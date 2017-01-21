FTC Dismantles Two Huge Robocall Organizations (onthewire.io) 40
Billions of robocalls came from two groups selling extended auto warranties, SEO services, and home security systems over the last seven years -- many to numbers on the "Do Not Call" list -- but this week the Federal Trade Commission took action. Trailrunner7 shares this report from OnTheWire: Continuing its campaign against phone fraud operations, the FTC has dismantled two major robocall organizations... They and many of their co-defendants have agreed to court-ordered bans on robocall activities and financial settlements... The FTC and the FCC both have been cracking down on illegal robocall operations recently. The FCC has formed a robocall strike force with the help of carriers and also has signed an agreement to cooperate with Canadian authorities to address the problem.
"The law is clear about robocalls," says one FTC executive. "If a telemarketer doesn't have consumers' written permission, it's illegal to make these calls."
I've been getting a lot of "silent" calls recently from numbers that appear to be in the region. Of course, the callerID means nothing.
I'm guessing these are robocallers that record the voices of people for some kind of identity theft.
I get calls that initially seem personal, but turn out to be robocalls promising me a cruise vacation in Florida. It starts like this
I: Hello
R: Hello,... Oh, sorry, I was talking to my husband. Here's what I called you about. You have been selected for an all-expenses paid cruise to Florida...
I: Ma'am, I'm not interested
The voice keeps talking, and I am left w/ no choice but to hang up. It looks smart only the first time, when the reference to the husband leaves one w/ the idea that one is talking to an actual person
Actually, this is a good candidate for automation. How many people like making cold calls soliciting sales to anybody, be it insurance, cruises or anything else? If anything
fake news, fake calls (Score:3)
Good but... (Score:4, Insightful)
tell me when they start putting people in prison for this shit and I'll believe it may actually slow down.
Only prison? Doesn't your kind advocate the death penalty for sending just one piece of spam?
His "kind" is at least of use, which is more than can be said for you.
Or... what if anytime anyone called a residential number, a nickel was transferred from the caller's account to the callee's account.
That wouldn't stop anyone from making a call where an actual person is likely to be involved; the labor costs for a three minute conversation would swamp that. But it would discourage people from robocalling a hundred thousand people in order to turn up a handful of suckers.
And the public wouldn't have to pay a regulator to try to track down these boiler room operations.
That'd be great!
But the local pizzahut doesn't allow you to pay online or over the phone.
They don't deliver either.
You can order online or over the phone but you have to pay in store.
For whatever reason us hundreds of millions of peasants don't complain quite as much as the lobbyists that have been paid to do so.
We also don't give nearly as nice gifts for passing favorable legislation.
sham victory (Score:4, Insightful)
And the criminals' punishment is that they had to agree omitting their crimes. And they did agree. And they are such honorable and decent people that they will agree to stop doing it the next time that they are caught too.
I call BS yet again (Score:4, Insightful)
"The law is clear about robocalls," says one FTC executive. "If a telemarketer doesn't have consumers' written permission, it's illegal to make these calls."
I'll believe you when you cut out the exemptions for politicians, banks, carriers, and charities. It's right there in your list of exemptions [ftc.gov].
Robocalls need no exemptions. Except for appointments I really appreciate getting a reminder a day before.
If anyone is more deserving of NOT being exempt it's politicians.
How is spamming me with 5+ calls a day supposed to make me want to vote for you?
All the stories are about the US, but when one mentions Canada, it's weird?
