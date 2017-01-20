New Senate Bill Would Give US Grads Preference In Receiving H-1B Visas (computerworld.com) 11
dcblogs quotes a report from Computerworld: A new bill in Congress would give foreign students who graduate from U.S. schools priority in getting an H-1B visa. The legislation also "explicitly prohibits" the replacement of American workers by visa holders. This bill, the H-1B and L-1 Visa Reform Act, was announced Thursday by its co-sponsors, U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), longtime allies on H-1B reform. Grassley is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which gives this bill an immediate big leg up in the legislative process. This legislation would end the annual random distribution, via a lottery, of H-1B visas, and replace it with a system to give priority to certain types of students. Foreign nationals in the best position to get one of the 85,000 H-1B visas issued annually will have earned an advanced degree from a U.S. school, have a well-paying job offer, and have preferred skills. The specific skills weren't identified, but will likely be STEM-related. "Congress created these programs to complement America's high-skilled workforce, not replace it," said Grassley, in a statement. "Unfortunately, some companies are trying to exploit the programs by cutting American workers for cheaper labor."
It's a start! (Score:2)
It's a small start on a long needed road of reform. At least they're having the discussion.
Re: (Score:2)
Wouldn't it be better to give job priorities to U.S. citizens who qualify for the jobs?
Re: (Score:2)
Well, you definitely weren't first, but I'll grant you that you're retarded. At least you have that going for you.
:)
Students? (Score:2)
Why are students getting H-1B Visas? Isn't this program for professionals who have expertise that can't be found locally?
Re: (Score:1)
Does this help? (Score:2)