South Korea Prosecutors Seek Arrest of Samsung Chief Jay Y Lee For Bribery
South Korea's special prosecutors' office said it will seek a warrant to arrest the head of Samsung Group, the country's biggest conglomerate, accusing him of paying multi-million dollar bribes to a friend of President Park Geun-hye. From a report: Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee was questioned for 22 straight hours last week as investigators probed a corruption scandal that resulted in parliament impeaching Park last month. The special prosecutors' office accused Lee of paying bribes totaling 43 billion won ($36.42 million) to Choi Soon-sil, a friend of the president who is at the center of scandal. Lee, who became the de facto head of the Samsung Group after his father, Lee Kun-hee, suffered a heart attack in 2014, was also accused of embezzlement and perjury in the prosecution's application for an arrest warrant.
And not the first (Score:2)
And not the first, or last. The absolute amount of bullshit that's gone on in S.Korea in the last decade should be a warning to people of just how bad things can get. The entire case that triggered this has pretty much everything from bribery to handing off classified information, cronyism at levels that would make the most corrupt politician drool and add in a dose of literally following a cult and implementing those ideas on an unwilling population? Oh yeah, this isn't even close to being over yet. Ha