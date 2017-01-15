Hackers Corrupt Data For Cloud-Based Medical Marijuana System (bostonglobe.com) 5
Long-time Slashdot reader t0qer writes: I'm the IT director at a medical marijuana dispensary. Last week the point of sales system we were using was hacked... What scares me about this breach is, I have about 30,000 patients in my database alone. If this company has 1,000 more customers like me, even half of that is still 15 million people on a list of people that "Smoke pot"...
" No patient, consumer, or client data was ever extracted or viewed," the company's data directory has said. "The forensic analysis proves that. The data was encrypted -- so it couldn't have been viewed -- and it was never extracted, so nobody has it and could attempt decryption." They're saying it was a "targeted" attack meant to corrupt the data rather than retrieve it, and they're "reconstructing historical data" from backups, though their web site adds that their backup sites were also targeted.
"In response to this attack, all client sites have been migrated to a new, more secure environment," the company's CEO announced on YouTube Saturday, adding that "Keeping our client's data secure has always been our top priority." Last week one industry publication had reported that the outage "has sent 1,000 marijuana retailers in 23 states scrambling to handle everything from sales and inventory management to regulatory compliance issues."
Some idiot used Windows, didn't bother upgrading some old software because it was closed source and upgrades expensive and got what they deserved.
The company's CEO announced on YouTube Saturday, adding that "Keeping our client's data secure has always been our top priority."
If your companies top priority is to keep data secure, they how/why did you get hacked. They always say that, but clearly that is not the Top Priority
Because not everybody is perfect, you smug asshole.