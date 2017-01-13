US Appeals Court Revives Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple (reuters.com) 39
iPhone app purchasers may sue Apple over allegations that the company monopolized the market for iPhone apps by not allowing users to purchase them outside the App Store, leading to higher prices, a U.S. appeals court ruled. From a report on Reuters: The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling revives a long-simmering legal challenge originally filed in 2012 taking aim at Apple's practice of only allowing iPhones to run apps purchased from its own App Store. A group of iPhone users sued saying the Cupertino, California, company's practice was anticompetitive. Apple had argued that users did not have standing to sue it because they purchased apps from developers, with Apple simply renting out space to those developers. Developers pay a cut of their revenues to Apple in exchange for the right to sell in the App Store.
It might be something but it isn't anti-trust? (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:1)
It's anti-trust because Apple can restrict what is allowed to be sold.
Re: It might be something but it isn't anti-trust (Score:2)
Apple is known to block apps that might in any way compete with its business model. For example, Apple blocked a developer from publishing an app that allowed wireless iTunes sync before later adding it as a feature exclusive to newer iPhones. Apple also blocks any apps that might compete with their NFC payments, they block voice assistants from having any meaningful functionality, and they block web browsers from having their own rendering engine.
At any rate, if you don't want to use third party app stores
Re: (Score:2)
no it's not. if they set up a bunch of companies and relationships between companies to get control of every part of the smartphone market and actually sold the most smartphones it would be anti trust.
maybe you should go back to school and learn about the original trusts like the Rockefeller oil trust and how they operated
Re: (Score:2)
It's anti-trust because Apple can restrict what is allowed to be sold.
So my neghborhood supermarket is anti-trust because it chooses to sell Coca Cola but not RC Cola?
Re: (Score:1)
If it was the only grocery store you could visit then yes it would be anti competitive.
Re: (Score:2)
The argument is that you have the choice to go to another store that sells RC. This is not the case among iPhone users.
Yes, this is a stupid argument, because iPhone users choose to be iPhone users, and have every opportunity to inform themselves about what that choice entails. It's not like the iPhone is the only phone available for purchase, or even the only smartphone available.
This isn't Standard Oil. This isn't AT&T.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No, it's antitrust [ftc.gov] because while you can go to a different supermarket to buy your RC Cola, Apple maintains a monopoly on storefronts for app purchases. Contrast that with their major competitor, Google/Andoid, where one can get apps from Amazon and many others [joyofandroid.com]. It's antitrust because there is no competitive market available to developers - they're forced to pay whatever fees Apple dictates in order to sell thei
Re: (Score:2)
Anti trust implies controlling prices to the detriment of the consumer. Apple in no way sets or controls the pricing. An app developer is free to charge whatever they want or make it free.
IANAL, but I believe where antitrust charge comes into play is not in the control of pricing, but the control of access to the market. They have created a monopoly where they can dictate terms, fees, and other aspects of the market because the only path to that market is via their storefront.
M-W [merriam-webster.com] has nothing specifically about price control in their definition.
Re: (Score:2)
IANAL either, but antitrust is related to unfair business practices in general, so it applies to a lot more than merely controlling access to the market.
The assertion being made by the plaintiffs is that Apple engaged in unfair business practices by abusing a monopoly position to maintain high prices. Apple's original argument didn't address either of those claims. Instead, they said that the plaintiffs had no standing because Apple was just renting the store space to the app developers, which is clearly no
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
An app developer is free to charge whatever they want or make it free.
Also, customers are free to buy a non-Apple phone. Apple is not a monopoly.
Re: (Score:2)
Does it only run afoul of the law when it a detriment to the consumer? As in, if I control prices and nobody complains, is that still illegal?
Anyway, I am not saying that Apple controls prices. I don't know that they do... at least not directly. Though, an app developer does have to keep in mind the Apple tax in addition to whatever they need to charge.
Still, I think the system is a pretty good one as it satisfies capitalism and security at the same time. It just limits consumer choice a bit. Although, you
Re: (Score:2)
Nice try Apple (Score:2)
...users did not have standing to sue it because they purchased apps from developers, with Apple simply renting out space to those developers.
This may bite Apple.
Disclaimer: I am not a lawyer or historian.
Apple takes the legal position that best suits the (Score:2)
situation.
Because it wasn't that long ago that Apple was fending off a suit from a patent troll and was saying the opposite. That it was Apple who was selling through their app store and only they needed a licence (which they had) to do that, not the devs.
So call me a bit surprised that the original judge went along with this argument.
Re: (Score:2)
Apple should have used the argument that they sell devices which run controlled sets of software, with part of their product being a best-effort attempt at device security via application white listing managed remotely through the Apple store.
Because developers make "iPhone Apps", they have to sell onto the iPhone platform, the same as with Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony locking out their console platforms. This is not unusual in the device market.
Because Apple does not sell software outside the core sy
apple censorship issues can be fixed with an adult (Score:2)
apple censorship issues can be fixed with an adults only store.
Re: (Score:2)
Apple should have used the argument that they sell devices which run controlled sets of software, with part of their product being a best-effort attempt at device security via application white listing managed remotely through the Apple store.
They might still argue that. This was only a ruling that allowed the lawsuit to move forward.
Re: (Score:2)
...users did not have standing to sue it because they purchased apps from developers, with Apple simply renting out space to those developers.
This may bite Apple.
Indeed. Apple vets apps before allowing them in their app store. It may be reasonable for them to screen them for malware or bugs, but they also reject apps if they compete with Apple's own apps. That is hard to justify if they are just "renting out space".
Walled Garden under fire? (Score:3)
This appears to be an attack on the fundamental principle of the "walled garden". I don't think this is a good idea. You may not like it, but then fine don't buy it. Apple sells this as a feature, that benefits the users by improving quality control, a problem that non-walled appstores have to deal with more all the time. It's not bulletproof, nothing is, it just improves it quite a bit. I find it reassuring that I don't have to sweat it when browsing the app store, "I wonder if this app is legit?"
Re: (Score:2)
I'd like to hope it does damage the walled garden.
Apple's app store is rife with crappy apps that don't work, are abandoned by their developers, or just provide a poor value. And hackish apps which can cause problems have slipped into the app store on more than one occasion. That being said, is it better than the Googe equivalent in terms of security, maybe, but I think this has less to do with Apple's screening than the built-in safeguards of the underlying operating system running on the phone.
Let's say
also go after the hardware lock in and VM lock in (Score:2)
also go after the hardware lock in and VM lock in as well.
The VM one is a realy killer as apple does not have any rack-mount stuff and they don't let you run os-x in a VM on any hardware (it works but Legal says no)
Sideloading (Score:2)
Standing to sue (Score:2)
A lot of the anger behind the BLM movement was because of this. The district attorney w
Re: (Score:2)