Japanese Government Requires Java and Internet Explorer 11 X86 24
Long time reader AmiMoJo writes: Japan has introduced "My Number", a social security number assigned to citizens and used to access government services. Unfortunately, the My Number management web portal requires the Java plug-in. Because this plug-in is deprecated in many browsers, only Internet Explorer 11 (32 bit) and Safari on Mac are supported. The explanation (translated) given for this is that in order to access My Number contactless card readers Java is the only option. Some browsers support IC card access but it seems that it is not mature enough to be viable.
This is quote normal here in Spain, too. Everybody who needs access to government web sites is forced to use Java for their card reader so they can digitally sign stuff.
(all accountants, etc., are required to do this)
NPAPI is the other option, but that puts you in the exact same boat as Java (though IMHO is still better).
Actually, NPAPI is the common point of failure, because Java in the browser _is_ NPAPI, and the deprecation of it is the reason why the Java plug-in is being discontinued, period.
That's exactly what you're supposed to think. It's having the intended effect.
(ie. Making you want to purchase the "professional" version - at twice the price for two extra features that you'll probably never use)
Japan is a very bureaucratic nation (Score:2)
You kids with your hula-hoops and fax machines.... And who decided on beige for all these new-fangled gadgets? Damn kids...
Yawn, IE11 defaults to 32 bit anyway. You get both 32bit and 64bit installs on windows. And many times 64 bit version has many issues especially with compatibility. In fact, many enterprises disable the 64 bit IE entirely.
Kinda like how MS themselves recommend NOT using 64 bit office, but only 32 bit office installs, because it's full of issues that MS doesn't bother to fix.
The x86 IE 11 requirement is a non story.
The java requirement on the other hand...
I am not so sure that it is flaws in the 64 bit version of the software, I feel that it is actually the same problem that plagues Windows in general: Backward compatibility.
There is an ocean of Office and IE plugins that are 32 bit only. While it is a problem that Microsoft created, it's not exactly their problem to update the vast amount of 3rd party programs which only work with 32 bit versions.
waterfox 64 bit works with java! (Score:2)
waterfox 64 bit works with java!
Now supermicro can we get a non java ipmi?