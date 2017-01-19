Zuckerberg Sues Hundreds of Hawaiians To Force Property Sales To Him (msn.com) 142
mmell writes: Apparently, owning 700 acres of land in Hawaii isn't enough -- Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, has filed suit to force owners of several small parcels of land to sell to the highest bidder. The reason? These property owners are completely surrounded by Zuckerberg's land holdings and therefore have lawful easement to cross his property in order to get to theirs. Many of these land owners have held their land for generations, but seemingly Mr. Zuckerberg can not tolerate their presence so close to his private little slice of paradise. Landowners such as these came to own their land when their ancestors were "given" the land as Hawaiian natives. If successful in his "quiet title" court action, Mr. Zuckerberg will finally have his slice of Hawaii's beaches and tropical lands without having to deal with the pesky presence of neighbors who were on his land before he owned it. Who knew that Hawaiians were just another kind of Native Americans? CNBC reports: "The cases target a dozen small plots of so-called 'kuleana' lands that are inside the much larger property that Zuckerberg bought on Kauai. Kuleana lands are properties that were granted to native Hawaiians in the mid-1800. One suit, according to the Star-Advertiser, was filed against about 300 people who are descendants of an immigrant Portuguese sugar cane plantation worker who bought four parcels totaling two acres of land in 1894. One of that worker's great-grandchildren, Carlos Andrade, 72, lived on the property until recently, the paper said. But the retired university professor told the Star-Advertiser that he is helping Zuckerberg's case as a co-plaintiff in an effort to make sure the land is not surrendered to the county if no one in his extended clan steps up to take responsibility for paying property taxes on the plots."
What's German for "cocksucker"
I think "Schwanzlutscher" is what you are looking for . . . but Arschloch is more appropriate, in this case . . . I'll try to think up something better, or ask some friends, since I am fluent in German, but not a native speaker . . .
What's German for "Rich Pathetic Sociopathic Bastard..."?
Zuckerberg
I literally just searched for "Rich Pathetic Sociopathic Bastard" - first link is Lance Armstrong, second link is nothing, Trump is next.
More interesting is probably the term that Native Hawaiians are using to describe him, which would be "haole".
"Reiches, erbärmliches, sociopathisches Miststück" - Miststück literally means "piece of dung", but it is also used to describe a bastard, doing dick-headed piece-of-shit type things.
More interesting is probably the term that Native Hawaiians are using to describe him, which would be "haole".
Well, he is haole. The meaning of the word in the Hawaiian language is really "foreigner" but in common talk here, it has come to be a sometimes derisive term for a Caucasian. It can be, but is certainly not necessarily, racist or derogatory, and it isn't either of those in the true Hawaiian meaning of the word.
The Zuckerberg development was the lead front page story in today's Star Advertiser (our local Honolulu newspaper). It seemed to be to be presented in a negative light, as in, here goes another rich
Um, actually, the polite translation of haole is 'foreigner.' It's not at all a polite thing to call somebody--it's an outsider who steals from the group, usually feeling entitled to it. (That this is also the word used for all white people should tell you a lot about how Native Hawaiians feel about white people.)
So, really, still accurate!
Let's please not. The reason his last name means "sugar mountain" in German is because in the late 18th Century [wikipedia.org] the various Germanic empires forced all Jews to have surnames, instead of being known as (e.g.) Yeshua ben Youssef -- a patronym, not a surname. If your family was on bad terms with the local magistrate then you might have had a surname that was actually insulting rather than merely ridiculous. So unless you're interested in reviving a particularly vile brand of antisemitism, please let's not give
RTFA. Ownership of a grant total of 8 acres entirely enclosed within Zuckerberg's land is unclear. Nobody lives there. Nobody's paid taxes on the land in decades. The lawsuit basically says, "step up or shut up." If anyone actually steps up and says, "It's mine, here's the taxes and the proof I own it," then it doesn't get sold.
Then the problem is that to generate a clear title, the land must needs be sold. I would think that there would be some process to require those with a claim to either come forward or abandon their claim, without any need for a buyer whatsoever, unless the legal system is pretty much deliberately set up to force the sale of family lands.
Re:Typical (Score:5, Informative)
If you read the article, these are parcels of land that no one lives on, but more than one people *own*. What his case is doing is forcing the land to be sold so that those owners can come forward and get paid for it. Most owners don't even realize they own the land.
So no one is being *forced out of their homes*. Basically they are getting money they didn't realize they had.
Again, RTFA before you post.There are outstanding taxes on all the land because NO ONE is paying them.
Who else is going to bid for land that's surrounded entirely by someone else's land, and subject to these kinds of legal encumbrances?
The man is a bastard and a prime candidate for an urgent visit from a large group of people toting pitchforks and torches, if anyone can find any in present-day Hawaii.
In general, in Common Law, if you buy land that has known encumbrances, then you inherit the obligations that go with that encumbrance. I have land that has a water easement on it so people up the road can pump water from a creek nearby. Since that was attached to the land when I took possession, I'm obligated to allow the neighbors to continue to operate water lines. I can certainly try to buy them out or otherwise offer incentive for them to voluntarily vacate the easement, but if I go to a judge and demand he terminate the easement and kick my neighbors' water lines off my property, I'm going to be shown the door. Of course, I'm not a fucking dirtbag, so I accept certain limitations on my ownership that I voluntarily took on, and don't try to push people off with threats of legal action.
We have similar easements and accesses in my neck of the woods. One of the most contentious where I live is public access to lakes (I gather this is also an issue in Hawaii with access to beaches). Basically the law says that landowners are certainly allowed to own land up to the beach, but they cannot own the beach or any stretch of the water. There are some slight variances on this principle for self-contained bodies of water, like artificial lakes, but in general, you can own land adjacent to a lake or stream, but you don't own the lake or stream, or the immediate vicinity around it. Further, there are public access points to the beach, which often do cross peoples' property, but by law the property owners cannot impede peoples' access to the lake, nor can they attempt to block the access points. Further, if they build warfs or boat launches, well, they're doing so on public land, so while they may be free to locate those structures there, they can't prevent other people from using them.
Every year property owners around various lakes in the area try to block access trails, make absurd threats against people enjoying what constitute public lands, and generally be fucking assholes. That they bought this land knowing full well that they are not lawfully empower to prevent access is irrelevant. They're big crybabies who want to assert defacto ownership over land and water that explicitly does not belong to them, and never will.
I live in town, I have two easements one on the roadside and one in the back for public access and utilities (aka alley in the back sidewalk in the front).
These arent people that snaked their way onto this land. They are people with a historical and ancestral right to retain their ownership and access.
This is no
you didn't read the article, did you?
this is land that has been abandoned and nobody has been paying property taxes
From the article :
Zuckerberg's lawyer, Keoni Shultz of the firm Cades Schutte, in a statement to CNBC said, "It is common in Hawaii to have small parcels of land within the boundaries of a larger tract, and for the title to these smaller parcels to have become broken or clouded over time."
...
"In some cases, co-owners may not even be aware of their interests,"
Start with the understanding that the declaration is from an atorney for Zuckpunk. And even given his obvious and perfectly legitimate bias he makes no claim that the statement is all inclusive. It is not a blanket assessment. It is not predetermined that all property owners have the same situations, knowledge of ownership, desire for ownership, or unpaid tax liabilities. It instead suggests that while a person wi
paparazzi who want legal access to Zuckerbergs land?
Well, this should backfire nicely.
They should get together, offer Zuckerberg a bid of ONE PENNY for his 700 acres, and no one else should bid on them.
From TFA, it seems like these are old titles, many of the people who inherited them have no idea they "own" these properties, and thus haven't been paying property taxes on them since 180something.
I don't much care for The Zuck, but before taking off on the all too predictable partisan political tears, people should inform themselves on which Supreme Court justices ruled which way on the Kelo decision.
You're not reading TFA correctly, because if they have " no idea " they own them then obviously they aren't crossing his property to visit property they don't care about.
Just as a matter of principle, shouldn't the newer Hawaiian immigrants be paying property taxes to the indigenous (or longer-term Polynesian-descendant) Hawaiians for the appropriation of their land? (Including rather a lot of back taxes in arrears.)
...and not the other way round?
The Justice System (e.g. land title lawsuit judgements etc) has a funny way of working out well for those in de-facto power, doesn't it?
the county is likely within its power to seize the plots
I don't know how Hawaiian law works. But in my state (WA), unclaimed property is protected forever. Counties (and other parties) might be able to file a lien for fees, taxes and other obligations owed. But I don't think they can just 'take it away'.
and sell them to cover the costs
What costs? For unimproved land with no services, the cost to the county is zero. Even then, once the property owner is identified, they have the right (at least in my state) to make good on back taxes and fees.
I don't have high expectations for the quality of the content on Slashdot, but this summary is particularly bad.
Regardless of what your stance is on this matter, the fact remains that the summary is highly biased and editorialized, to the point of the entire submission being rubbish.
Crap like
and
and
and especially
should have all been removed, and doing so would have made the submission far more informative and objective.
The "Who knew
... just another kind of Native Americans?" junk is particularly stupid. The people called "Native Americans" today are just the descendants (ignoring how many of them are also descended from Europeans, sometimes proportionally more so than from non-Europeans) of the most recent waves of migration to the Americas from Eurasia [wikipedia.org]. It's rarely mentioned how these later waves likely destroyed previous cultures in the Americas, such as the Clovis people [wikipedia.org], because that wouldn't fit with the leftist narrative of today's "Native Americans" being perpetual victims.
The editors should have seriously reworked this submission's summary. Perhaps it would have been better just to throw it out completely, it's so inherently bad.
This summary and all of its obvious bias just makes those against Zuckerberg's actions look like kooks and extremists.
It lends credence to the deniers, who can denounce everything you present in your argument if you stretch one or two facts.
It is the polar opposite of fortuitous that this strategy is regularly employed in important debates like global warming and minimum wage.
...even when in the right...
That's precisely the question under consideration though, isn't it?
Nonetheless, you wouldn't allow the brainwashing you withstood, at the hands of Disney (when the evil hunters killed Bambi's mum) to stand in the way of feeding your children. If you had to.
So it seems, good and bad are fungible.
It's rarely mentioned how these later waves likely destroyed previous cultures in the Americas, such as the Clovis people
So you're saying that today's Native Americans are carrying a "red guilt"?
The "Who knew
... just another kind of Native Americans?" junk is particularly stupid. The people called "Native Americans" today are just the descendants (ignoring how many of them are also descended from Europeans, sometimes proportionally more so than from non-Europeans) of the most recent waves of migration to the Americas from Eurasia [wikipedia.org]. It's rarely mentioned how these later waves likely destroyed previous cultures in the Americas, such as the Clovis people [wikipedia.org],
Clovis and Folsum were "cultures," not races of people. There is precisely zero evidence that anybody "wiped out" the Clovis culture.
because that wouldn't fit with the leftist narrative of today's "Native Americans" being perpetual victims.
Heeeeere we go. A typing toolshed. Cool.
It is not the number that is bad, if he sued a single person to force them off of their ancestral land, then their is no punishment too hefty for him.
I know the GOP lately doesn't seem to stand for anything but billionaires, but I don't think zuckerberg quite qualifies as a "partisan" issue yet...
Thou shalt not covenant thy Zuckerbergs land.
What is it about having money that turns people into such assholes?
I mean really, 700 acres? How can someone not find sufficient privacy for their family on 700 acres, even if it contains a few parcels he doesn't own?
Let the record show that Zuckerberg was an asshole long before he had money.
Let the record show that Zuckerberg was an asshole long before he had money.
I don't think being an AH is strictly a prerequisite to getting rich, but it certainly seems to help.
As someone else said, Zuck's always been an asshole, long before he had money. In this case, the headline is utter bull, Zuck's doing something else assholish today, but the legal proceeding isn't what the headline claims.
As the article says, there are four half-acre parcels, owned by more than 300 descendants of the people who lived there 150 years ago. That is, each little parcel has about 80 owners, several of unknown whereabouts.
There's no chance anybody is going to track down all 300 descendants and ge
Weird title uncertainty (Score:5, Interesting)
It is clear that Suckerbern doesn't own it
If it was me... (Score:5, Funny)
I wish I owned an acre of land right in the middle of where he wants to build his house. I'd put a big barbed-wire fence around it, park the biggest, ugliest, smelliest old trailer I could find on it, demand continued access rights and refuse to sell at any money.
Native people are native? Shocking! (Score:5, Informative)
Who knew that Hawaiians were just another kind of Native Americans?
Apparently everyone but the author. What a moron.
Really, does this impact us in some way that I'm not seeing? At least with stories about Steve Jobs's megayacht, there was a cool megayacht to be interested in.
Re: (Score:2)
It helps if you scroll through the editors, and pick and choose what to read. Assume that anything where BeauHD was the editor is going to be a cobbled together, misleading, politicized shitpost.
Re: (Score:2)
Referring to Zuckerberg as "Him" makes the title of the article sound like he's being deified.
Zuckerfuck is playing with fire... Literally fire and lava..
Someone got *paid* (Score:2)
One of that worker's great-grandchildren, Carlos Andrade, 72, lived on the property until recently, the paper said. But the retired university professor told the Star-Advertiser that he is helping Zuckerberg's case as a co-plaintiff in an effort to make sure the land is not surrendered to the county if no one in his extended clan steps up to take responsibility for paying property taxes on the plots."
Someone got paid to betray his kin and I bet it was big enough to matter.
700 acres??? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Let's deal (Score:5, Funny)
If Hawaiians let us build our Thirty Meter Telescope, we will agree to cement Mark Zuckerberg into the foundation thereof.
Can't we just skip the whole build a telescope part?
Not so much refuse to pay as aren't aware they owe taxes on properties they weren't aware they owned.
Fucking Scumbag (Score:2)
The lawsuit(s) being filed are to determine ownership of the parcels of land. Not to force the sale of the land.
Zuckerberg is suing to find out who owns the land so that he can negotiate to purchase the land from them. Right now he can't purchase the land because no one knows who owns it.
He is not suing to force the sale, he is suing to make the sale possible.