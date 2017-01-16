Oculus Accused of Destroying Evidence, Zuckerberg To Testify In $2 Billion Lawsuit (arstechnica.com) 30
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: ZeniMax Media, the parent company of both Bethesda Softworks and Id Software, says it will prove at trial that John Carmack and others at Oculus stole trade secrets to "misappropriate" virtual reality technology that was first developed while Carmack was working at Id Software. What's more, ZeniMax is now accusing Oculus of "intentional destruction of evidence to cover up their wrongdoing." Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Oculus parent company Facebook, is scheduled to respond to those accusations in testimony starting tomorrow, according to a report by Business insider. ZeniMax's statement comes after Carmack testified at trial last week, saying the case was "ridiculous and absurd." His testimony echoed Oculus' initial reaction when ZeniMax's accusations first surfaced in 2014. In court filings leading up to the trial, ZeniMax detailed its case that Carmack, while still an employee at Id Software, "designed the specifications and functionality embodied in the Rift SDK and directed its development." Carmack's technology and guidance allegedly "literally transformed" Oculus founder Palmer Luckey's early Rift prototype from a "primitive virtual reality headset" that was "little more than a display panel." Carmack allegedly used "copyrighted computer code, trade secret information, and technical know-how" from his time at ZeniMax after he moved to Oculus as CTO in 2013. As the trial began last week (as reported by a Law360 summary, registration required), Carmack told the court of his development of a virtual reality demo for Doom 3 in 2012 and his search for a VR headset that would be suitable to run it. That's when he says he got in touch with Luckey, leading to the now legendary E3 2012 demo that introduced Oculus to the public. ZeniMax is seeking $2 billion in damage, which matches the value that Facebook paid for Oculus in 2014. The trial is expected to last three weeks.
Re: (Score:2)
Doesn't need to steal shit.
Funny you say that, because he actually did steal some shit back in his youth [wikipedia.org]. Obviously that was a long time ago and not very relevant anymore, but those Apple IIs disprove your theory.
Zuck/Trump (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Seems that you've got the reading down, but your comprehension could use a little work.
This is an interesting case (Score:1)
Apart from the specific facts of what happened while Carmack was working on VR at Id Software.
It often happens that an employee starts investigating new technology that may not be directly tied to the company's existing products or plans. Typically, the employee will give demos and talks to management and other company employees, but the managers have a decision to make. It's one thing to allow one employee to go off on his own for six months looking into something which might be a breakthrough. It's ano
Re: (Score:2)
But do they own what's in the engineer's head?
Buried in the small print of my employment contract somewhere, is a clause that states that my employer has the first rights to ANY patent idea that gets hatched out of my bat-shit crazy tiny little mind . . . not just ones that are related to our IT business.
So, if I came up with a great idea for new toilet paper, I need to at least submit it to our patent boys to take a look. If they like the idea, they patent it in my name, but it gets assigned to my employer. If they don't like it, then I am free to
What? (Score:2)
None of the entertaining quotes from Carmack?
One line of questioning asked whether Carmack knew about a âoesecret meetingâ in a hotel room with Oculus co-founders Nate Mitchell and Palmer Luckey, to which Carmack responded âoeNo I didnâ(TM)t, it was a secret.â A MacBook was brought up during questioning as well, with the lawyer asking why it was never wiped, with Carmack responding: âoeI am not a Mac user unless under duress.â
http://uploadvr.com/john-carma... [uploadvr.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Ah right Unicode...
One line of questioning asked whether Carmack knew about a "secret meeting" in a hotel room with Oculus co-founders Nate Mitchell and Palmer Luckey, to which Carmack responded "No I didn't, it was a secret." A MacBook was brought up during questioning as well, with the lawyer asking why it was never wiped, with Carmack responding: "I am not a Mac user unless under duress."
About what you pay the paperboy? (Score:2)
ZeniMax is seeking $2 billion in damage, which matches the value that Facebook paid for Oculus in 2014. The trial is expected to last three weeks.
If the Instagram [investopedia.com] and Whatsapp [yahoo.com] overtures are taken into account, that could loosely translate into tens of dollars.
Smoking gun of theft or go home (Score:2)
Unless Oculus has a computer with Zenimax owned code on it or exact copies of blueprints/CAD stolen from Zenimax, this is just the lawyers lining their pockets. Slavery is illegal in the US. If you can't retain your employees, you lose the knowledge between their ears. Outside of patented ideas, they can and do take their knowledge to their next employer. This is like suing a software engineer's new company because he worked on GPS mapping software at his old and new company, it's just ridiculous.
This c
Re: (Score:2)
Carmack was working on VR shit that directly went over with him to Oculus on ZeniMax's time and dime.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't see this at all, and you're being a bit hyperbolic.
A company has a right to hire people to write software that belongs to said company...that's a thing that exists and it's not "slavery".
It seems like you're arguing that a comic character created by an artist for DC while working at DC isn't DC's IP and that character goes with the creator wherever they may w
Movie confirmed (Score:2)
Zuckerberg Gets Deposed About a Bunch More Shit
Re: (Score:2)
good point...
I mean, we'd have to basically see the code to really judge for ourselves, but it certainly sounds plausible.
Occulus built on hype (Score:2)
Palmer Luckey wasn't a "tech innovator"...he was a rich geek who frequented VR modding message boards, and just like everyone else took a smartphone screen and hooked it to community-made VR software
Occulus has always been more about hype than actual tech...that's fine as it goes...if I could start a hype driven company and get it purchased by Facebook for Billions I'd do it, but lets' not pretend or let marketing people write the history.
I'm not surprised at all that Occulus is being accused of doing this.