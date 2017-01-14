Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Petition With Over 1 Million Signatures Urges President Obama To Pardon Snowden

Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNET: More than 1 million people signed onto a petition asking President Barack Obama to pardon Edward Snowden, proponents of the pardon said Friday. The campaign began in September, when Snowden, his attorney Ben Wizner from the ACLU, and other privacy activists announced they would formally petition Obama for a pardon. Snowden leaked classified NSA documents detailing surveillance programs run by the U.S. and its allies to journalists in 2013, kicking off a heated debate on whether Americans should be willing to sacrifice internet privacy to help the government protect the country from terrorist attacks. Obama and White House representatives have said repeatedly that Snowden must face the charges against him and that he'll be afforded a fair trial. In the U.S., a pardon is "an expression of the president's forgiveness and ordinarily is granted in recognition of the applicant's acceptance of responsibility for the crime and established good conduct for a significant period of time after conviction or completion of sentence," according to the Office of the Pardon Attorney. It does not signify innocence. Also on Friday, David Kaye urged Obama to consider a pardon for Snowden. Kaye, the special rapporteur to the United Nations Human Rights Council on the freedom of expression, said U.S. law doesn't allow Snowden to argue that his disclosures were made for the benefit of the public. The jury would merely be asked to decide whether Snowden stole government secrets and distributed them -- something Snowden himself concedes he did. In response to the petition, Edward Snowden tweeted: "Whether or not this President ends the war on whistleblowers, you've sent a message to history: I feared no one would care. I was wrong."

  • This will never happen, even if I want it to. (Score:3)

    by GrandCow ( 229565 ) on Saturday January 14, 2017 @08:06AM (#53666775)

    Snowden embarrassed the Obama administration. As much as I think he should be pardoned and let back onto US soil, Obama won't do it. Trump certainly won't either.

    Lets live in reality people.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Striek ( 1811980 )

      I tend to agree. But with a million signatures, he can't exactly ignore it, either.

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by bargainsale ( 1038112 )
        The UK government ignored a petition about the Brexit vote which had four million signatures.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by swb ( 14022 )

          Petition wasn't representative of the will of the majority.

        • They didn't ignore it, it was debated in Parliament on the 5th of September 2016, and a response was issued - the petition, set up before the referendum by a pro-Brexit campaigner, was used post-referendum by anti-Brexit campaigners to try and retroactively change the rules of the referendum, throwing the result out. Which you can't do.

          The demands of the petition might not have been carried out, but it was NOT ignored.

      • I tend to agree. But with a million signatures, he can't exactly ignore it, either.

        Never underestimates the ability of a political to ignore an issue they don't want to address and redirect the topic.

      • Sure he can!

        It's a busy time right now! Right? RIGHT?

        And even so, it's simple enough to say "No.", couched in suitably political terms.

        You know what I'm talking about.

        At this time *EVIL RUSSIA! EVIL RUSSIA!* we don't have enough information *EVIL RUSSIA! EVIL RUSSIA!* on the situation to make us comfortable pardoning him for stealing secrets and giving them to EVIL RUSSIA!

        Basically, what would have happened to him, had he come home is he would have become Bradley/Chelsea Manning Mark 2.

        He'd have been du

    • The Obama administration has gone after more whistle blowers than all previous administrations, combined.

      The chance of him pardoning the most famous one....? Z E R O
  • At this point, what's the upside for President Obama? It will no doubt set off a flurry of criticism which won't stop once he leaves office. He seems to want to live gracefully and pardoning Snowden would prevent that and potentially complicate any post-presidency political plans he may have and impact his legacy. The popular story won't be "Obama pardons brave whistleblower" but "Obama pardons traitor who helped Russia." The truth and moral arguments will get lost in the noise, especially since it is easi
  • I signed the petition. An agency of my government was breaking the public trust, lying to legislators, and breaking the law. It was Mr. Snowden's duty to report this, and it is a travesty to take away his life for defending his country against itself.

    • I signed the petition. An agency of my government was breaking the public trust, lying to legislators, and breaking the law. It was Mr. Snowden's duty to report this, and it is a travesty to take away his life for defending his country against itself.

      It wasn't his duty, as he was a contractor. Contractors do not swear the Oath of Service to the US Government, although all of its direct employees are required to. That difference means that he is not shielded by whistle-blower laws.

      But the numerous Federal employees in the know – I agree – had a duty to report on the illegal activities, but chose not to. None of them are in exile, nor hanging from the end of a rope, nor even had a finger shaken at them. Instead, they have been protected

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Nutria ( 679911 )

      Did you actually sign the petition, writing down also your address so that it could be verified that you are a citizen and didn't double-sign?

      Or did you click a button labeled "Sign" along with a bunch of non-US citizens?

  • Innocent until proven guilty. What this means is that until he goes to court and faces the charges against him or makes a deal with the justice department he is technically considered innocent. Right now the only thing he is guilty of is running out on a warrant. Since he has not been found guilty of any crime and has not been sentenced to any crime he can't be pardoned. So even if President Obama wanted to pardon him he can't until Snowden comes back to the US and faces charges. That is how the system

    • Since he has not been found guilty of any crime and has not been sentenced to any crime he can't be pardoned.

      Why is this so hard for the 1 million petitioners to understand? I consider it a list of idiots who don't understand simple process.

  • The chance that Obama will send a sniper or drone is much more likely. He and Hillary are trying to heat up the cold war with Russia for a long time now, so this might be a nice attempt to further it even more. Especially because Putin can't let something like that go because he will be looked at as weak if he does.

