Microsoft Patent Hints At Foldable Tablet Design For Surface Phone (trustedreviews.com) 11
A new patent has surfaced from Microsoft that may shed some light on the company's upcoming Surface Phone. The patent, which was first filed in October 2014 and recently made public, details a 2-in-1 foldable device with a flexible hinge that can act both as a smartphone and a tablet. TrustedReviews reports: The device in the filings can be configured into various shapes, either folded out like tablets, or folded back inwards to create a smaller phone-like handset. There's also the opportunity to place it in a tent-mode much like Lenovo's range of Yoga hybrids which can be propped up to make it easier to watch media. Microsoft has taken a universal approach to Windows 10, in that the OS is designed to work across multiple devices, so a Surface Phone that could transform into another mobile product would make a lot of sense in terms of demonstrating Windows 10s capabilities. The inventor of the product in the patent is listed as Kabir Siddiqui, the man behind Microsoft's successful patent for the Surface kickstand and Surface camera angle -- which bodes well for this latest design in the long run. Unfortunately, there's every chance we'll never see this technology in a retail-ready product from Microsoft, though some version of the foldable device could well arrive.
we'll never see this technology in a retail-ready (Score:2)
Not the first ... (Score:3)
Which CPU in this sheet? (Score:2)
So which CPU will Microsoft use in this - will it be an i5, like in Surfaces, or a Qualcomm CPU, which will then have the phone emulating x86? From the above description, it looks a bit like a phablet, where people can talk over it, or use it as a normal mini Surface book. Hopefully, this time, it's well supported by all carriers, including Verizon and Sprint, and not just the GSM guys
Re: (Score:2)
Fool me once... (Score:2)
How many times does Microsoft plan to "enter the market"?
Re: (Score:2)
All night long....
Re: (Score:2)
Until they figure it out and succeed. it's a huge market that they haven't been able to crack, they have gobs of money and nothing really to spend it on, so why not?
OLED Display? Microsoft make $$$ on this? (Score:2)
I would think the most interesting aspect of this device is that it requires a bendable display and, looking at the drawings, I would guess a very scratch proof surface (pun not intended) would be required. Actually the need for a scratch proof (not *resistant*) would be absolutely necessary or else the areas where the fold take place are going to look like shit in short order. The same for the bottom surface when the device is folded and resting on something like a diner tabletop.
Now, based on Microsoft'
Back to the future all over again... (Score:2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
And in typical MS fashion, a project that would have beat Apple at their own game and create a new device/market was killed in it's prime because it threatened Windows.
http://gizmodo.com/5855260/the... [gizmodo.com]
So the question now is whether it's s