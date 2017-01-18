Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Julian Assange Will Not Hand Himself In Because Chelsea Manning's Release Won't Happen Immediately, Lawyer Says (independent.co.uk) 17

Posted by BeauHD from the surprise-surprise dept.
President Obama commuted Chelsea Manning's prison sentence yesterday, reducing her time required to serve behind bars from 35 years to just over seven years. Prior to the commutation, WikiLeaks' Julian Assange pledged to surrender himself to U.S. authorities if Manning was pardoned. Roughly 24 hours have passed since the news broke and it appears that Assange will not hand himself in to the Department of Justice. The Independent reports: Mr Assange's lawyers initially seemed to suggest that promise would be carried through -- telling reporters that he stood by his earlier comments -- but it appears now that Mr Assange will stay inside the embassy. The commitment to accept extradition to the U.S. was based on Ms Manning being released immediately, Mr Assange's lawyer told The Hill. Ms Manning won't actually be released until May -- to allow for a standard 120-day transition period, which gives people time to prepare and find somewhere to live, an official told The New York Times for its original report about Ms Manning's clemency. "Mr. Assange welcomes the announcement that Ms. Manning's sentence will be reduced and she will be released in May, but this is well short of what he sought," Barry Pollack, Assange's U.S.-based attorney, told the site. "Mr. Assange had called for Chelsea Manning to receive clemency and be released immediately."

Julian Assange Will Not Hand Himself In Because Chelsea Manning's Release Won't Happen Immediately, Lawyer Says

  • Yeah, not a surprise (Score:5, Insightful)

    by markdavis ( 642305 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @10:34PM (#53693805)

    >"it appears that Assange will not hand himself in to the Department of Justice"

    And that surprises anyone? I see it now: "Oh, I said pardon, not reduced sentence." "Oh, I meant immediately." "Oh, I meant within 5 minutes of it being announced." "Oh, I only meant if the record was expunged completely too". Whatever.

    • I think you hit right on. It was clearly a stunt.

      From the summary:

      The commitment to accept extradition to the U.S. was based on Ms Manning being released immediately,

      This folks, is what we call a technicality.

  • Pussy says what? (Score:4, Funny)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @10:36PM (#53693821) Journal

    Come on. Show of hands. Who thought Assange would really leave the embassy just for Chelsea Manning? He's holding out for that sweet Fox News money once Trump makes him an official member of the politburo. He's blond, so he might be Megyn Kelly's replacement.

  • Julian Assange pledged to surrender himself to U.S. authorities if Manning was pardoned. Roughly 24 hours have passed since the news broke and it appears that Assange will not hand himself in to the Department of Justice.

    Great. Has the US asked for extradition? Is there a warrant for his arrest? I have not seen that.
    How has what he has done any different than any other journalistic source?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by caseih ( 160668 )

      No to both questions. Which is curious given the British wanting to arrest him.

      • He wouldn't turn himself in to the US because they'd likely just end up giving him to Sweden just like the UK would, which is what he really wants to avoid.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      No, the US is not currently seeking him. There's no one for him to turn himself in to. The entire promise to surrender was an empty gesture. However, the alt-reich web is abuzz with celebration about how their hero Julian "tricked" Obama into setting Chelsea free. It's funny to watch these idiots.

