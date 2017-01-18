Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Government United States Crime Privacy Security The Courts Technology Politics

Julian Assange Will Not Hand Himself In Because Chelsea Manning's Release Won't Happen Immediately, Lawyer Says (independent.co.uk) 540

Posted by BeauHD from the surprise-surprise dept.
President Obama commuted Chelsea Manning's prison sentence yesterday, reducing her time required to serve behind bars from 35 years to just over seven years. Prior to the commutation, WikiLeaks' Julian Assange pledged to surrender himself to U.S. authorities if Manning was pardoned. Roughly 24 hours have passed since the news broke and it appears that Assange will not hand himself in to the Department of Justice. The Independent reports: Mr Assange's lawyers initially seemed to suggest that promise would be carried through -- telling reporters that he stood by his earlier comments -- but it appears now that Mr Assange will stay inside the embassy. The commitment to accept extradition to the U.S. was based on Ms Manning being released immediately, Mr Assange's lawyer told The Hill. Ms Manning won't actually be released until May -- to allow for a standard 120-day transition period, which gives people time to prepare and find somewhere to live, an official told The New York Times for its original report about Ms Manning's clemency. "Mr. Assange welcomes the announcement that Ms. Manning's sentence will be reduced and she will be released in May, but this is well short of what he sought," Barry Pollack, Assange's U.S.-based attorney, told the site. "Mr. Assange had called for Chelsea Manning to receive clemency and be released immediately."

  • liar (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @10:33PM (#53693793)

    liar liar pants on fire

    • Re:liar (Score:5, Funny)

      by Enigma2175 ( 179646 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @10:37PM (#53693827) Homepage Journal

      Marge, don't discourage the boy. Weaseling out of things is important to learn. It's what separates us from the animals!... Except the weasels.

    • Re:liar (Score:4, Insightful)

      by ArmoredDragon ( 3450605 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @10:53PM (#53693885)

      I think the biggest thing is: Who the fuck didn't see this coming? He's such a fucking weasel. The whole reason he claims to be avoiding Swedish authorities to begin with is just a big load of shit, and anybody who has defended him at this point is either stupid or naive to believe that Sweden is even the slightest bit more interested in handing him over to the US than the UK.

      That point is especially clear when you consider that Sweden is a serial violator of the second worst sin in the eyes of the US: Harboring known pirates of hollywood movies. The only worse sin is harboring a known terrorist.

      • Re:liar (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @11:04PM (#53693927)

        I think the biggest thing is: Who the fuck is still supporting this dickweasel? I would like to think the Ecuadorians are frenetically searching for a way to expel him without looking like fools, but I am bewildered to think there might be people who are still donating money to Wikileaks because they believe in its original charter.

        I suppose Mr Assange has a new, quiet line of credit from somewhere in Russia, and he feels he can burn some more bridges now.

        • Re:liar (Score:4, Insightful)

          by MightyMartian ( 840721 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @11:53PM (#53694099) Journal

          What good would any line of credit do him? Short of Russia having teleportation technology, he has no way out of the embassy. The second he sets foot outside the door, British police will have the handcuffs on him. Money does him no real good, because there's nowhere to spend it. He's in a prison as it is, though perhaps a more commodious one than awaits him once the Brits get their hands on him.

          Now maybe Trump will return the favor for Assange's help with the DNC email dump, but if I were Assange I wouldn't count on the incoming President feeling any great debt. Unless Assange has some juicy details sufficient to change Trump's mind, I'd say he's going to be in that embassy as long as Ecuador tolerates him. The fact that they shut off his Internet access after the DNC leaks says even their willingness to play along with him has its limits.

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by Anonymous Coward

          I think people liked the idea of WL initially, as central go to for various, anonymously leaked information. Assange emerged as a spokesperson and then took on a life of his own far beyond what people initially supported, especially during the recent US election. Those working behind the scenes also changed and the site has largely just followed the path Assange has. It's hard to tell what his real goal is anymore, but it certainly isn't as noble as it initially was or was thought to be. He either wants to

          • Re:liar (Score:5, Interesting)

            by Jeremy Erwin ( 2054 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @01:25AM (#53694413) Journal

            Wired claims that Assange revealed his endgame some years ago.

            Want to Know Julian Assange’s Endgame? He Told You a Decade Ago [wired.com]

            Essentially, he believes that even though our system of government is based on an adversarial relationship between political parties, between defense lawyers and prosecutors; between plaintiffs and respondents, among candidacies of opposing viewpoints, participants (or in his parlance, co-conspirators), should not be allowed the privilege of discussing and formulating strategy out of earshot.

      • Re:liar (Score:4, Insightful)

        by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @11:16PM (#53693975)

        anybody who has defended him at this point is either stupid or naive

        We are not defending the man. We are defending the fundamental principle of free expression. Assange is not being persecuted because he "raped" anyone, but because he said things that powerful people didn't like. That is wrong, and isn't any less wrong just because he is a slimeball weasel.

    • I was pretty much expecting that. He made the promise assuming Manning wouldn't be pardoned (talk is cheap), and then got caught out when she was. I would have been pretty shocked if he had turned himself in, it's not the way he operates.

  • Yeah, not a surprise (Score:5, Insightful)

    by markdavis ( 642305 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @10:34PM (#53693805)

    >"it appears that Assange will not hand himself in to the Department of Justice"

    And that surprises anyone? I see it now: "Oh, I said pardon, not reduced sentence." "Oh, I meant immediately." "Oh, I meant within 5 minutes of it being announced." "Oh, I only meant if the record was expunged completely too". Whatever.

    • Re:Yeah, not a surprise (Score:4, Insightful)

      by El Cubano ( 631386 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @10:45PM (#53693869)

      I think you hit right on. It was clearly a stunt.

      From the summary:

      The commitment to accept extradition to the U.S. was based on Ms Manning being released immediately,

      This folks, is what we call a technicality.

      • Re:Yeah, not a surprise (Score:5, Insightful)

        by rtb61 ( 674572 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @11:16PM (#53693977) Homepage

        It seems everyone is jumping the gun on announcements, even Julian. No acceptance of extradition can be made until the US as applied for extradition with specified crimes and substantiated evidence. With the current state of US politics clearly under the destructive influence of finance corporations and arms industry, pretty much any charge would be made, no matter how spurious, with the intent of extended life threatening imprisonment drawn out by a purposefully extended trial process designed to be it's own punishment ie years or prison under the worst possible conditions, whilst the trial drags on and on and on.

        So Assange needs to correct his statement to, I am waiting for the US secret punishments via corrupt prosecutions to come clean with the secret warrants. Ideally Assange should return to Australia, as an Australian and should the US wish to attempt extradition, they can do so in the Australian legal system. Assange has a legal responsibility to ensure that in legal relations between Australia and the USA, that the USA is forced to adhere to the principles of Australian law when seeking application of law from within Australia.

        Julian has a moral responsibility to ensure that the US government is forced to treat with Australian citizens under Australian law. So out of the UK and back to Australia and then lets see what will happen. Will the UK want him back, will Sweden seek extradition, will the US just slink away too embarrassed to put their claim before the Australian high court (I am sure there are others that the US wants to drag out of Australia for persecution via corrupt prosecution, for which they are also to cowardly to put before a real court for an extradition claim).

        • Re:Yeah, not a surprise (Score:5, Insightful)

          by Imrik ( 148191 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @11:53PM (#53694103) Homepage

          He is unable to go to Australia without first going through UK territory, which would result in extradition to Sweden. So it would be Swedish courts deciding whether to extradite to the US if the US ever actually found some charges to press.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by bug1 ( 96678 )

          Australia have always done whatever the US asks of us. He would have a better chance in sweeden than Australia.

      • Re:Yeah, not a surprise (Score:5, Insightful)

        by cavreader ( 1903280 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @11:16PM (#53693979)

        The only thing Assange worried about is fading into obscurity and losing his cherished martyr status. The US has not even filed an extradition request and since he is not a US citizen he hasn't broke any law that the US could realistically prosecute. He didn't steal anything and publishing the information delivered to him is not a crime. That being said this guy is still a narcissistic drama queen.

        • To Mr. Assange it is all about Mr. Assange. It has come down to his sexual misdeeds in Sweden and that they are not going to back down on his prosecution.

          His life will be allot less fun if he was in a Swedish prison doing a few years for rape. Then he will just be another "common criminal" and not worth bytes to write articles about his latest proclamations.

          That Ecuador was stuck with this guy is rather interesting[ Now they are stuck with him and I bet he is getting tired of eating cuy (guinea pig).

      • Re:Yeah, not a surprise (Score:4, Insightful)

        by dbIII ( 701233 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @11:30PM (#53694027)

        I think you hit right on. It was clearly a stunt.

        It's a trend these days to tweet something on then go back on your word almost immediately.

      • Re:Yeah, not a surprise (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Actually, I do RTFA ( 1058596 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @02:21AM (#53694531)

        The commitment to accept extradition to the U.S. was based on Ms Manning being released immediately,

        This folks, is what we call a technicality.

        No, it's called goalpost shifting and acting in bad faith. Two reasons: 1st, a release in 120 days is immediate (those days are to begin a transition to post-prision life, not punishment). 2nd, and far more relevant to this "technicality" claim, Assange never specified what type of clemency was required for him to surrender. As he phrased the offer, Obama could meet his conditions of clemency by knocking a single day off Manning's sentence.

        Look, I'm not surprised that Assange backed out - whatever you feel about him he doesn't have a great record of making and keeping commitments.

    • Exactly, this was completely expected (Score:5, Insightful)

      by gweilo8888 ( 921799 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @11:08PM (#53693943)
      He never intended to turn himself in. The game plan from day one was simply to attention whore a bit and get his name in the news, which is literally the *only* thing Assange cares about.

    • From the WIkileaks twitter account:

      "Assange is still happy to come to the US provided all his rights are guarenteed despite White House now saying Manning was not quid-quo-pro."

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by Sri Ramkrishna ( 1856 )
      Kudos to Obama for trolling Assange as a final fuck you. Well played, sir.

  • Pussy says what? (Score:5, Funny)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @10:36PM (#53693821) Journal

    Come on. Show of hands. Who thought Assange would really leave the embassy just for Chelsea Manning? He's holding out for that sweet Fox News money once Trump makes him an official member of the politburo. He's blond, so he might be Megyn Kelly's replacement.

  • Does the US government want him? (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Kludge ( 13653 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @10:38PM (#53693829)

    Julian Assange pledged to surrender himself to U.S. authorities if Manning was pardoned. Roughly 24 hours have passed since the news broke and it appears that Assange will not hand himself in to the Department of Justice.

    Great. Has the US asked for extradition? Is there a warrant for his arrest? I have not seen that.
    How has what he has done any different than any other journalistic source?

  • Assange posted he'd turn himself in IF Manning was granted clemency.
    The words "Immediate release" are not in the Tweet.

    Obama could have signed a Pardon to reduce the 35 sentence to 34 years,
    And that would still be clemency requiring Assange to turn himself in.

    Assange broke his promise and proves he can't be trusted.

    Now that Assange is playing dirty, the US probably just needs to play dirty and send some thugs out in the dark at night to sneak into the embassy and capture assange to extradite, whatever t

    • Re:Assange lacks integrity. (Score:5, Interesting)

      by mrvan ( 973822 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @11:19PM (#53693989)

      From my understanding, a president has two options: he can pardon someone, meaning the whole conviction is removed and things like e.g. voting rights are restored; or he can commute a sentence, which lowers the penalty but upholds the original conviction. So, after being released from her commuted sentence, Manning will still be a convicted felon and traitor, probably won't be eligible to vote or stand for election, will never get security clearance, etc etc. Also emotionally, a pardon would acknowledge that what she did was (somewhat) right, while a commutation means that she is still guilty and her acts were wrong, just not deserving of such a hash treatment. This also sends quite a different message to would-be whistleblowers.

      So, the difference between pardon and commutation is not a technicality, it is very real.

      • Manning will still be a convicted felon and traitor

        No. Manning was never charged or tried for treason. She's a convicted felon, but in no way a traitor. More than one active duty general and Defense Secretary Robert Gates have admitted that her leaks caused no damage except to the reputations of war criminals.

      • Great response. Whether Assange turns him self in is up to him, but there is a difference between shortening Manning's sentence vs a pardon that acts as if the conviction never occurred.

        Granted, getting out is better than staying in, but Manning's time served is still much longer than senior people who have been found to have leaked classified information.

    • The words "Immediate release" are not in the Tweet

      Yes, twitter is a problem when it comes to write more than 140 chars. "Immediate" and "release" are too long words!

  • WHat I said on ars: (Score:5, Interesting)

    by MouseTheLuckyDog ( 2752443 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @11:37PM (#53694053)

    This is what I said on Ars. It applies equally here.

    1. It is premature to say that Assange is weaseled out until Manning is actually out of jail.
    2. There is a difference between a pardon and commutation. Manning certainly will not be able to live the same life as though Mannig were pardoned. There are still restrictions placed on a person whose sentence was commuted. Whether those differences are significant enough is up to debate.
    3. The biggest thing to strike me is that this suggests that there will be no last minute pardon of Hillary. The arguments that Obama gives for not pardoning Snowden apply equally to Hillary. We shall see.

    • Re:WHat I said on ars: (Score:5, Informative)

      by MightyMartian ( 840721 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @12:24AM (#53694223) Journal

      And what pray tell is Hillary going to be pardoned for? She's been investigated more than any candidate in US history, and if there was something to bring charges against her over, it would have happened by now. And if you think Trump is going to pursue charges, then you're nuts, because if Trump does that, then it would invite his successor, should that successor be a Democrat, to do the same to him, and so on and so forth. ]

      You can safely abandon the Clinton criminal syndicate rhetoric now. She's not going to be President, Trump has won, so can we all just please move on..

      And yes, Assange is a weasel. This has nothing to do with the US, which has never put out an arrest warrant for him and has never shown any actual desire to bring him into custody. Demanding clemency from people who have no obvious intention of even laying charges against him is ludicrous. His legal problems are with Swedish and British authorities.

    • What was Assange's quote? Because that matters a lot to your argument.

    • Re:WHat I said on ars: (Score:4, Informative)

      by Just Some Guy ( 3352 ) <kirk+slashdot@strauser.com> on Thursday January 19, 2017 @12:32AM (#53694265) Homepage Journal

      There is a difference between a pardon and commutation.

      ...which doesn't matter, of course, because the Wikipedia specifically said "clemency" (which is explicitly defined as including commutation). There is also a difference between jeans and grapefruit, but that's also irrelevant to the topic at hand.

  • Maybe he would return (Score:5, Insightful)

    by backslashdot ( 95548 ) on Wednesday January 18, 2017 @11:56PM (#53694123)

    Maybe he would return if our prison system focused on rehabilitation rather than abuse and over-revenge without any regard to the fact that released prisoners are angrier, less remorseful, and more evil?
    Maybe he would return if the prosecutors saw the justice system as something other than a game they must win?

    Why would anyone subject themselves or anyone else to our justice and prison system? Why would anyone subject anyone besides the worst violent criminals to it? It doesn't do anything but further scramble the criminal mind.

  • I just have one simple question. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by wickerprints ( 1094741 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @12:58AM (#53694343)

    For all of this spectacle, all the attention paid to the actors and pawns in this charade--Assange, Manning, Snowden, Obama, the US government, Sweden, UK--what has ever come of the actual substance of these disclosures? Has no one bothered to ask who should be held accountable for the lives of those journalists shot down in Iraq? Has no one lifted a finger to ensure that the NSA does not continue to violate the US Constitution?

    Why is this such a difficult issue for so many people to stay focused on? Why is it that, even now, people are still focused on the players and not the crimes? Assange is no less guilty than the US government for playing his part to deflect attention from the real issues in his desire to grandstand in the spotlight. That nothing has come of these revelations that Manning and Snowden brought to the attention of the American people and the entire world, is the greatest success that fascists could ever hope for, because it means that even when massive criminal wrongdoing is exposed, the people will not force change: there is zero accountability and the government can act with impunity.

    • I'm sure you knew and were expecting this answer: The majority of the sheeples pay attention to what the media tells them to pay attention to. And I guess the media has decided the actors are far more interesting than the actual issues brought up.

      I wish people would pay attention to the issues at hand, too, but.. I guess that requires too much independent thinking for sheeple to be bothered with.

    • For all of this spectacle, all the attention paid to the actors and pawns in this charade--Assange, Manning, Snowden, Obama, the US government, Sweden, UK--what has ever come of the actual substance of these disclosures? Has no one bothered to ask who should be held accountable for the lives of those journalists shot down in Iraq? Has no one lifted a finger to ensure that the NSA does not continue to violate the US Constitution?

      Yes, things have changed. The NSA program you object to was ended by Congress.

  • Assange. (Score:3)

    by ledow ( 319597 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @04:08AM (#53694823) Homepage

    So not only do you expect prisoner exchanges (when the US hasn't even asked for you) on your terms, despite being a criminal in the UK for skipping bail, but when the part you demand happens (whether related or not, I'm guessing not to be honest) within a few days despite the intense complications of such an action, it has to have been immediate for you to keep your promises?

    He's an attention-seeking prat, and always will be.

    Ecuador - kick him the hell out of the door already.

  • You believed him? (Score:3)

    by Chrisq ( 894406 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @04:15AM (#53694845)
    You believed him?

    It's not as though he had it written on the side of a bus or something ....oh wait!
  • Everyone's all "he's such a weasel, yeah like we didn't see this coming" ... c'mon, you can't see in his case why it would be critical whether Manning was pardoned vs. just let out early?? C'mon, use those brains God gave you to see through your personal prejudices on the issue.

  • Just attention seeking, no substance (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Morris von Habsburg ( 1977524 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @05:08AM (#53694953)

    This is just typical Assange style attention seeking. He has been out of the news for a while and desperately needs people not to forget about him.

    The main reason he won’t be handed over to the US any time soon is because he is not wanted by the US. If Assange was wanted by the US there would have been an arrest warrant and an extradition request.

    The best chance for the US, if the US indeed had some interest in him, would have been while Assange was walking around freely in the UK between his extradition hearings trying to stop being extradited to Sweden. The US-UK extradition treaty is extremely one-sided in favour of the US so he could been put on a plane the same day.

    Now, considering nobody has ever seen a US arrest warrant for Assange and the US has never attempted to have him extradited it is safe to assume that is not one of his major worries.

    Right now, Assange is a fugitive of two police forces. The British justice system wants him for jumping bail, the Swedish justice system wants him for a double rape inquiry.

    Assange has always maintained he doesn’t want to go to Sweden because he worries about being extradited to the US (even though that is a very weak argument, see above). If he would now have fewer issues with going to the US, why doesn’t he just go to Sweden and face the rape inquiries if he is so confident he has done nothing wrong?

  • Is GTMO closed? (Score:3, Insightful)

    by zedaroca ( 3630525 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @06:50AM (#53695199)

    Its incredible the double standard around here.

    On one hand we have a man with 10 year perfect record for truth telling -> weasel, liar, attention whore because he won't surrender for the torture country;
    On the other hand we have the mass murderer, who kept people who lied to congress in control of the intelligence, that was caught lying to help his candidate, and that didn't stop the human right abuses he promised to -> nobody is criticizing him.

    I really hope he does not keep up with this "promise". Who will enable the next Manning? Who will save the next Snowden? The Guardian? WP? Only Wikileaks go the extra length to protect whistleblowers and to publish the truth in adversity. We need Assange free and working more than we need him keeping up with his PR stunts.

    • Re:Is GTMO closed? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Thursday January 19, 2017 @09:56AM (#53696083)

      On one hand we have a man with 10 year perfect record for truth

      Huh? Where?

      I really hope he does not keep up with this "promise". Who will enable the next Manning? Who will save the next Snowden? The Guardian? WP? Only Wikileaks go the extra length to protect whistleblowers and to publish the truth in adversity.

      If Wikileaks is one man (of evidentally low integrity) then your system is already broken and you may as well start looking for a replacement now.

