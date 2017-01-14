Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Businesses China The Courts

Someone Is Trying to Sell Those Stolen Three-Screen Razer Laptops in China (geek.com) 10

Posted by msmash from the bad-money dept.
Just a few days ago, Razer's awesome Project Valerie laptops -- the one with three 4K displays -- were stolen. Now it looks like whoever stole them is trying to sell them. From a report: It turns out that the thief (or thieves) didn't just nab one Project Valerie prototype. They actually got ahold of a pair. Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan understandably wants them back, really, really badly. The company was willing to offer $25,000 to anyone who could offer information that led to the prototypes' return. So where did the laptops end up? Somewhere behind the Great Wall, apparently. Whoever has them isn't trying to quietly fence them in some dark Beijing alleyway, either. They've actually been listed on the immensely popular Chinese e-commerce site Taobao -- where they were spotted by writers at Engadget Chinese and Wccftech.

Someone Is Trying to Sell Those Stolen Three-Screen Razer Laptops in China

