South Korea Prosecutors Seek Arrest of Samsung Chief Jay Y Lee For Bribery
South Korea's special prosecutors' office said it will seek a warrant to arrest the head of Samsung Group, the country's biggest conglomerate, accusing him of paying multi-million dollar bribes to a friend of President Park Geun-hye. From a report: Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee was questioned for 22 straight hours last week as investigators probed a corruption scandal that resulted in parliament impeaching Park last month. The special prosecutors' office accused Lee of paying bribes totaling 43 billion won ($36.42 million) to Choi Soon-sil, a friend of the president who is at the center of scandal. Lee, who became the de facto head of the Samsung Group after his father, Lee Kun-hee, suffered a heart attack in 2014, was also accused of embezzlement and perjury in the prosecution's application for an arrest warrant.
And not the first, or last. The absolute amount of bullshit that's gone on in S.Korea in the last decade should be a warning to people of just how bad things can get. The entire case that triggered this has pretty much everything from bribery to handing off classified information, cronyism at levels that would make the most corrupt politician drool and add in a dose of literally following a cult and implementing those ideas on an unwilling population? Oh yeah, this isn't even close to being over yet. Ha
After the Korean War, South Korea was a poor agrarian country, barely able to feed itself, in fact the standard of living was higher in North Korea.
The Chaebols dealt with (and probably created) whatever Government was in power, there were years of brutal Military dictatorships [wikipedia.org] with South Korea only being a democracy since about 1987.
The Chaebols are so powerful within Sou
Well, it's a great testament to South Korean democracy and rule of law that the head of the company who controls practically a fifth of South Korea's GDP and the head of state can be brought to justice.
That's one nice thing... on the other hand... would be nice if the United Nations Human Rights Committee could get those 700+ Jehovah's Witness boys out of prison for declining their army invitations. S Korean govt won't budge.
Still many basic human rights violations going on over there.
CEO of Apple screwed his business partner Wozniak out of hundreds of dollars by lying about his Atari chip bonus. That's pretty corrupt too, no?
Jobs was a high functioning sociopath. Woz was a goose that laid golden eggs. The thing is people like Woz can sometimes end up doing better under someone who exploits them than on their own, as long as the exploitation is sufficiently impersonal.