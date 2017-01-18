Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Julian Assange Will Not Hand Himself In Because Chelsea Manning's Release Won't Happen Immediately, Lawyer Says (independent.co.uk) 51

Posted by BeauHD from the surprise-surprise dept.
President Obama commuted Chelsea Manning's prison sentence yesterday, reducing her time required to serve behind bars from 35 years to just over seven years. Prior to the commutation, WikiLeaks' Julian Assange pledged to surrender himself to U.S. authorities if Manning was pardoned. Roughly 24 hours have passed since the news broke and it appears that Assange will not hand himself in to the Department of Justice. The Independent reports: Mr Assange's lawyers initially seemed to suggest that promise would be carried through -- telling reporters that he stood by his earlier comments -- but it appears now that Mr Assange will stay inside the embassy. The commitment to accept extradition to the U.S. was based on Ms Manning being released immediately, Mr Assange's lawyer told The Hill. Ms Manning won't actually be released until May -- to allow for a standard 120-day transition period, which gives people time to prepare and find somewhere to live, an official told The New York Times for its original report about Ms Manning's clemency. "Mr. Assange welcomes the announcement that Ms. Manning's sentence will be reduced and she will be released in May, but this is well short of what he sought," Barry Pollack, Assange's U.S.-based attorney, told the site. "Mr. Assange had called for Chelsea Manning to receive clemency and be released immediately."

Julian Assange Will Not Hand Himself In Because Chelsea Manning's Release Won't Happen Immediately, Lawyer Says

  • Yeah, not a surprise (Score:5, Insightful)

    by markdavis ( 642305 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @10:34PM (#53693805)

    >"it appears that Assange will not hand himself in to the Department of Justice"

    And that surprises anyone? I see it now: "Oh, I said pardon, not reduced sentence." "Oh, I meant immediately." "Oh, I meant within 5 minutes of it being announced." "Oh, I only meant if the record was expunged completely too". Whatever.

    • I think you hit right on. It was clearly a stunt.

      From the summary:

      The commitment to accept extradition to the U.S. was based on Ms Manning being released immediately,

      This folks, is what we call a technicality.

      • I think you hit right on. It was clearly a stunt.

        If it was a stunt, then it was a stunt on the order of "Hey, watch me ride my BMX over that jump and into the open cesspool", or did he not expect President Obama to do anything? Did he not have a better fallback position if President Obama did?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 )

        It seems everyone is jumping the gun on announcements, even Julian. No acceptance of extradition can be made until the US as applied for extradition with specified crimes and substantiated evidence. With the current state of US politics clearly under the destructive influence of finance corporations and arms industry, pretty much any charge would be made, no matter how spurious, with the intent of extended life threatening imprisonment drawn out by a purposefully extended trial process designed to be it's o

      • The only thing Assange worried about is fading into obscurity and losing his cherished martyr status. The US has not even filed an extradition request and since he is not a US citizen he hasn't broke any law that the US could realistically prosecute. He didn't steal anything and publishing the information delivered to him is not a crime. That being said this guy is still a narcissistic drama queen.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dbIII ( 701233 )

        I think you hit right on. It was clearly a stunt.

        It's a trend these days to tweet something on then go back on your word almost immediately.

    • He never intended to turn himself in. The game plan from day one was simply to attention whore a bit and get his name in the news, which is literally the *only* thing Assange cares about.

    • I see it now: "Oh, I said pardon, not reduced sentence."

      Except that is indeed what he said. Assange said "pardoned" and Manning wasn't pardoned.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by LiENUS ( 207736 )

        https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/819630102787059713 [twitter.com]

        If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ case

        Can you tell me where it says pardon?

        • I don't think he can be extradited if the US doesn't request it. He's just hiding to keep the news interested in him. It's like the guy in a bar fight who yells "don't hold me back!" while his friends aren't. It's only mildly better played here.

  • Pussy says what? (Score:5, Funny)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @10:36PM (#53693821) Journal

    Come on. Show of hands. Who thought Assange would really leave the embassy just for Chelsea Manning? He's holding out for that sweet Fox News money once Trump makes him an official member of the politburo. He's blond, so he might be Megyn Kelly's replacement.

  • Does the US government want him? (Score:3)

    by Kludge ( 13653 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @10:38PM (#53693829)

    Julian Assange pledged to surrender himself to U.S. authorities if Manning was pardoned. Roughly 24 hours have passed since the news broke and it appears that Assange will not hand himself in to the Department of Justice.

    Great. Has the US asked for extradition? Is there a warrant for his arrest? I have not seen that.
    How has what he has done any different than any other journalistic source?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by caseih ( 160668 )

      No to both questions. Which is curious given the British wanting to arrest him.

      • He wouldn't turn himself in to the US because they'd likely just end up giving him to Sweden just like the UK would, which is what he really wants to avoid.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      No, the US is not currently seeking him. There's no one for him to turn himself in to. The entire promise to surrender was an empty gesture. However, the alt-reich web is abuzz with celebration about how their hero Julian "tricked" Obama into setting Chelsea free. It's funny to watch these idiots.

    • The biggest fear Assange has is that he leaves the embassy and the U.S. doesn't care.

  • Assange posted he'd turn himself in IF Manning was granted clemency.
    The words "Immediate release" are not in the Tweet.

    Obama could have signed a Pardon to reduce the 35 sentence to 34 years,
    And that would still be clemency requiring Assange to turn himself in.

    Assange broke his promise and proves he can't be trusted.

    Now that Assange is playing dirty, the US probably just needs to play dirty and send some thugs out in the dark at night to sneak into the embassy and capture assange to extradite, whatever t

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mrvan ( 973822 )

      From my understanding, a president has two options: he can pardon someone, meaning the whole conviction is removed and things like e.g. voting rights are restored; or he can commute a sentence, which lowers the penalty but upholds the original conviction. So, after being released from her commuted sentence, Manning will still be a convicted felon and traitor, probably won't be eligible to vote or stand for election, will never get security clearance, etc etc. Also emotionally, a pardon would acknowledge tha

  • If he truly believed in the righteousness of his cause he would come out of hiding present his case to the public. Really hoping Trump will force him to answer the accusations against him.

  • He's simply giving the Gov't the same run-around that the Gov't gives any of its other court-facing custo^W^W^Wcitizens.

