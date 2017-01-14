Amateur Scientists Find New Clue In D.B. Cooper Case, Crowdsource Their Investigation (kare11.com) 75
Six months after the FBI closed the only unsolved air piracy in American aviation history -- after a 45-year investigation -- there's a new clue. An anonymous reader quotes Seattle news station KING: A band of amateur scientists selected by the Seattle FBI to look for clues in the world's most infamous skyjacking may have found new evidence in the 45-year-old case. They're asking for the public's help because of new, potential leads that could link DB Cooper to the Puget Sound aerospace industry in the early 1970s. The scientific team has been analyzing particles removed from the clip-on tie left behind by Cooper after he hijacked a Northwest Orient passenger jet in November 1971. A powerful electron microscope located more than 100,000 particles on old the JCPenny tie. The team has identified particles like Cerium, Strontium Sulfide, and pure titanium.
Tom Kaye, lead researcher for the group calling itself Citizen Sleuths, says the group is intrigued by the finding, because the elements identified were rarely used in 1971, during the time of Cooper's daring leap with a parachute from a passenger jet. One place they were being used was for Boeing's high-tech Super Sonic Transport plane...
Interestingly, it was even a Boeing aircraft that Cooper hijacked, and witnesses say he wasn't nervous on the flight, and seemed familiar with the terrain below.
Not the point. He knew how to lower the stairs. He was familiar with THIS aircraft, a 727. The whole thing took place between Portland and Seattle, where the SST manufacturing plant was located, which is a valid and rare source for the material found on the tie. The government had just cancelled the SST program and Boeing laid of thousands of workers in the midst of the Boeing death-spiral recession that was happening at the same time where Boeing went from 130,000 employees to 35,000 in 18 months. That's when the billboard went up: "Will the last one to leave Seattle please turn out the lights?" That points to someone who worked at Boeing or at least had inside information.
And cerium is used in cigarette lighter "flints", strontium in cathode ray tubes.
And spiral shaped aluminum chips? http://www.citizensleuths.com/... [citizensleuths.com]
Next time could you bother to read the article? Yes, titanium dioxide is common, which is the entire point of mentioning that element, because the elemental form is far less common, and even less common then.
It's not that your comments aren't valuable, it's that you don't know when you have fine caviar in your hand or fetid dogshit -- it's the same to you either way. In this case — so you know — this is dogshit.
Pure titanium isn't used in aircraft - it's used as part of an alloy. So if they detected pure titanium (as they claimed) it's most definitely not from aircraft manufacturing, since the alloys arrive at the factory already smelted and cast or rolled, ready for machining or forming, so that pretty much kills the whole thing. They're not going to manufacture the alloys at the plant from elemental titanium.
So it's exactly what I said - a just another crowdsourcing scam targeting people with more money than b
If you knew shit about Boeing, you'd know they had R&D facilities where they developed alloys and then had other industry partners manufacture them en-masse.
Boeing was heavily involved in titanium alloys and aluminum-lithium alloy development in the 70s and 80s.
Which is a perfect explanation about why pure titanium, cerium, and more was found on the tie.
It seems to me that this residue could have come from the plane he hijacked. It doesn't make sense that he would have used a tie from work, or that he would have all this residue but also be an employee who wears a tie. It seems reasonable that a Boeing maintenance employee might who had worked at that plant and had residue all over his coveralls might have been transferred to a maintenance division and have been leaving that residue around.
727 was a very common plane at the time. I was still seeing them at
Why so much publicity on individual cases of private individuals?
It says right in the first sentence: "the only unsolved air piracy in American aviation history"
A GPS watch taken back in time to 1971 wouldn't work because there would be no GPS satellites in orbit.
So he also transported enough GPS satellites back in time, for his GPS to work?
;-)
The GPS device has a knife switch on the back that toggles it to use LORAN navigation.
That's how the world works, grasshopper. A single death is a tragedy; a million deaths is a statistic.
The clue is to change your perspective. 'News' is not what is significantly important (Boeing wasting billions), it's what the public likes to read. Justice is not determined by the economic effects, it's by the possibility of prosecution. You can convict a shoplifter with ease, almost no one involved in the 2008 crisis was prosecuted at all. The money from everywhere is keeping this system in check, because why kill the goose with the golden eggs if it also does a lot of things wrong?
and of course the better system is...?
We all know that D.B. Cooper was Jimmy James.
We all know that D.B. Cooper was Jimmy James.
No, he was Jimmy Johns, and he used the money to establish a successful chain of sandwich shops.
No, Jimmy WALES. Wondered why he takes no salary? (Score:2)
It was Jimmy WALES. Ever wondered why he has no need to accept a salary for running Wikipedia?
You have the Minneapolis connection right, but the name is Jimmy Jingle [spoke.com], a defunct vending machine company.
We had Jimmy Jingle vending machines on campus when I was in tech school. A truly horrible rinky-dink operation. Coffee machines that vended absolutely tiny cups, etc.
And he did a some time at fox river
WTF is a piracy?
It's and example of an irritating affectation from the computer-geek world, trying to sound more sophisticated or vaguely European. A bunch of idiots go around in Wikipedia changing conventional spelling to British spellings (artefact VS artifact), too.
I'm still rooting for him. (Score:2)
You don't hear of too many gentleman bandits. I'm rooting for him, personally.
Chillin' in Costa Rica, or dead, probably both.
Plot twist: DB Cooper is actually John McAfee.
and he's assuredly a pensioner
Pensioner in name only. If he was in his 40s in 1971 and lost his job at that time, he likely didn't have enough work history to have accrued much pension. Likelihood of him having taken a job with a pension after this would likely be pretty slim.
Why wouldn't he have taken another job? The money never showed up and so he would need money.
And he would've gotten away with it, too... (Score:2)
If it weren't for these meddling old people!
The FBI closed the case, so now they're outsourcing it?
No
Trump should shut that FBI office down as a warning to the other ones
The DB Cooper FBI office? Even pretending that there was one specifically dedicated towards finding DB Cooper, it presumably would have been shut down when they closed the case
and bank robberies
What do you think the DB Cooper incident was?
You almost understood any single part of this story. Keep working on it bud. You'll get there one day.
worst. joke. evar.
But he jumped blind in bad weather. He should have called it off if he wasn't going to be able to see the strobes.
We've know for quite a long time about the titanium. Here's a story from 2011: http://www.upi.com/Did-DB-Coop... [upi.com]
It hasn't been relevant for a long time, the guy walked off with $200k and may or may not have survived. In the mean time, a small band of cyber criminals has been hacking banks and ATM's for the last decade without ever being caught despite still being active, having been tied to close to $1B in losses worldwide.
Right, but you trust our voting machines because they are made by the people who make ATMs, right?
It is possible for him to have landed safely and secreted the money bags. After that it is very difficult to believe he could have survived long, somehow hitchhiked out of that area, to some bus station or train yard or truck stop traveled without being seen out of that area. With that level of media attention to that part of the country all strangers would have been noticed and reported. I think he died near where the cash was found. The wild animals tore through his body and clothing, most the cash and bones ended up in the river and washed out to the ocean.
Advice to future copy-cats. Practice skydiving and become familiar. Try to take your own familiar parachute. Ask for basic camping survival gear. Dry food rations and some water. After landing safely, secure the cash and note the gps coordinates. Find a water course and follow it down stream. Till you come to a river with decent flowing water. Collect drift wood, form a raft and float down stream. Raft only at nights. From the watershed where you jump, figure out which river you will end up in, pick the city to rejoin civilization, practice it couple of times, do dry runs.
With the proliferation of security cameras, high resolution picture of your face will have been recorded by TSA. So grow mustache, beard, dye them, wear glasses. Doctor your eye-glass frames to be asymmetric, slightly. You need to make the eigen values of the face detection algo matrix go askew. After the fact switch to contacts, go clean shaven and revert to natural hair color. Colored contact lenses before the crime^H^H^H^H^H adventure, a must.
Realize if you can pull this off, you are smart enough to make more money legally.