptions Index that scores the world's nations out of 100 for their public sector honesty and the just-released 2016 report paints the same bleak picture we've been seeing now for two decades except it's getting worse. According to the data, despite the illusion of elected government in half the world's countries, democracy is losing. Only two countries scored 90 out of 100 this year, and just 54 of the 176 countries (30%) assessed in the report scored better than 50. Fifty percent might have constituted a pass in a High School arithmetic test, but for an elected government to be so inept at carrying out the will of the electorate, it is a clear betrayal of the people. The average country score this year is a paltry 43, indicating endemic corruption in a country's public sector is the norm. Even more damning is that more countries declined than improved in this year's results. Our analysis of TI's data shows 85 percent of human beings are governed by regimes that score 50 or less, indicating that the integrity of people in authority across the globe remains sadly lacking." schwit1 notes: "Not surprisingly, the countries at the bottom of the list are almost all Middle Eastern nations, all of whom are the source of most of the world's terrorism and Islamic madness. The few others are those trying to become communist paradises, Venezuela and North Korea." New Atlas also mentions "the latest update of the Economist Intelligence Unit's Democracy Index, released on the same day as the Transparency International report, reflects an almost identical perspective. The EIU Democracy Index measures the state of democracy in 167 countries and the average global score fell from 5.55 out of 10 in 2015 to 5.52 in 2016, with 72 countries recording a lower score versus 38 which showed an improvement. You can register for free and download the EIU report here."
Trolling in the summary (Score:3, Insightful)
Nice editorializing at the end there. You may want to mention that the least-corrupt countries on the list are Nordic states (and New Zealand) with strong social welfare systems and high taxes.
Tell me something we didn't already know (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I suspect that if you had a time machine and could gather data from every era of human history, you'd find that this '85%' they speak of is probably fairly consistent.
Free and open societies (which must by necessity be relatively non-corrupt to become and remain free & open societies) are not and have not been the norm throughout history. That 85% is on the low side historically speaking.
Strat
Flamebait (Score:2)
This is just click-flame-bait. By their definition all countries would be "corrupt." And it is logically absurd to claim that because some example of ethical violations exist in a country, that therefore the country itself "is" corrupt. It means everything is corrupt, even the word corrupt becomes so corrupted that it has no meaning.
Re: (Score:2)
...even the word corrupt becomes so corrupted that it has no meaning.
This worked quite well in favour of one of the candidates in the US elections not long ago, didn't it.
shocked...shocked I say... (Score:2)
The Chinese are overachievers yet again. 18% of the global population, but 21% of the corruption. Bravo!
:)
Does this include the USA? (Score:1)
Only 85%?! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What they really mean is that 15% of humans live under a government that has thus far managed to successfully conceal its corruption.
Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Therefore, everyone in power is corrupt.
Re: (Score:2)
WTF?! Something is obviously wrong with their methodology.
yeah the other 15% either bribed or balckmailed the researchers into changing the results in their favour
US degraded from full democracy in 2016 ?!?! (Score:2)
According to the report they degraded the USA from "full democracy" to "flawed democracy" in 2016 due to events happening in the country.
This seems contradictory to Trump's announcement to clean up with the corruption in Washington, and to "dry up the swamp". Also, what is more like a democracy, a country where the mainstream media always totally agree with the government, or one in which the government has to fight the media? Isn't it a great thing that media stops believing and printing the statements of
Re: (Score:2)
He talked about "draining" a swamp, I don't think anybody said anything is going to end up dry, or that there won't still be a swamp.
Re: (Score:3)
I see you're blaming Trump for the government's behavior in 2016. Typical leftist logic.
FYI, Trump took office in Jan 2017. Obama was the president for all of 2016.
Re: (Score:3)
According to the report they degraded the USA from "full democracy" to "flawed democracy" in 2016
Well then, they're morons because the USA has never been a 'full democracy'. Once everything shook out after the revolution, the USA was a democratic republic.
Institutions like the Electoral College were meant to be a check against the stupidity of the masses that might elect a Trump. But idiots clamored for more power by virtue of their numbers. So state governments neutered their own congressional delegations by requiring that they vote for the popular choice.
The result? Trump. And people clamoring f
Re: (Score:1)
The report cited Trump's election as an effect of the fall. It posits that citizens noted the flaws and elected a candidate who claimed he would fix things.
Fact checking Trump is like shooting fish in a barrel. The mainstream media still sucks at it, but it just got a lot easier. I suspect Trump intentionally picked a fight with CNN to counter this by making their criticism of his truthfulness look like a counter attack, not sincere reporting.
Capcha: asinine. It's sentient.
Re: (Score:3)
According to the report they degraded the USA from "full democracy" to "flawed democracy" in 2016 due to events happening in the country.
This seems contradictory to Trump's announcement to clean up with the corruption in Washington, and to "dry up the swamp". Also, what is more like a democracy, a country where the mainstream media always totally agree with the government, or one in which the government has to fight the media? Isn't it a great thing that media stops believing and printing the statements of the government as facts and starts creating fact checking teams?
You see the "correct" cannidate lost and but would (might have hypothitcly) have won if the rules were changed different AND the cannidates campaigned the same. So Obviously it had nothing to do with the Correct cannidate being a uncharismatic unexciting corupt crook that would be a rerun of the same administration from the 90s without the womanising and charisma of their other half. So because NY and CA didn't get their way we are a broken democracy.
(I didn't vote for trump or clinton but I did vote)
Re: (Score:2)
The system is as it is precisely to make it possible for a president to be elected where the majority of people don't want him.
If you are claiming that that is not really a significant possibility, then you should have no problem going to a straight popular vote. If you object to a straight popular vote, then it means that you believe such a vote would generate different results.
That's stupid. (Score:1)
America was never a full democracy, it is and always has been a republic, and the difference fucking matters.
It has also been deeply flawed for a very long time. The democratic process is largely smoke-and-mirrors now, with a group of wealthy elites calling the shots.
Trump winning the presidency is an amazing about-face on that front, with the will of voters actually being imposed upon the established power base despite its preferences. Yes, I know Trump lost the popular vote. No, that isn't what I am ta
Hmm.... only 85%? (Score:1)
I would have guessed 93% or higher.
Something wrong (Score:2)
I want ... (Score:2)
85â... live under a corrupt government... (Score:2)