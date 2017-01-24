Court Denies US Government Appeal in Microsoft's Overseas Email Case (pcworld.com) 23
An equally divided federal appeals court refused to reconsider its landmark decision forbidding the U.S. government from forcing Microsoft and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States. From a report: The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, in a 4-4 decision Tuesday, declined to rehear its July decision that denied the DOJ access to the email of a drug trafficking suspect stored on a Microsoft server in Ireland. Microsoft has been fighting DOJ requests for the email since 2013. The DOJ has argued that tech companies can avoid valid warrants by storing customer data outside the U.S. Judges "readily acknowledge the gravity of this concern," but the 31-year-old U.S. Stored Communications Act (SCA) doesn't allow worldwide search under a U.S. warrant, wrote Judge Susan Carney. "We recognize at the same time that in many ways the SCA has been left behind by technology," Carney wrote in Tuesday's decision. "It is overdue for a congressional revision that would continue to protect privacy but would more effectively balance concerns of international comity with law enforcement needs and service provider obligations in the global context in which this case arose."
DOJ butt hurt about ruling continues to.seek unfettered access to all data regardless of where it is or who owns it.
"why bother with hypotheticals, when you could easily have come up with all sorts of actual real-world examples?"
FATCA. Banks everywhere. 'nuff said...
The US can and does try to push its law into other countries, where is clearly has no jurisdiction. Sometimes it succeeds. The rest of the world is getting fed up with this. If the US does try to push this, European privacy laws could well be the hill that US influence dies on.
The DOJ is butt-hurt. But too bad. The US can't just decide that their warrants are valid EVERYWHERE
... If there is anything fishy, they won't go that route
The problem -- which the DOJ and other parties absolutely know -- is that they are using a warrant.
You say they won't go that route if there is anything fishy, but the fact that they are attempting to use a warrant is extremely fishy.
There is an enormous difference between a warrant which they are using, and a subpoena that they would be trying to do if the one person in the case was all they wanted.
With a subpoena the company must produce information. They must produce the information no matter where
So, is US congress now going to change the law so a US judge can permit the US DOJ to access foreign servers? May we assume reciprocity, so that other countries can then serve warrants to providers in the USA and legally demand access to data stored on US soil?
I think not..
USA is all that matters, the rest of the world can go fuck themselves.
You should apply to work at the White House - I hear they're hiring.
So, is US congress now going to change the law so a US judge can permit the US DOJ to access foreign servers? May we assume reciprocity, so that other countries can then serve warrants to providers in the USA and legally demand access to data stored on US soil?
I think not..
Another solution is to pass a law saying that all US citizen data has to be kept in servers in the US.
The benefit is that foreign countries don't get to access our citizens' data as easily (Russia, China, Canada).
The *real* solution is that E-mail and other data should be encrypted end-to-end, where the provider and location don't matter. Proton mail and Lavabit come to mind.
I remember when DropBox first came out, it required a driver to install (in WinXP) to synchronize the data to the cloud, and asked whe
It's not even a question of jurisdiction or ethics or legal rights, the reality is that sometimes (anywhere between some and all) private effects can't be accessed, not mere "should/n't".
You might as well discuss the legal reach allowed to federal time travelers.
So, is US congress now going to change the law so a US judge can permit the US DOJ to access foreign servers?
Not really. The way I understand it, the idea is for the US congress to change the law so a US judge can permit the US DOJ to force a US company to surrender data that it stores on foreign servers.
To be fair, to properly police a multinational corporation you really do need a multinational police force.
I agree that we shouldn't be looking to change the law so that the US DOJ can simply access foreign servers. But we SHOULD be strengthening the ability of inter-national police forces to prosecute cases; to streamline international discovery. While the US can't and shouldn't try to enforce laws extra-nationally -- at the same time a multinational shouldn't be immune to prosecution by virtue of being si
The DOJ has argued that tech companies can avoid valid warrants by storing customer data outside the U.S.
It's not a valid warrant, because the court that issued it doesn't have jurisdiction.
This court was right, I think, to write that although there are problems either way, it's not the job of the court to rewrite the law - that's up to Congress to fix it.
One possibility is that Congress won't allow warrants on foreign *servers*, but will allow some form on subpoenas on US *companies* who possess evidence about people in the US.
One reasonable argument (maybe right, maybe wrong) is that if a US company has some evidence about a US person, related to a US case, they can, after a court hearing, b
(Billionaire US business owner) "Hell yes! Go after those dirty drug dealers! Those bastards shouldn't be able to hide their evils in another country!"
(Billionaire's accountant) "Sir, might I remind you that your tax haven data is stored in Ireland..."
(Billionaire US business owner) "Nevermind! Those meddling DOJ bastards don't need access to anything."