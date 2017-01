Lavabit Is Relaunching

The encrypted email service once used by whistleblower Edward Snowden is relaunching today . Ladar Levison, the founder of the encrypted email service Lavabit , announced on Friday that he's relaunching the service with a new architecture that fixes the SSL problem and includes other privacy-enhancing features as well, such as one that obscures the metadata on emails to prevent government agencies like the NSA and FBI from being able to find out with whom Lavabit users communicate. In addition, he's also announcing plans to roll out end-to-end encryption later this year. The Intercept provides some backstory in its report: