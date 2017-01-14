Someone Is Trying to Sell Those Stolen Three-Screen Razer Laptops in China (geek.com) 43
Just a few days ago, Razer's awesome Project Valerie laptops -- the one with three 4K displays -- were stolen. Now it looks like whoever stole them is trying to sell them. From a report: It turns out that the thief (or thieves) didn't just nab one Project Valerie prototype. They actually got ahold of a pair. Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan understandably wants them back, really, really badly. The company was willing to offer $25,000 to anyone who could offer information that led to the prototypes' return. So where did the laptops end up? Somewhere behind the Great Wall, apparently. Whoever has them isn't trying to quietly fence them in some dark Beijing alleyway, either. They've actually been listed on the immensely popular Chinese e-commerce site Taobao -- where they were spotted by writers at Engadget Chinese and Wccftech.
Re:Solution seems obvious then (Score:5, Informative)
The whole thing is a publicity stunt. These cheap china made laptop don't worth any where near $25k. But free press coverage they had in the past few day is priceless. Fake news all the way down.
The source article says right up front "*This is currently being debunked. Possible PR stunt.". That somehow got overlooked when posted here.
...Fake news all the way down.
Re:Solution seems obvious then (Score:5, Informative)
PR Stunt (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:PR Stunt (Score:4, Interesting)
Razer reported the theft to police:
http://fortune.com/2017/01/10/... [fortune.com]
If Razer orchestrated all of this for publicity, then they risk a lot by filing a false police report.
And if Razer was behind it, why would they allow their goods to be sold on Taobao?
No, this doesn't add up as "fake news."
They are pretty much only offering what these would cost if manufactured regularly. That means they go through a synthetic show of outrage, but in actual reality they could not care less and may even like the additional exposure this gives them. Basically these two devices had one single purpose, namely to be shown off. In engineering circles, this is known as a "stunt". It does not mean anything and is basically a form of posturing. As CES is over, these two monsters have served their purpose and the only
Umm... Hoax Listing? (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm surprised that no one here has pointed out that this is likely a hoax listing.
The photo in the listing is from Razor's CES suite. There's no proof, photographic or otherwise, that the seller actually has the laptops.
This is a hoax listing; a bored nerd having a giggle. Which shouldn't surprise anyone given that even after 20 years, yahoos are still putting up listings like the Ark of the Covenant on eBay.
