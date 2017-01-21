Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


FTC Dismantles Two Huge Robocall Organizations (onthewire.io) 36

Billions of robocalls came from two groups selling extended auto warranties, SEO services, and home security systems over the last seven years -- many to numbers on the "Do Not Call" list -- but this week the Federal Trade Commission took action. Trailrunner7 shares this report from OnTheWire: Continuing its campaign against phone fraud operations, the FTC has dismantled two major robocall organizations... They and many of their co-defendants have agreed to court-ordered bans on robocall activities and financial settlements... The FTC and the FCC both have been cracking down on illegal robocall operations recently. The FCC has formed a robocall strike force with the help of carriers and also has signed an agreement to cooperate with Canadian authorities to address the problem.
"The law is clear about robocalls," says one FTC executive. "If a telemarketer doesn't have consumers' written permission, it's illegal to make these calls."

  • Fingers crossed (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I've been getting a lot of "silent" calls recently from numbers that appear to be in the region. Of course, the callerID means nothing.

    I'm guessing these are robocallers that record the voices of people for some kind of identity theft.

    • I get calls that initially seem personal, but turn out to be robocalls promising me a cruise vacation in Florida. It starts like this

      I: Hello

      R: Hello,... Oh, sorry, I was talking to my husband. Here's what I called you about. You have been selected for an all-expenses paid cruise to Florida...

      I: Ma'am, I'm not interested

      The voice keeps talking, and I am left w/ no choice but to hang up. It looks smart only the first time, when the reference to the husband leaves one w/ the idea that one is talking to an actual person

      Actually, this is a good candidate for automation. How many people like making cold calls soliciting sales to anybody, be it insurance, cruises or anything else? If anything

  • fake news, fake calls (Score:3)

    by turkeydance ( 1266624 ) on Saturday January 21, 2017 @11:42AM (#53711009)
    it's the Matrix, i tell ya.

  • Good but... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Saturday January 21, 2017 @11:49AM (#53711057)

    tell me when they start putting people in prison for this shit and I'll believe it may actually slow down.

    • I don't think you can imprison a company, but you can fine the hell out of them. Bankrupt a company, and it's similar to death.

  • And the criminals' punishment is that they had to agree omitting their crimes. And they did agree. And they are such honorable and decent people that they will agree to stop doing it the next time that they are caught too.

  • "The law is clear about robocalls," says one FTC executive. "If a telemarketer doesn't have consumers' written permission, it's illegal to make these calls."

    I'll believe you when you cut out the exemptions for politicians, banks, carriers, and charities. It's right there in your list of exemptions [ftc.gov].

    • The most annoying and frequent robocalls I get are from charities, asking for donations. I want those to stop too.
  • In the meantime for those of us using cell phones as our primary phone, there are a wealth of apps that block unwanted calls. I use "Hiya" and it's blocked carpet cleaners, credit monitors, and all manner of robocall scams I used to get.

