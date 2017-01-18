Ukraine's Power Outage Was a Cyber Attack, Says Power Supplier (reuters.com) 13
A power blackout in Ukraine's capital Kiev last month was caused by a cyber attack and investigators are trying to trace other potentially infected computers and establish the source of the breach, utility Ukrenergo told Reuters on Wednesday. From the report: When the lights went out in northern Kiev on Dec. 17-18, power supplier Ukrenergo suspected a cyber attack and hired investigators to help it determine the cause following a series of breaches across Ukraine. Preliminary findings indicate that workstations and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, linked to the 330 kilowatt sub-station "North", were influenced by external sources outside normal parameters, Ukrenergo said in comments emailed to Reuters. "The analysis of the impact of symptoms on the initial data of these systems indicates a premeditated and multi-level invasion," Ukrenergo said.
gee i wonder who (Score:2, Funny)
Can't imagine which nation could possibly have a motive against Ukraine, especially one with a track record of cyber attacks and offensive maneuvers against Ukraine...
Obligatory quote from one of the greatest movies of all time!
Retards (Score:4, Insightful)
When your power grid management interfaces are directly connected to the Internet you must suffer. There's no excuse for that.
Not saying it necessarily was in this case, but if such a connection is justified, then there's no excuse for not mitigating that risk properly with an applicable security model.
The answer is risk mitigation and management. If we unplugged everything that got hacked, nothing would be online.
I'll remind you of this when the power goes down in your country.
You'd probably be surprised just HOW vulnerable most of the world's critical infrastructure really is.
"not our fault" (Score:1)
Practice (Score:2)
Kill two birds with one stone - Russia aggravates the Ukraine, and also practices for what they could do to Europe and the US.