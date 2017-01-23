China Cracks Down On International VPN Usage (thestack.com) 6
An anonymous reader writes: China's government has announced a 14-month crackdown on the use of unauthorised Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), commonly used by visitors and native activists, amongst others, to communicate with the world beyond the Great Firewall of China. Sunday's announcement [Chinese] from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology reiterated regulations first outlined in 2002, but which have since been subject to sparse, selective or lenient enforcement. The new announcement promises a 'clean up' regarding the VPN situation in China, beginning immediately and running until March of 2018.
Guess we'll have to switch to SSH and HTTPS tunnels instead of brazenly using IPSec and OpenVPN. Got the message loud and clear.
My understanding is that some deep packet inspection methods can determine if potentially encrypted data is being passed through a filter. Obviously it's going to be error prone, but what does that matter when the general plan is to sufficiently inconvenience people so they don't even try. I doubt the PRC cares that maybe the odd innocent bystander's data gets hit as a false positive.
As a counter to that, I have read of encryption schemes that will bypass this kind of filtering, but it's going to be a lot s
Another reason to avoid business trips to China (Score:3)
When I used to go to China, I often found that access to sites I need to use to do my work were blocked in whole or in part. Without setting up a vpn, I can't do my work. And even then, it was always a cat and mouse game as the connections were randomly terminated.
So now I just avoid going there at all if I can help it.