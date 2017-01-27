Tesla CEO Elon Musk Joins President Trump's New Manufacturing Council (electrek.co) 27
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Electrek: Tesla CEO Elon Musk was already on President Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum, but the White House announced today that he will also be joining the administration's new manufacturing council, a private sector group that advises the U.S. secretary of commerce. He headed a meeting on Monday at the White House. Musk was present along with several other industry leaders who are now also formally joining the manufacturing council. CNBC reports: "The group of business leaders includes Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk and chief executives of large American companies like Ford, Dow Chemical, General Electric, Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Richard Trumka, president of the labor federation AFL-CIO, will also give advice." As we recently reported, while Musk's mission to accelerate the advent of renewable energy might seem at odd with Trump's plan to unlock fossil fuel reserve, but Musk is betting that job creation is more important to the new President than simply satisfying the oil industry. If Trump wants to be the champion of job creation and Tesla shows that renewables create a lot of jobs, then their interests are aligned. Tesla currently employs over 30,000 people, more than 25,000 of which are in the U.S. The company wants to add over 3,000 manufacturing jobs at its factory in Fremont, California, 1,000 at its solar panel factory in Buffalo, New York, and over to 6,500 at the Gigafactory in Nevada.
CNN reports that multiple intelligence sources confirm that Donald Trump breathes air and drinks water. If we do the same we risk normalizing Trump and implicitly endorsing his march toward complete planetary annihilation.
I suggest we all immediately stop breathing and drinking, and spend the next four years chanting anti-Trump mantras at a wall in Queens.
Look, even Bernie Sanders says he'll work with Trump, and it's not because Sanders has changed his feelings about the "billionaire class". It's because Bernie has cynically sized up Trump as a selfish putz who wouldn't hesitate to stab is Republican "friends" in the back if it flattered his ego. That's a good thing from Sanders' point of view.
You don't have to like or even respect someone to use them; you just have to be wary of getting used yourself.
I think it's more a case of Musk running a number of companies which are extremely vulnerable to the whims of the federal government, especially SpaceX, and he is acting to protect those. As to his personal beliefs and how hard he may have bite his tounge along the way, I've no idea.
