Government The Internet Communications Network Networking Republicans The Almighty Buck Politics

Trump's FCC Chairman Pick Ajit Pai Vows To Close Broadband 'Digital Divide'

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: On his first full day as Federal Communications Commission Chairman, Republican Ajit Pai yesterday spoke to FCC staff and said one of his top priorities will be bringing broadband to all Americans. "One of the most significant things that I've seen during my time here is that there is a digital divide in this country -- between those who can use cutting-edge communications services and those who do not," Pai said (transcript). "I believe one of our core priorities going forward should be to close that divide -- to do what's necessary to help the private sector build networks, send signals, and distribute information to American consumers, regardless of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, or anything else. We must work to bring the benefits of the digital age to all Americans." Pai promised to "hear all points of view -- to approach every issue with a literal open door and a figurative open mind," as the FCC "confronts this and many other challenges." Pai didn't offer any specific initiatives for closing the digital divide yesterday, but in September 2016 he outlined a "digital empowerment agenda." The plan included "remov[ing] regulatory barriers to broadband deployment," changes to pole attachment rules, and "dig once" policies that install broadband conduit when roads are dug up during any road and highway construction project. He also proposed setting aside 10 percent of spectrum auction proceeds for deployment of mobile broadband in rural areas. Pai suggested requiring mobile carriers to build out service to 95 percent of the population in areas where they have spectrum licenses; he noted that some licenses only required service for 66 percent or 75 percent of residents, a problem in sparsely populated rural areas. At the same time, he proposed extending initial spectrum license terms from 10 years to 15 years to give the carriers more time to complete the construction. Pai also proposed creating "gigabit opportunity zones" in areas where average household income is below 75 percent of the national median. In these areas, state and local lawmakers would have to "adopt streamlined, broadband deployment-friendly policies," and there would be tax incentives and tax credits for companies building high-speed networks.

  • So, it will be available in more areas, at greater costs and in more limited uses.

    See, I "expanded access".

    Now, fork over the $300 a month.

      First, I reject the assumption it will cost a lot more.

      Secondly, so what if it does cost more? Is it still not better to have the AVAILABILITY of real high speed internet be much more widespread? My mother lives in a rural area, and on average from her DSL line she was getting 128kb/s. No I am not joking. Do you know how much of the modern internet is really usable at those speeds? Not much, and Netflix was a pretty low q

      'Digital Divide' implies that everybody will be able to afford it, not just that it'll be as available in Portland, ME as it is in Portland, OR.

  • Bring broadband to all Americans... (Score:3)

    by MachineShedFred ( 621896 ) on Wednesday January 25, 2017 @05:02PM (#53738475) Journal

    Yes, we want to bring broadband to all Americans... so my ex-clients can gouge the shit out of them with rent-seeking behavior, unneeded service caps and fees, and charging content providers that aren't directly owned by the ISP access fees after we shitcan Net Neutrality!

  • >"On his first full day as Federal Communications Commission Chairman, Republican Ajit Pai yesterday spoke to FCC staff and said one of his top priorities will be bringing broadband to all Americans. [...] regardless of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, or anything else. "

    OK, so waiting for the media (and some Slashdotters) to start twisting around what was said. How DARE a Republican, much less a new Trump appointment, say something like that! Certainly it must be a misquote, a conspiracy, o

    • Let me be the first! (kind of). "bringing broadband to all Americans". Why not just leave it at that? Why did he play the race, gender, religion, sexual orientation cards? Seems kind of fruitless to throw random political buzzwords in there, but then again, maybe people really don't understand what "all Americans" means.

