Facebook The Courts Businesses

Zuckerberg Sues Hundreds of Hawaiians To Force Property Sales To Him (msn.com) 142

Posted by BeauHD
mmell writes: Apparently, owning 700 acres of land in Hawaii isn't enough -- Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, has filed suit to force owners of several small parcels of land to sell to the highest bidder. The reason? These property owners are completely surrounded by Zuckerberg's land holdings and therefore have lawful easement to cross his property in order to get to theirs. Many of these land owners have held their land for generations, but seemingly Mr. Zuckerberg can not tolerate their presence so close to his private little slice of paradise. Landowners such as these came to own their land when their ancestors were "given" the land as Hawaiian natives. If successful in his "quiet title" court action, Mr. Zuckerberg will finally have his slice of Hawaii's beaches and tropical lands without having to deal with the pesky presence of neighbors who were on his land before he owned it. Who knew that Hawaiians were just another kind of Native Americans? CNBC reports: "The cases target a dozen small plots of so-called 'kuleana' lands that are inside the much larger property that Zuckerberg bought on Kauai. Kuleana lands are properties that were granted to native Hawaiians in the mid-1800. One suit, according to the Star-Advertiser, was filed against about 300 people who are descendants of an immigrant Portuguese sugar cane plantation worker who bought four parcels totaling two acres of land in 1894. One of that worker's great-grandchildren, Carlos Andrade, 72, lived on the property until recently, the paper said. But the retired university professor told the Star-Advertiser that he is helping Zuckerberg's case as a co-plaintiff in an effort to make sure the land is not surrendered to the county if no one in his extended clan steps up to take responsibility for paying property taxes on the plots."

Zuckerberg Sues Hundreds of Hawaiians To Force Property Sales To Him

    Re:Zuckerberg

      by PolygamousRanchKid ( 1290638 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @05:54PM (#53699629)

      I think "Schwanzlutscher" is what you are looking for . . . but Arschloch is more appropriate, in this case . . . I'll try to think up something better, or ask some friends, since I am fluent in German, but not a native speaker . . .

        by MightyMartian ( 840721 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @05:55PM (#53699645) Journal

        More interesting is probably the term that Native Hawaiians are using to describe him, which would be "haole".

          "Reiches, erbärmliches, sociopathisches Miststück" - Miststück literally means "piece of dung", but it is also used to describe a bastard, doing dick-headed piece-of-shit type things.

          More interesting is probably the term that Native Hawaiians are using to describe him, which would be "haole".

            Well, he is haole. The meaning of the word in the Hawaiian language is really "foreigner" but in common talk here, it has come to be a sometimes derisive term for a Caucasian. It can be, but is certainly not necessarily, racist or derogatory, and it isn't either of those in the true Hawaiian meaning of the word.

            The Zuckerberg development was the lead front page story in today's Star Advertiser (our local Honolulu newspaper). It seemed to be to be presented in a negative light, as in, here goes another rich

            Um, actually, the polite translation of haole is 'foreigner.' It's not at all a polite thing to call somebody--it's an outsider who steals from the group, usually feeling entitled to it. (That this is also the word used for all white people should tell you a lot about how Native Hawaiians feel about white people.)

So, really, still accurate!

              So, really, still accurate!

      Let's please not. The reason his last name means "sugar mountain" in German is because in the late 18th Century the various Germanic empires forced all Jews to have surnames, instead of being known as (e.g.) Yeshua ben Youssef -- a patronym, not a surname. If your family was on bad terms with the local magistrate then you might have had a surname that was actually insulting rather than merely ridiculous. So unless you're interested in reviving a particularly vile brand of antisemitism, please let's not give

    Re:Zuckerberg

      by Spazmania ( 174582 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @06:55PM (#53700067) Homepage

      RTFA. Ownership of a grant total of 8 acres entirely enclosed within Zuckerberg's land is unclear. Nobody lives there. Nobody's paid taxes on the land in decades. The lawsuit basically says, "step up or shut up." If anyone actually steps up and says, "It's mine, here's the taxes and the proof I own it," then it doesn't get sold.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tsotha ( 720379 )
        This. Despite the Power To The People headline, this is something he's forced to do under Hawaiian law if he wants to have any hope of a clear title to the property.

        Then the problem is that to generate a clear title, the land must needs be sold. I would think that there would be some process to require those with a claim to either come forward or abandon their claim, without any need for a buyer whatsoever, unless the legal system is pretty much deliberately set up to force the sale of family lands.

  "The highest bidder"?

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 19, 2017 @05:46PM (#53699577)

    Who else is going to bid for land that's surrounded entirely by someone else's land, and subject to these kinds of legal encumbrances?

    The man is a bastard and a prime candidate for an urgent visit from a large group of people toting pitchforks and torches, if anyone can find any in present-day Hawaii.

    paparazzi who want legal access to Zuckerbergs land?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Calydor ( 739835 )

      Well, this should backfire nicely.

      They should get together, offer Zuckerberg a bid of ONE PENNY for his 700 acres, and no one else should bid on them.

  May not be as bad as the clickbaity headline says

    by Mike Van Pelt ( 32582 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @05:51PM (#53699613)

    From TFA, it seems like these are old titles, many of the people who inherited them have no idea they "own" these properties, and thus haven't been paying property taxes on them since 180something.

    I don't much care for The Zuck, but before taking off on the all too predictable partisan political tears, people should inform themselves on which Supreme Court justices ruled which way on the Kelo decision.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      You're not reading TFA correctly, because if they have " no idea " they own them then obviously they aren't crossing his property to visit property they don't care about.

    If the properties are vacant and property taxes in arrears, then the county is likely within its power to seize the plots, and sell them to cover the costs. Then Zuckerberg has the opportunity to purchase those plots of land. Mind you, it sounds like maybe that scenario doesn't cover all the plots of land.

      Just as a matter of principle, shouldn't the newer Hawaiian immigrants be paying property taxes to the indigenous (or longer-term Polynesian-descendant) Hawaiians for the appropriation of their land? (Including rather a lot of back taxes in arrears.) ...and not the other way round?

The Justice System (e.g. land title lawsuit judgements etc) has a funny way of working out well for those in de-facto power, doesn't it?

        The Justice System (e.g. land title lawsuit judgements etc) has a funny way of working out well for those in de-facto power, doesn't it?

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by PPH ( 736903 )

        the county is likely within its power to seize the plots

        I don't know how Hawaiian law works. But in my state (WA), unclaimed property is protected forever. Counties (and other parties) might be able to file a lien for fees, taxes and other obligations owed. But I don't think they can just 'take it away'.

        and sell them to cover the costs

        What costs? For unimproved land with no services, the cost to the county is zero. Even then, once the property owner is identified, they have the right (at least in my state) to make good on back taxes and fees.

    The editors should have fixed the summary.

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 19, 2017 @06:09PM (#53699713)

      I don't have high expectations for the quality of the content on Slashdot, but this summary is particularly bad.

      Regardless of what your stance is on this matter, the fact remains that the summary is highly biased and editorialized, to the point of the entire submission being rubbish.

      Crap like

      Apparently, owning 700 acres of land in Hawaii isn't enough

      and

      but seemingly Mr. Zuckerberg can not tolerate their presence so close to his private little slice of paradise

      and

      will finally have his slice of Hawaii's beaches and tropical lands without having to deal with the pesky presence of neighbors who were on his land before he owned it

      and especially

      Who knew that Hawaiians were just another kind of Native Americans?

      should have all been removed, and doing so would have made the submission far more informative and objective.

      The "Who knew ... just another kind of Native Americans?" junk is particularly stupid. The people called "Native Americans" today are just the descendants (ignoring how many of them are also descended from Europeans, sometimes proportionally more so than from non-Europeans) of the most recent waves of migration to the Americas from Eurasia [wikipedia.org]. It's rarely mentioned how these later waves likely destroyed previous cultures in the Americas, such as the Clovis people [wikipedia.org], because that wouldn't fit with the leftist narrative of today's "Native Americans" being perpetual victims.

      The editors should have seriously reworked this submission's summary. Perhaps it would have been better just to throw it out completely, it's so inherently bad.

      This summary and all of its obvious bias just makes those against Zuckerberg's actions look like kooks and extremists.

      • Quite right. Exaggerating one's facts, even when in the right, is a common mistake when presenting one's case.

        It lends credence to the deniers, who can denounce everything you present in your argument if you stretch one or two facts.

        It is the polar opposite of fortuitous that this strategy is regularly employed in important debates like global warming and minimum wage.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by e r ( 2847683 )

          ...even when in the right...

          That's precisely the question under consideration though, isn't it?

          • That's precisely always the question under consideration when we're weighing the ephemeral merits of a values system indoctrinated in us by our genetic predecessors and shaped by the happenstance of our environs.

            Nonetheless, you wouldn't allow the brainwashing you withstood, at the hands of Disney (when the evil hunters killed Bambi's mum) to stand in the way of feeding your children. If you had to.

            So it seems, good and bad are fungible.

      • It's rarely mentioned how these later waves likely destroyed previous cultures in the Americas, such as the Clovis people

        So you're saying that today's Native Americans are carrying a "red guilt"?

      • The "Who knew ... just another kind of Native Americans?" junk is particularly stupid. The people called "Native Americans" today are just the descendants (ignoring how many of them are also descended from Europeans, sometimes proportionally more so than from non-Europeans) of the most recent waves of migration to the Americas from Eurasia [wikipedia.org]. It's rarely mentioned how these later waves likely destroyed previous cultures in the Americas, such as the Clovis people [wikipedia.org],

        Clovis and Folsum were "cultures," not races of people. There is precisely zero evidence that anybody "wiped out" the Clovis culture.

        because that wouldn't fit with the leftist narrative of today's "Native Americans" being perpetual victims.

        Heeeeere we go. A typing toolshed. Cool.

    It is not the number that is bad, if he sued a single person to force them off of their ancestral land, then their is no punishment too hefty for him.

    • I don't much care for The Zuck, but before taking off on the all too predictable partisan political tears

      I know the GOP lately doesn't seem to stand for anything but billionaires, but I don't think zuckerberg quite qualifies as a "partisan" issue yet...

  What is it about having money...

    by ZorinLynx ( 31751 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @05:52PM (#53699621) Homepage

    What is it about having money that turns people into such assholes?

    I mean really, 700 acres? How can someone not find sufficient privacy for their family on 700 acres, even if it contains a few parcels he doesn't own?

    Re:What is it about having money...

      by RealGene ( 1025017 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @06:45PM (#53700015)

      What is it about having money that turns people into such assholes?

      Let the record show that Zuckerberg was an asshole long before he had money.

      • What is it about having money that turns people into such assholes?

        Let the record show that Zuckerberg was an asshole long before he had money.

        I don't think being an AH is strictly a prerequisite to getting rich, but it certainly seems to help.

    • As someone else said, Zuck's always been an asshole, long before he had money. In this case, the headline is utter bull, Zuck's doing something else assholish today, but the legal proceeding isn't what the headline claims.

      As the article says, there are four half-acre parcels, owned by more than 300 descendants of the people who lived there 150 years ago. That is, each little parcel has about 80 owners, several of unknown whereabouts.

      There's no chance anybody is going to track down all 300 descendants and ge

    It's not just money, it's also Hawaii. There's a stereotype of the flyover states as being full of people who want to kill you for even thinking about stepping foot on their property, but it's far more true in Hawaii. People like Zuck move to paradise on earth, then act surprised and frustrated that other people like the area as well.

  Weird title uncertainty

    by XXongo ( 3986865 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @05:54PM (#53699637) Homepage
    Although I'm not a Zuckerberg fan, the headline is a little misleading. Apparently for most of these parcels, the actual ownership is unclear-- the ownership is split sometimes among hundreds of descendants of the original owners, and in some cases it's not clear who owns it, or if they're even alive or if they're not, who the heirs are. This seems to be the only way to clear title to the land.

    • It is clear (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It is clear that Suckerbern doesn't own it

  If it was me...

    by JustNiz ( 692889 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @05:55PM (#53699641)

    I wish I owned an acre of land right in the middle of where he wants to build his house. I'd put a big barbed-wire fence around it, park the biggest, ugliest, smelliest old trailer I could find on it, demand continued access rights and refuse to sell at any money.

  Native people are native? Shocking!

    by SeaFox ( 739806 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @06:00PM (#53699669)

    Who knew that Hawaiians were just another kind of Native Americans?

    Apparently everyone but the author. What a moron.

    Native Hawaiians aren't Native Americans. The latter are people indigenous to the Americas (north, central, or south), i.e., the continental land mass. Hawaii isn't even on the same tectonic plate.

  Editorial Summary is Terrible

    by chispito ( 1870390 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @06:00PM (#53699675)
    People have been saying it for years, but I really feel like this place isn't what it used to be. Here we have a terrible, click-baity headline followed by a terrible, lazily editorialized summary, none of which is "News for Nerds" or "Stuff that Matters."

    Really, does this impact us in some way that I'm not seeing? At least with stories about Steve Jobs's megayacht, there was a cool megayacht to be interested in.

    • Relax - it's BeauHD, who is the absolute shitposter of Slashdot.

      It helps if you scroll through the editors, and pick and choose what to read. Assume that anything where BeauHD was the editor is going to be a cobbled together, misleading, politicized shitpost.

    • That yacht is a damn fugly thing, though.

    • most of the really cool stuff that exists at the level a /.tter can understand has come and gone. So we get crap like this to fill space. This isn't the 90s anymore when cool tech was coming non-stop or the 2000s when you could just run tech layoff articles nonstop...

  • Referring to Zuckerberg as "Him" makes the title of the article sound like he's being deified.

  • Zuckerfuck is playing with fire... Literally fire and lava..

  • One of that worker's great-grandchildren, Carlos Andrade, 72, lived on the property until recently, the paper said. But the retired university professor told the Star-Advertiser that he is helping Zuckerberg's case as a co-plaintiff in an effort to make sure the land is not surrendered to the county if no one in his extended clan steps up to take responsibility for paying property taxes on the plots."

    Someone got paid to betray his kin and I bet it was big enough to matter.

    • What it doesn't say is if he let go of his claim on the land or not. He probably just wants it all to himself.

  • 700 acres??? (Score:3)

    by FudRucker ( 866063 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @06:13PM (#53699753)
    sheesh! what is zuckerburg trying to do? start his own country? even if i was a billionaire i would not want more than maybe 1 square mile, heck i could find plenty of privacy in 20 acres of back wood land in rural montana or wyoming, build a nice warm mansion that looks like a GIANT log cabin in where it cant be seen from the nearby roads, and put up a chainlink fence around it topped with razor wire, and motion detectors & security cams

  • Let's deal (Score:5, Funny)

    by Applehu Akbar ( 2968043 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @06:14PM (#53699757)

    If Hawaiians let us build our Thirty Meter Telescope, we will agree to cement Mark Zuckerberg into the foundation thereof.

    • Re: Let's deal (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Can't we just skip the whole build a telescope part?

  • The easement shall be a tunnel 100 feet underground. It will have 2 elevators on each end to take them to the tunnel and back up. The land above the easement shall remain untouched and undisturbed. Any violation of the land above the tunnel will revoke the land ownership of the person who tried to create the easement.

  • Zuckerberg is a scumbag. That is all.

  • Bullshit summary and article (Score:3)

    by Macdude ( 23507 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @09:19PM (#53700587)

    The lawsuit(s) being filed are to determine ownership of the parcels of land. Not to force the sale of the land.

    Zuckerberg is suing to find out who owns the land so that he can negotiate to purchase the land from them. Right now he can't purchase the land because no one knows who owns it.

    He is not suing to force the sale, he is suing to make the sale possible.

