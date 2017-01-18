Labor Department Sues Oracle For Paying White Men More (usatoday.com) 40
An anonymous reader quotes a report from USA Today: Oracle is being sued by the Labor Department for paying white men more than their counterparts and for favoring Asian workers when recruiting and hiring for technical roles. The administrative lawsuit is the latest from the Labor Department to take aim at the human resources practices of major technology companies. The Labor Department warned the lawsuit could cost Oracle hundreds of millions in federal contracts. Oracle makes software and hardware used by the federal government. "The complaint is politically motivated, based on false allegations, and wholly without merit," Oracle spokesman Deborah Hellinger said in a statement. "Oracle values diversity and inclusion, and is a responsible equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Our hiring and pay decisions are non-discriminatory and made based on legitimate business factors including experience and merit." The lawsuit is the result of an Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs review of Oracle's equal employment opportunity practices, the Labor Department said. According to the lawsuit, Oracle America paid white male workers more, leading to pay discrimination against women, African American and Asian employees. The Labor Department also accused Oracle of favoring Asians for product development and other technical roles, resulting in discrimination against non-Asian applicants. Oracle refused to comply with the Labor Department's investigation, which began in 2014, such as refusing to provide compensation data for all employees, complete hiring data for certain business lines and employee complaints of discrimination, according to the federal agency.
White Power Rangers...ASSEMBLE! (Score:1)
Here we go...
Schitzophrenic Labor Dept. (Score:3)
Make up your mind. Which is it? They are paying more to white males or discriminating against white males by preferring Asian workers?
Re: (Score:2)
Asians are either considered white or not, depending on the narrative they are pushing. Same as beaners.
Re: (Score:3)
There's no contradiction in the two statements. The few white males they do hire are being given higher pay, but the majority of the jobs are going to lower-paid Asian workers.
Re: (Score:3)
Those are not mutually exclusive options...
So Oracle discriminated (Score:3, Funny)
Against Asians, but at the same time, on different aspect, against everyone else in favor of Asians.
That's quite discriminatory indeed, albeit, not quite logical.
Re: (Score:1)
Another notable (discrimination) fact:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/new... [dailymail.co.uk]
Re: (Score:2)
This is what happens when you base your definition of 'discrimination' on statistics rather then any real facts.
It helps if you use a definition of 'discrimination' that includes 'sub conscious wholly unintentional acts' as discrimination.
Basically if you don't meet the labor departments hiring quota's you can expect to get in trouble regardless of the reality on the ground of who is actually qualified and interested in working for you.
Has someone actually claimed they were discriminated against?
Re: (Score:1)
It seems they want to hire more Asians, BUT pay them less, for whatever reason or perception.
Re: (Score:2)
It is true that the article is written poorly, but Oracle is in fact discriminating against everybody. This is true of many companies.
The way it works is simple:
The managers are racist. They pay X group more - usually white men.
But the company does not WANT to pay a lot of money. So the Hiring managers are told to actively find people that are not white men. Then they offer these hiring less money.
To work like this it requires a wide spread racism among hiring companies combined with a slightly desper
Re: (Score:2)
Oracle is a meritocracy. That fact that white men earn more is simply because they do more.
I'm hoping you were going for a "funny" mod, because if not the only other choice is "sad and deluded".
Merit over Intersectionalist Bingo Quotas (Score:2)
This is a load of claptrap. You don't hire to fill quotas unless you're government. You hire the best candidate to do a job.
You pay what the market is willing to bear and what that employee negotiates.
If an employee doesn't ask for raises outside of normal performance increases, thats on the employee.
also, First Post
Re: (Score:3)
This is a load of claptrap. You don't hire to fill quotas unless you're government. You hire the best candidate to do a job.
You pay what the market is willing to bear and what that employee negotiates.
Unless you don't...
Re: (Score:2)
Well, if the employee doesn't like what they are offered, or think they can get more elsewhere, damn, they can either negotiate or go elsewhere. Nothing *forcing* them to stay.
Re: (Score:2)
So much for the meritocracy.
Uh, can I apply now? (Score:1)
One Small Problem (Score:2)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] Also female engineers employed by IT companies now get 117% of the income of your average male employee. Why you may ask, well because female's make different life choices to males leading to fewer female engineers even though 60% of university graduates in the USA are female. So what companies do to make themselves look better is pay the few female graduate en
Monday (Score:2)
Bogus priorities (Score:3)
That's bullshit. It ought to value their software's reliability and performance instead. Nothing else.
If that means, hiring more (or less) Asians/Blacks/Whites/Purples — so be it.
Are they counting personnel on H1B visas? (Score:2)
I'm sorry, but changing (or choosing to enforce) the current rules does not magically level the playing field. If it did, minorities would long ago have stopped complaining that the system is rigged a