Japanese Government Requires Java and Internet Explorer 11 X86 15
Long time reader AmiMoJo writes: Japan has introduced "My Number", a social security number assigned to citizens and used to access government services. Unfortunately, the My Number management web portal requires the Java plug-in. Because this plug-in is deprecated in many browsers, only Internet Explorer 11 (32 bit) and Safari on Mac are supported. The explanation (translated) given for this is that in order to access My Number contactless card readers Java is the only option. Some browsers support IC card access but it seems that it is not mature enough to be viable.
Broken link (Score:2)
The link is broken it leads to google translate, but it's just an empty translate page.
Japan is a very bureaucratic nation (Score:2)
Yawn (Score:1)
Yawn, IE11 defaults to 32 bit anyway. You get both 32bit and 64bit installs on windows. And many times 64 bit version has many issues especially with compatibility. In fact, many enterprises disable the 64 bit IE entirely.
Kinda like how MS themselves recommend NOT using 64 bit office, but only 32 bit office installs, because it's full of issues that MS doesn't bother to fix.
The x86 IE 11 requirement is a non story.
The java requirement on the other hand...
waterfox 64 bit works with java! (Score:2)
waterfox 64 bit works with java!
Now supermicro can we get a non java ipmi?