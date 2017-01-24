Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Vivaldi CEO: Stop Your Anti-Competitive Practices With Edge, Microsoft! (betanews.com) 61

Posted by msmash from the steering-clear dept.
Reader Mark Wilson writes: Microsoft is no stranger to pissing people off, particularly when it comes to Windows 10. There have been endless cries about forced updates, complaints about ads, moaning about privacy, and now the CEO of Vivaldi has lashed out at the company for its anti-competitive practices with Microsoft Edge. Jon von Tetzchner says that Microsoft has forgotten about the "actual real-life people that use technology in their daily lives." He takes particular umbrage at Windows 10's continued insistence of resetting the default browser to Edge. Indicating that his patience has now run out, von Tetzchner points to a 72-year-old friend who was confused by the change and unable to reverse things. He says that Microsoft is failing to respect the decisions made by users, and this is something that needs to stop.

  • Users Are Not Customers (Score:3)

    by avgjoe62 ( 558860 ) on Tuesday January 24, 2017 @10:27AM (#53728441)
    In the brave new world of Big Data, users are not customers. Users are raw products to be quantified, classified and sold to advertisers and marketers. What users want is not important - it's the ones that actually pay Microsoft that matter.

  • "Vivaldi Technologies is a Software Development company, most known for its creation of the Vivaldi browser." https://vivaldi.com/ [vivaldi.com]

    Minor detail the article and summary leave out.

  • I use windows 10 on a couple of computers all set with chrome as the default and have never had an issue with edge somehow being my default. The only time I ever see edge is because I do use one web site that only works with it and if click on some of the default tiles it uses edge but then it covers up and remove much of the UI for the purpose of display just that tile info that you would not recognize it as a regular browser.

  • And Microsoft gives not a single shit... (Score:3)

    by Chas ( 5144 ) on Tuesday January 24, 2017 @10:39AM (#53728523) Homepage Journal

    Until they're slapped with SIGNIFICANT, ongoing, escalating fines, or the company is seriously threatened with a breakup, not a single fuck will be given.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Desler ( 1608317 )

      So no different to all corporations?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tom ( 822 )

      Threatened? You are kidding, right? Unless the company is actually being broken up, with no prior warning, they won't give a fuck. They just are that kind of company.

    • They might have been (and were, in a few cases) threatened by governments 20 years ago, but not today.

      MS no longer has the monopoly on computer operating systems. Therefor they have no need to be as wary about anti-competitive behaviors since people have several choices now, some of them even being free.

  • Vivaldi: Stop Your Anti-Competitive Practices (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Somebody Is Using My ( 985418 ) on Tuesday January 24, 2017 @10:44AM (#53728551) Homepage

    Vivaldi to Microsoft: Stop Your Anti-Competitive Practices!

    Microsoft to Vivaldi: No.

    Seriously, Microsoft barely even listens to governments anymore, you really think they care about about browser that has less market-share than even Firefox?

  • Honestly, is there anyone that does actually use the Edge browser? I don't, since I avoid 10 like the plague that it is. My CO, who did a review of it, just apsolutly hated it. It worked fine out of the proverbial box, but had next to no plug-in support. Like any ab blocks are enhance cookie management for privacy.

  • I don't get it reset...but now every time I start up a browser that isn't Edge, it pop ups a little warning saying how Edge is a better and safer browser.
    It feels like it's acting like the guy who never gets picked, but keeps trying, hoping that one day he'll be the one who gets out of the dugout, dropping hints to the coach that _he_ could do better than the regulars. "Boy, you wouldn't even be on the team, but you're the owners son, so I can't fire you."

  • Not only that, but the fact that seemingly every time there's some kind of Windows update, Windows changes it's default PDF handling application to Edge as well. Like, really? Fix that shit!

