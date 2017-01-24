Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Microsoft The Internet Your Rights Online

Vivaldi CEO: Stop Your Anti-Competitive Practices With Edge, Microsoft! (betanews.com) 214

Posted by msmash from the steering-clear dept.
Reader Mark Wilson writes: Microsoft is no stranger to pissing people off, particularly when it comes to Windows 10. There have been endless cries about forced updates, complaints about ads, moaning about privacy, and now the CEO of Vivaldi has lashed out at the company for its anti-competitive practices with Microsoft Edge. Jon von Tetzchner says that Microsoft has forgotten about the "actual real-life people that use technology in their daily lives." He takes particular umbrage at Windows 10's continued insistence of resetting the default browser to Edge. Indicating that his patience has now run out, von Tetzchner points to a 72-year-old friend who was confused by the change and unable to reverse things. He says that Microsoft is failing to respect the decisions made by users, and this is something that needs to stop.

  • Users Are Not Customers (Score:5, Insightful)

    by avgjoe62 ( 558860 ) on Tuesday January 24, 2017 @10:27AM (#53728441)
    In the brave new world of Big Data, users are not customers. Users are raw products to be quantified, classified and sold to advertisers and marketers. What users want is not important - it's the ones that actually pay Microsoft that matter.

  • Vivaldi who? (Score:5, Informative)

    by damacus ( 827187 ) on Tuesday January 24, 2017 @10:34AM (#53728485) Homepage

    "Vivaldi Technologies is a Software Development company, most known for its creation of the Vivaldi browser." https://vivaldi.com/ [vivaldi.com]

    Minor detail the article and summary leave out.

    • @damacus [betanews.com]: "Minor detail the article and summary leave out."

      er .. It's right there in the article title:

      'Vivaldi CEO: 'Stop your anti-competitive practices with Edge, Microsoft!'

  • Is edge changing an actual issue? (Score:3)

    by will_die ( 586523 ) on Tuesday January 24, 2017 @10:38AM (#53728517) Homepage
    I use windows 10 on a couple of computers all set with chrome as the default and have never had an issue with edge somehow being my default. The only time I ever see edge is because I do use one web site that only works with it and if click on some of the default tiles it uses edge but then it covers up and remove much of the UI for the purpose of display just that tile info that you would not recognize it as a regular browser.

  • And Microsoft gives not a single shit... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Chas ( 5144 ) on Tuesday January 24, 2017 @10:39AM (#53728523) Homepage Journal

    Until they're slapped with SIGNIFICANT, ongoing, escalating fines, or the company is seriously threatened with a breakup, not a single fuck will be given.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Desler ( 1608317 )

      So no different to all corporations?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tom ( 822 )

      Threatened? You are kidding, right? Unless the company is actually being broken up, with no prior warning, they won't give a fuck. They just are that kind of company.

    • They might have been (and were, in a few cases) threatened by governments 20 years ago, but not today.

      MS no longer has the monopoly on computer operating systems. Therefor they have no need to be as wary about anti-competitive behaviors since people have several choices now, some of them even being free.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by davecb ( 6526 )
      I'm waiting for the Canadian anti-spam/anti-malware law to authorize class actions, sometime later this year. Irt will be interesting to see if US-style class actions will cause companies like MS to not install things without the users' permission.

      • I'm waiting for the Canadian anti-spam/anti-malware law to authorize class actions, sometime later this year. It will be interesting to see if US-style class actions will cause companies like MS to not install things without the users' permission.

        We can only hope.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mea2214 ( 935585 )
      The government won't touch Microsoft. Someone needs to start a class action lawsuit. If a table saw manufacturer decided to disable your table saw while on the job causing you to idle part of a construction site the $$$ damages can be calculated. If Microsoft decides to take control of your laptop which is your property right before a big sales presentation that can lead to loss of $$$ for your company. If MS gets sued for a couple billion they won't be so arrogant. Where are the ambulance chasers w

      • MS has billions in the bank. They can afford the best lawyers. And their EULA explicitly absolves them of responsibility for any problems caused by their software, and EULAs have been successfully tested in court. Exactly how far do you think you're going to get with a lawsuit? Good luck with that.

        AFAIC, if your company gets burned by MS like this, it's your own stupid fault. This stuff isn't a surprise.

    • All the monopoly regulations on them expired and with Apple and Linux where they are now, you'd have a lot of trouble convincing a court MS is a monopoly. In the desktop market they are still the big dog, but Apple is a major competitor. Macs are all over the place. In the server market MS is a big player, but so is Linux. I don't know what the split is, but it wouldn't surprise me to find out Linux is on top. In the mobile arena MS is a nothing. Linux (in the form of Android) is by far the biggest with iOS

  • Vivaldi: Stop Your Anti-Competitive Practices (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Somebody Is Using My ( 985418 ) on Tuesday January 24, 2017 @10:44AM (#53728551) Homepage

    Vivaldi to Microsoft: Stop Your Anti-Competitive Practices!

    Microsoft to Vivaldi: No.

    Seriously, Microsoft barely even listens to governments anymore, you really think they care about about browser that has less market-share than even Firefox?

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by cdrudge ( 68377 )

      you really think they care about about browser that has less market-share than even Firefox?

      Are you talking about IE/Edge or Vivaldi.

  • Who even uses EDGE anyway? (Score:3)

    by Noishkel ( 3464121 ) on Tuesday January 24, 2017 @10:49AM (#53728593)
    Honestly, is there anyone that does actually use the Edge browser? I don't, since I avoid 10 like the plague that it is. My CO, who did a review of it, just apsolutly hated it. It worked fine out of the proverbial box, but had next to no plug-in support. Like any ab blocks are enhance cookie management for privacy.

    • Re:Who even uses EDGE anyway? (Score:5, Informative)

      by Motherfucking Shit ( 636021 ) on Tuesday January 24, 2017 @10:58AM (#53728677) Journal

      I'm only aware of one confirmed user of Edge, the brokenbrowser [brokenbrowser.com] guy who finds tons of exploits in it.

      • So I guess Edge is just like any other MS browser. The browser you only use when you need to see if your connect is still on or if it's just a problem with the page.

    • Meh, it's a browser. They are a dime a dozen these days.

      As a matter of fact, there are so many browsers I can assign a different use case to each one.

      FF is my daily driver. It is also the most locked down with NoScript and several other privacy add-ons
      Chrome is my multimedia browser (Netflix, etc)
      IE/Edge is my work browser (remote access to company stuff)
      Opera is my side project work browser (I keep various Google docs and stuff auto-loaded when this browser opens)

      Chrome and Edge are generally also my "cros

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by caseih ( 160668 )

      And that's the problem here. No one wants to use Edge, but MS keeps resetting the default browser back to Edge. And many users don't really know how to change this back to their preferred browser, or change it back to the browser that their grandchild set up for them that they are familiar with. It's true one can just run firefox and firefox will ask you if you want it to be the default browser. But many users probably don't really understand what the default browser means or is.

  • Begging popups (Score:5, Informative)

    by Rande ( 255599 ) on Tuesday January 24, 2017 @10:54AM (#53728639) Homepage

    I don't get it reset...but now every time I start up a browser that isn't Edge, it pop ups a little warning saying how Edge is a better and safer browser.
    It feels like it's acting like the guy who never gets picked, but keeps trying, hoping that one day he'll be the one who gets out of the dugout, dropping hints to the coach that _he_ could do better than the regulars. "Boy, you wouldn't even be on the team, but you're the owners son, so I can't fire you."

  • ... why does Microsoft feel it has to resort to such underhanded tactics to get people to use it?
    • because it's a potential malware vector since there's no way to block ads
  • Windows 7 was the last decent OS they released.

    We use Windows 10 at work, due to the fact we have to use Visual Studio and Windows 10 is a sorry excuse for an OS, not only does Edge reset itself constantly, Skype locks up, Visual Studio locks up and crashes constantly, the boot time is HORRIBLE, everything is sluggish, the keyboard ghosts and that's just for starters. This morning my computer decided it would reset itself and all of it settings, for no F'ing reason.

    My computer doesn't have any viruses

    • Not sure how you can justify the notion that Windows 7 is ok but Windows 10 is crap.

      They are basically the same OS. The only real difference is the UI. This has been more or less true since Windows 2000. The kernel (the thing that you call Windows) hasn't been rewritten from scratch with every new OS iteration.

      You need to look no further than the Windows Updates for proof. The fact that the same vulnerabilities are present in several versions of Windows shows that they share a lot of code.

      As for the stabili

      • The kernel (the thing that you call Windows) hasn't been rewritten from scratch with every new OS iteration.

        Nobody calls the kernel "Windows". We call the entire operating system, GUI, system tools, system frameworks, file systems, etc, plus the kernel Windows.

        Windows 10 is not the same OS as Windows 7. There are subtle and unsubtle changes in the way it works, some for the better, but some for the worse. Responsiveness on critical widgets such as the Start menu has deteriorated - and the Start menu its

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by hawk ( 1151 )

      >Windows 7 was the last decent OS they released.

      Harumph.

      Personally, I'd put it as MBASIC5.

      However, I don't recall seeing that anywhere other than an executable for CP/M (and as BASCA under MS-DOS), so maybe I need to go back to Extended Disk BASIC version 2 . . .

      hawk

  • should abandon making apps for ms-windows and focus on making apps for Linux, make them portable so all anyone has to do is unzip them in the users home dir ~/[my_app_name] and run the executable, and when ms-windows starts losing too much userbase because of their anti-competitive methods of conducting themselves they might change their tune,
  • November Update (2015) and the Anniversary Update both reset the default browser. Though I think Microsoft patched the Anniversary Update to stop doing this part way through the rollout. I forced updated to Anniversary Update, so my browser preference was reset.

    Of course the real elephant in the room is that Windows was updated to ignore your browser preference. Cortana.

  • "He says that Microsoft is failing to respect the decisions made by users"

    I simply cannot believe that a giant, greedy, faceless, amoral corporation like Microsoft would pay so little attention to what their users want.

  • Someone correct me but wasn't MS forced to provide the default program option because of just this happening? All the millions of dollars wasted getting a conviction for being a abusive monopoly and here we go again same issues and many more on top of that. It time for a break up people.

  • While this isn't a option for most people, the Windows 10 LTSB is what Windows 10 should be.

    No Edge.
    No Store (this can be sideloaded though).
    No Cortana.
    Control over updates/reboots
    Control over telemetry data.

  • ... nobody would care. How can they build browsers for 20+ years and STILL fuck it up?

