Western Union Pays $586M Fine Over Wire Fraud Charges (reuters.com) 41
The head of the FTC says Western Union "facilitated scammers and rip-offs," while the company "looked the other way." An anonymous reader quotes Reuters: The world's biggest money-transfer company agreed to pay $586 million and admitted to turning a blind eye as criminals used its service for money laundering and fraud, U.S. authorities said on Thursday. Western Union, which has over half a million locations in more than 200 countries, admitted "to aiding and abetting wire fraud" by allowing scammers to process transactions, even when the company realized its agents were helping scammers avoid detection, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission said in statements...
Fraudsters offering fake prizes and job opportunities swindled tens of thousands of U.S. consumers, giving Western Union agents a cut in return for processing the payments, authorities said. Between 2004 and 2012, the Colorado-based company knew of fraudulent transactions but failed to take steps that would have resulted in disciplining of 2,000 agents, authorities said... Between 2004 and 2015 Western Union collected 550,928 complaints about fraud, with 80 percent of them coming from the United States where it has some 50,000 locations, the government complaint said. The average consumer complaint was for $1,148, the government said.
Reuters seemed to suggest that nearly one out of every thousand transactions was fraudulent, reporting that Western Union "said consumer fraud accounts for less than one-tenth of 1 percent of consumer-to-consumer transactions."
This was long overdue (Score:4, Funny)
Western Union has turned a blind eye to criminals using their services for fraud for decades. Why did this take so long?
Re:This was long overdue (Score:5, Insightful)
They were fined 586 million dollars, which is pretty indicative of how much they stole. How many went to jail, well, apparently none. So the government still turning a blind eye to corporate criminals instead fining the investors. Corporate crime, the crime that pays quite well and when you get caught, well, someone else pays that fine, what a disgusting scam. Why is corporate crime out of control, this is exactly why corporate crime is out of control.
Government Payday (Score:4, Interesting)
1. Does the $586 Million cover the losses of the individuals that were scammed?
2. Will they get it or is this a big, fat payday for the Government? (Hint: usually is)
So where are the criminal convictions? (Score:3)
Pay a fine, get off free?
Hope they follow-up in parallel with a criminal case.
Tell them that next time the fine will be $200,000 per complaint, or ~$10 Billion.
Re:So where are the criminal convictions? (Score:4, Interesting)
It's a large fine, but my question is why weren't the senior executives charged under the RICO laws and given the 20 year jail sentences and $100k per incident personal fines?
Why is it that if you're running under a corporate charter that you're excluded from being defined as running an ongoing criminal enterprise?
Pay a fine, get off free? Hope they follow-up in parallel with a criminal case.
Criminal punishment?
For those who lobby to face is a slap-on-the-wrist fine, to ensure corporate crime is worth repeating?
The legalized weed movement is growing, so I don't even have to ask what you've been smoking.
In Obama America WU supported the Nigerian scammers
Re:In Trump America (Score:4, Interesting)
Matter of fact, back during the GWB administration, my local supermarket had a WU advertising poster offering a discount rate on money transfers to Nigeria. Now we don't have any unusual concentration of Nigerian immigrants here -- most of the money transfers go to Mexico -- so the only visible motivation for this offer was to cash in on the Nigerian scam.
And knowing the intelligence level of the target market, the poster added that WU would give the customer less than the going currency exchange rate and keep the difference.
The poster came down in 2008.
Close all WU branches in Nigeria (Score:4, Informative)
online casinos used to use western union as well! (Score:2)
online casinos used to use western union as well!
Re: (Score:3)
I've discovered that quite a few folks in the US think that an offer to pay them via bank transfer is a sure indicator that I'm trying to scam them, or seeking to hack into their bank account.
Not to mention all the places in the US that *require* payment via cheque or other paper instrument. WTF? Is it still, like, 1975 there? Seriously--I've not written a cheque in close to 20 years, but on a recent visit there, I was obliged to buy some money orders because that was the only alternative they'd accept othe
I've never understood it. Why would someone use Western Union to transfer money instead of a normal bank transfer?
I think the legitimate use for it is for emergencies. If you break down 1000 miles from home and need money to get home, you call your dad collect and have them send you money via western union. My dad was a truck driver and they always used comcheck which is a similar system where money could be transferred instantly. The other semi legitimate use is to send money more easily across international lines. Western union is kindof like hawala. The idea is that you can give person A at one location $100 an
Ass Backwards Banking in America (Score:2)
Anecdote about Western Union (Score:3)
My mother-in-law got a phone call saying that she owed back taxes and would be arrested if she didn't pay. Now, this is a woman who has no income other than her pension. She went to a Western Union and tried to transfer money to pay the fraudster, and the agent refused to let her send the money. She was furious, and called my wife, who fortunately told her mom that she is an idiot who should thank the agent.
If this is the kind of fraud they are talking about, I sympathize with Western Union. How exactly do they determine what is fraudulent, and what should they do?
The ftc.gov filing says:
Western Union’s failure to comply with anti-money laundering laws provided fraudsters and other criminals with a means to transfer criminal proceeds and victimize innocent people
Can anyone post what those "anti-money laundering laws" say? I am curious how the average Western Union employee would really know if something is fraud, and deal with it.
Did you read the actual complaint [ftc.gov]? Your questions are mainly answered there.
Translation: (Score:2)
Government to WU: We've been watching you aid criminals all over the world, for years, and we didn't say anything, but enough is enough!
We want a cut.