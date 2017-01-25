Russia Arrests Top Kaspersky Lab Security Researcher On Charges of Treason (bleepingcomputer.com) 1
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BleepingComputer: Russian authorities arrested Ruslan Stoyanov, one of Kaspersky Lab's top-ranked security researchers, under article 275 of the Russian criminal code, which refers to treason. According to Russian newspaper Kommersant, who broke the story today, Stoyanov was arrested in December, together with the head of the Russian Secret Service (FSB) information security department Sergei Mikhailov. In a statement released today by Kaspersky Lab, the company says that Stoyanov was arrested based on activities he partook in before joining the company. Details regarding the investigation are murky, but according to the Russian newspaper who quotes anonymous sources, Stoyanov was involved in facilitating the transfer of funds from foreign companies to Mikhailov's accounts. According to Stoyanov's LinkedIn account, before serving as Head of the Computer Incidents Investigation Team at Kaspersky, he worked as Deputy Director for a company called Indrik, but also as a Major in the Ministry of Interior's Cyber Crime Unit.
