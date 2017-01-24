Vivaldi CEO: Stop Your Anti-Competitive Practices With Edge, Microsoft! (betanews.com) 51
Reader Mark Wilson writes: Microsoft is no stranger to pissing people off, particularly when it comes to Windows 10. There have been endless cries about forced updates, complaints about ads, moaning about privacy, and now the CEO of Vivaldi has lashed out at the company for its anti-competitive practices with Microsoft Edge. Jon von Tetzchner says that Microsoft has forgotten about the "actual real-life people that use technology in their daily lives." He takes particular umbrage at Windows 10's continued insistence of resetting the default browser to Edge. Indicating that his patience has now run out, von Tetzchner points to a 72-year-old friend who was confused by the change and unable to reverse things. He says that Microsoft is failing to respect the decisions made by users, and this is something that needs to stop.
If you could uninstall Edge, then it would be a non-issue, since you could then make sure that a given user would never encounter that problem. Since you can't get rid of Edge, however, the problem will inevitably be encountered. Therefore it is an issue.
Source: I maintain a few dozen computers spread among various clients (small businesses) as a side job. My SOP was to disable Cortana and remove it, Edge, and the Windows Store from the task bar. It was a major PITA having to do thi
Users Are Not Customers (Score:3)
Yes. Free as in Cancer
You are too funny, I wish I had mod points!
Vivaldi? Why in the world would anyone inflict such a non-player in the browser market on a 72 year old? Is von Tetzchner trying to keep them captive so he'll be remembered in their will?
Oh, wait - this is von Tetzchner, the CEO of Vivaldi - making the complaint. I'm sure that the 72-year-old didn't test all the browsers and then settle on Vivaldi; Tetzchner used his influence as a friend to foist it on them. Whine away, Tetzchner, or better yet, install a few different browsers and let them choose instead
So... Microsoft automatically has the high ground for who gets to use seniors as their guinea pig? Interesting to see Slashdot take their side for a change.
What part of "install a few different browsers and let them choose instead of using seniors as guinea pigs" didn't you understand, troll?
Maybe Microsoft uses all the data it has on you to determine whether you are good with the computer or bad, and if they know it wouldn't be useful to turn the default to edge because you can handle the computer well enough to set it back to your preference, they don't even try. On the other hand, if you are a 72 year old...
I suspect that Microsoft has a huge amount of A/B testing going on. 50/50 chance your browser gets reset and the 50 that don't go out and blame the 50 that do for screwing it up somehow.
My coworker and I both ended up with the win10 home version after the 7 to 10 upgrade. She regularly gets popups when launching Chrome about how secure Edge is, I have never gotten one.
I've had my Win 10 machine for 10 months, I set the default browser to Firefox when I got it and it has NEVER tried to reset to Edge. I am calling shenanigans on this Vivaldi bozo and his friend...
No but it does prompt you every once in a while to ask if you want to keep your default browser and offers up everything that's registered to handle URLs. It does this no matter what the default is set to, even Edge. They do the same for documents. I've had Windows prompt me to ask if I want to keep opening
.docx files with Word. Happens probably once every 6 months or so. I imagine if someone wasn't paying attention they could switch the default by mistake.
I think they do it to make sure the user is a
Vivaldi who? (Score:2)
"Vivaldi Technologies is a Software Development company, most known for its creation of the Vivaldi browser." https://vivaldi.com/ [vivaldi.com]
Minor detail the article and summary leave out.
Is edge changing an actual issue? (Score:2)
And Microsoft gives not a single shit... (Score:3)
Until they're slapped with SIGNIFICANT, ongoing, escalating fines, or the company is seriously threatened with a breakup, not a single fuck will be given.
So no different to all corporations?
Threatened? You are kidding, right? Unless the company is actually being broken up, with no prior warning, they won't give a fuck. They just are that kind of company.
They might have been (and were, in a few cases) threatened by governments 20 years ago, but not today.
MS no longer has the monopoly on computer operating systems. Therefor they have no need to be as wary about anti-competitive behaviors since people have several choices now, some of them even being free.
Vivaldi: Stop Your Anti-Competitive Practices (Score:4, Insightful)
Vivaldi to Microsoft: Stop Your Anti-Competitive Practices!
Microsoft to Vivaldi: No.
Seriously, Microsoft barely even listens to governments anymore, you really think they care about about browser that has less market-share than even Firefox?
Who even uses EDGE anyway? (Score:2)
I'm only aware of one confirmed user of Edge, the brokenbrowser [brokenbrowser.com] guy who finds tons of exploits in it.
Begging popups (Score:2)
I don't get it reset...but now every time I start up a browser that isn't Edge, it pop ups a little warning saying how Edge is a better and safer browser.
It feels like it's acting like the guy who never gets picked, but keeps trying, hoping that one day he'll be the one who gets out of the dugout, dropping hints to the coach that _he_ could do better than the regulars. "Boy, you wouldn't even be on the team, but you're the owners son, so I can't fire you."