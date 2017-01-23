Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


China Cracks Down On International VPN Usage (thestack.com) 6

Posted by msmash from the when-in-China dept.
An anonymous reader writes: China's government has announced a 14-month crackdown on the use of unauthorised Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), commonly used by visitors and native activists, amongst others, to communicate with the world beyond the Great Firewall of China. Sunday's announcement [Chinese] from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology reiterated regulations first outlined in 2002, but which have since been subject to sparse, selective or lenient enforcement. The new announcement promises a 'clean up' regarding the VPN situation in China, beginning immediately and running until March of 2018.

China Cracks Down On International VPN Usage

