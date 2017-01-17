President Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning's Sentence (theverge.com) 151
The New York Times is reporting that President Obama has commuted Chelsea Manning's sentence. What this translates to is a reduced sentence for Manning, from 35 years to just over seven years. Since Manning has already served a majority of those years, she is due to be released from federal custody on May 17th. The Verge reports: While serving as an intelligence analyst in Iraq, Manning leaked more than 700,000 documents to Wikileaks, including video of a 2007 airstrike in Baghdad that killed two Reuters employees. In 2013, Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison for her role in the leak and has been held at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth for the past three years. Julian Assange, who has long been sought by U.S. and EU authorities for extradition on Swedish rape charges, had previously pledged to surrender himself to U.S. authorities if Manning was pardoned. Born Bradley Manning, Chelsea announced her gender transition the day after the verdict was handed down. "I am Chelsea Manning. I am a female," she said in a statement. "Given the way that I feel, and have felt since childhood, I want to begin hormone therapy as soon as possible." Obtaining the resulting medical treatments was extremely difficult for Manning, and was the subject of significant and sustained activism. After a lawsuit, Manning was approved for hormone therapy in 2015. In September 2016, she launched a hunger strike, demanding access to gender reassignment surgery; the military complied five days later.
I'm not sure how I feel about this. If it was my estimation that the two political parties were more interested in what is best for America, rather than just winning their ideological war, this would hold more weight for me.
Snowdon seems the logical "other pardon". Not sure I'd like that to happen. Would prefer a trial where he would be allowed to make his case. Manning wasn't afforded that opportunity either.
Neither case is at the instigation of a foreign government. So the issues need to be gone through i
As for being able to make their case so the country can understand the issues, I suppose they could appear on talk shows. Write a book. Which then becomes a movie, er . . . oh, wait.
Even better would be if there had been legitimate channels where whistle blowers could have reported problems without fear of reprisals.
A pardon may not completely say that their acts were justified, but it at least gets them out of trouble.
The problem with a court proceeding is that it puts them back in jeopardy of whatever way the winds may blow in court.
I believe Ford pre-emptively pardoned Nixon before any charges were filed.
I believe you are correct. [wikipedia.org]
Snowden cannot be pardoned, because he has not been convicted of any crime. There is no conviction to pardon or commute. He has to surrender and be charged in order for that to happen. Obama already commented on that, he said that regardless of how he feels about Snowden, you can't pardon someone who hasn't been convicted of anything.
Not true, the President's pardon power is pretty broad; specifically, the President has the "Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offences against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment." There is no mention of conviction or even a trial, merely that an offense be committed "against the United States." The only limit would be in case of impeachment which is not germane to Snowden. As long as someone committed an act against the US a pardon may be issued by the President. Of note is that doesn't prevent state charges, stemming from the same act, from being brought as the President's power only extends to "Offences against the United States." In Snowden's case I have no idea if a state could decide to charge him or even what the charge could be, but someone could very well commit a Federal and state crime in the same act and thus a Presidential pardon would have no impact in the state's case.
I take Obama's comment as meaning his standard for considering a pardon includes having been tried for the act before he will consider issuing one; a standard Snowden has not met.
Why do people keep repeating this zombie talking point? I know y'all didn't flunk out of school before they covered Nixon in civics class.
You don't need to be convicted or even charged with any crime or act to be pardoned. A pardon is essentially the head of the executive branch saying the executive branch will not execute laws in regards to a specific person, situation, etc.
Re:Not sure what to think.... (Score:4, Informative)
Note that Manning was NOT pardoned. His (her?) sentence was commuted. So, he/she still has a criminal record, can't exercise his/her full rights as a citizen (RKBA is gone, for instance, in spite of firearms being completely irrelevant to his crime).
A sentence commutation just means he/she gets out of jail sooner. Not at all the same as a pardon.
Check his DNA. He's still a male, regardless of whatever the surgeons did.
The personal pronoun refers to her gender, not her sex.
So while at the 'DNA' level she may still have male sex attributes, her gender is female, so "she / her" is appropriate.
Does any of it matter? She wants to be referred to as "she", so unless you have some particular reason to be a asshat towards her why not just do it?
Some posters keep complaining about the lack of respect people have these days, while refusing to show the most basic level towards transgender people.
Re:Not sure what to think.... (Score:4, Insightful)
There are people whose chromosomes are of one gender but whose external genitalia are of another, as a matter of fetal development. Sexuality is more than genitals and chromosomes, even without the involvement of surgery.
There's a good reason for this. At conception, we are all female [youtube.com]. For the first few weeks, we will have estrogen, ovaries and vaginas. This is because of genetics. You all know a female has an XX chromosome pair, while a male is XY. But the X chromosome details female characteristics. The Y
Her. Let's just drop this faux confusion and outright deadnaming. Not singling you out specifically, just sayin' it's a pretty basic and important thing for trans people and costs you nothing.
I wouldn't be shocked if Trump pardoned Snowden, it would make Russia look good by justifying their harbouring of Snowden and it's just the sort of PR splash/distraction that Trump loves.
Not sure about Assange though, Trump's lovefest with Wikileaks will come to a very quick end if they ever dump something that he wants hidden. In fact, aiding the election of someone who's campaigned on the vilification of the press may be one of the more short-sighted things that Assange has done.
I'm not sure how I feel about this
Yeah, difficult choice. Should we exonerate somebody who leaked information about the cold blooded murder of innocent journalists by brainwashed gun happy retards?
Re: (Score:3)
Or the boy-fucking in Afghanistan as revealed in the Wikileaks cables. [houstonpress.com] For authoritarians, the fainting couches get brought out for whistleblowers, but they don't care about children getting their assholes reamed by warlords on their tax dollar.
Snowdon seems the logical "other pardon".
I disagree, based on the fact that Snowden is still at this moment a fugitive. He has never faced trial. Manning faced trial, plead guilty, and served time. While it is not without precedent to pardon someone who has not been tried (ie, Nixon), it is not easy to make an argument for it.
it is not easy to make an argument for it.
It's within the President's constitutional powers to do so. No argument needed.
Sure it is. What Snowden did was altruistic and for the good of the people. What Nixon did was abuses of power designed to line his own pockets.
Snowden wouldn't be ALLOWED to make his case (Score:2)
Snowden would be tried under the Espionage Act, like other whistleblowers persecuted by Obama, which doesn't allow defendants to claim their actions were justified. It would be an open-and shut case for the prosecution, in a closed trial, and then Snowden would be hit with an effective lifetime sentence after all the charges for all the documents were piled up. Then he could look forward to torture (the solitary confinement Manning was subje
At this point though, now that a number of Congressmen have called for his head (not necessarily following a trial), he has no reason to believe he would get a fair trial if he returned voluntarily. I don't see Russia reversing their position anytime soon so his involuntary return isn't looking all that likely..
So, the closest approximation of justice at this point would be a pardon.
Re: (Score:3)
IWould prefer a trial where he would be allowed to make his case. Manning wasn't afforded that opportunity either.
Huh? Manning was convicted - hence there was a trial. What use would another trial be?
Well for one it would be a trial against Snowden, not against Manning. And the request was for "a trial where [the defendant] would be allowed to make his case", not a secret trial by a Mickey Mouse court with a pre-determined outcome.
Since the alt-Right media doesn't know the difference between a commutation and a pardon.
I was listening to the radio on my way home tonight and all the right-wing jackoffs were saying "pardon" like it was some kind of mantra.
Woohoo! (Score:1)
Sucks that she won't actually be released until may. She's going to go through absolute hell in there between now and then.
Still waiting on SensitiveAuthortarian to see why Manning's release is more upsetting than the fact that government contractors were engaged in child trafficking [houstonpress.com] in Afghanistan - as revealed by Wikileaks. It's only SA's tax dollars that were hard at work, supporting boy fucking abroad...
So is that how it works? This traitor releases volumes of information that gets American military killed, but because some of it revealed child trafficking he should walk?
Sorry. That's not how it works.
BTW, the only way my tax dollars supports boy fucking abroad is when the US paying U.N. dues.
Fair enough.
Your hero, douchebag, is a fucking traitor.
You shouldn't talk about the President-Elect that way.
Your move, Assange.... (Score:5, Interesting)
Re:Your move, Assange.... (Score:5, Insightful)
Manning wasn't pardoned, his sentence merely got reduced. Assange's offer was for a pardon.
Re: (Score:3)
Assange's offer was for "clemency," which does not necessarily mean a full pardon, and could include commutation depending upon whom you ask. So it's muddy, of course, and easy for him to weasel out of if he has to. In any case, was Assange ever actually facing US prison? It would be like me offering to turn myself in to the Canadian authorities in exchange for Snowden being granted clemency; I haven't even been to Canada, and I'm certainly not wanted for anything there. It's an empty offer, there's nothin
Well, yes and no. Presumably it would remove the claimed reason for Assange to stay in whichever embassy it is he's staying in and perhaps thereby make continuation of that story go away - or at least start a new chapter in which something happens. It's gotten dull.
Re: (Score:3)
Manning wasn't pardoned, his sentence merely got reduced. Assange's offer was for a pardon.
Actually, the tweet said clemency, not pardon; which commutation certainly is based on the definition of clemency: Leniency or mercy. A power given to a public official, such as a governor or the president, to in some way lower or moderate the harshness of punishment imposed upon a prisoner. Will be interesting to see what Assange does now that Obama has granted clemency.
It also said "in exchange", as in Obama would have to agree to trade one for the other. Since he has now granted clemency anyway there can be no exchange.
I'm not taking sides, just pointing out that the offer was clearly for an exchange.
It also said "in exchange", as in Obama would have to agree to trade one for the other. Since he has now granted clemency anyway there can be no exchange.
I'm not taking sides, just pointing out that the offer was clearly for an exchange.
Alternatively, it cold be interpreted as "if yo do X I will do Y;" not as a literal exchange. Anyway, the linked tweet doesn't even mention an exchange:
"If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ case"
rather that Assange would agree to US extradition, of course agreeing to something and actually doing it are two different things. The ball is in his court so it will be interesting to see his response.
Re:Your move, Assange.... (Score:5, Informative)
A definition of "clemency" [thefreedictionary.com] says:
Barring contrary definitions, the President granted her clemency. I strongly suspect Assange is far too little to live up to his promise, but this is exactly the situation the Wikileaks tweet described.
The article summary isn't completely accurate. As the parent and the article both linked in the Twitter post, the proposed exchange was not specifically for a pardon, but for clemency. Clemency is synonymous with mercy or leniency. Changing a sentence from 28 years left to a few months left certainly seems to satisfy that criteria.
My opinion is that Assange will not give himself up and will play word games to the effect that this action does not go far enough/was not what he had in mind. Still, stranger
Re: (Score:2)
Clemency means mercy, not pardon. I would say a May release is clemency.
Ben Carson was right (Score:1)
Re:Ben Carson was right (Score:4, Insightful)
As long as they go to prison, sure, they can get a gender reassignment.
And I think you're off by a hair on your "millions" estimate. Male to female ranges from $7-$24,000. (source) [google.com]
For reference, a new knee will cost about $50k. Technically a knee replacement is an elective surgery. How many of those were done to inmates last year? Should they be denied therapy as well? Or does gender reassignment bother you because it doesn't match your world view?
Bullshit. Can't be done. You can't reassign gender (whatever that is), or sex. All you can do to a male is mutilate it. Every cell in the organism still has X and Y chromosomes.
That the chromosomes aren't following is completely irrelevant to the discussion or to the act itself.
From the linked wiki page, first sentence even: "Gender is the range of characteristics pertaining to, and differentiating between, masculinity and femininity. Depending on the context, these characteristics may include biological sex..." emphasis mine. In case reading comprehension is hard: May: [dictionary.com]used to express possibility.
Gender MAY include the physical sex of an organism, it may not. GP's statement is accurate.
What's the $7 route? A pair of scissors and a bottle of robitussin?
Most men go to prison a "Tight End's" and come out "Wide receivers".
This dude went for the Supper Bowl.
1 point for Obama (Score:1, Interesting)
Thank you Obama!!
Manning did the world a great service... I cant say more than this was long overdue.
Next.. Snowden? Perhaps all the people in prison and jail except for murders and rapist after they have had an independent review to make sure that they were REALLY guilty/not guilty??
More....
Incoming trolls!
A serious technical detail in granting pardon to Snowden is that there is no way to determine if his "crimes" are completed.
With Manning there is no question that the acts that put him in prison are done and history. With Nixon there was a similar situation, since he could not have possibly continued his illegal/unethical acts after he was removed from office. But with Snowden ----he is still sitting on a lot of material that may have all kinds of consequences if it is released, or may even be affecting ev
Best fucking part (Score:5, Funny)
"Earlier this month, WikiLeaks said it would agree to a US extradition request for the site's founder, Julian Assange, if Obama granted clemency to Manning. It was not immediately clear if WikiLeaks would make good on its promise."
I'm sure Julian will honor this....
Being in near-solitary confinement breaks people. Assange probably cracked under the pressure and just wants it to be over - 1 out of 4 [innocenceproject.org] people who have been cleared through DNA evidence were made to give a false confession, in a semi-related example.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Personally, I'm of two minds on this. On one hand, I don't like the idea of any foreign government attempting to screw with our elections. On the other, they didn't make the information up, they just shone a light into some shadows. In that sense, they did us a public service. If what we saw in those shadows cost the Dems the election, they have only themselves to blame.
Uh, because he's not? (Score:1, Troll)
Obama is a hard core neoliberal neocon freakshow. This is the guy that bombed more countries than Bush, make the Patriot Act look like the Magna Carta by repealing Habeas Corpus with an NDAA, and started a war in Libya without Congressional authorization. Which his own VP said he would have supported Bush's impeachment [huffingtonpost.com] if he had done the same thing with Iran.
You mean after he tortured Manning for a year with solitary confinement, and committed unlawful command [nbcnews.com]
What other facts are you guys going to object to? Yaknow your BFF even wanted to bring back whaling, [foxnews.com] when there isn't even a domestic whaling industry to pander to?
For all those calling for Snowden's pardon (Score:2, Insightful)
President Obama noted stark differences between Manning's and Snowden's cases.
From the New York Times article: “Chelsea Manning is somebody who went through the military criminal justice process, was exposed to due process, was found guilty, was sentenced for her crimes, and she acknowledged wrongdoing,” Pres. Obama said. “Mr. Snowden fled into the arms of an adversary, and has sought refuge in a country that most recently made a concerted effort to undermine confidence in our democracy.
Reality: Chelsea Manning wasn't allowed to defend her actions under the Espionage Act, was tortured for over a year with solitary confinement, was constantly subjected to humiliation, was threatened with a longer sentence over trumped up BS, and should have been released
Now they don't have to pay for surgery (Score:2)
U.S. Senate seat for sale. Low, low price, too low to show here. Call for our best price.
Impeached, tried, found guilty. Meaningless formalities. A lot like Manning's trial I'd guess.
So yeah, keep telling yourself Blagojevich did nothing.
What will the reaction tweet be? (Score:2)
I think you'll have to wait until 3:17 AM to find out.
11AM Moscow time
Good. Now pardon Snowden. (Score:1)
We need whistleblowers to protect us.
Re:Treason ain't what it used to be (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm having a hard time believing that what Manning did was whistleblowing. The entire thing was labeled as outright murder when it didn't seem to be the case unless you already came into it with a preconceived notion of that being the case. The people being killed in that video Manning leaked were obviously carrying weapons.
I guess the good thing that will come out of this is Assange is now forced to prove that he's not a total weasel. Of course, he'll probably backtrack and say that because it wasn't a ful
Bigoted transophobes. (Score:4, Insightful)
Still, you might get a few years left where your prejudice may be voiced in polite company, as trans rights are 20-30 years behind gay rights in this country.
Typical depraved authoritarian groupthink. If you gave two shits about the lawwww, you would in fact demand that Manning and Snowden spend time in prison - behind every politician and official who were revealed to have broken the law by their leaks.
Take FISA just for starters. Up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each offense. You guys demanding that Obama be sentenced to a few million years in prison and be fined a quadrillion dollars
You're not a troll; you're just another flag-waving goon sucking spook cock.
Trump would never do that for a competitor.