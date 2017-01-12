Amazon To Add 100,000 Full-Time US Jobs in Next 18 Months (geekwire.com) 57
An anonymous reader shares a GeekWire report: Amazon just made a big statement about its continued growth aspirations, announcing that it plans to add another 100,000 full-time jobs in the U.S. over the next 18 months, an increase of more than 55 percent in its domestic workforce. The growth would push Amazon's U.S. workforce to more than 280,000 people by mid 2018. Amazon said in an announcement that the jobs will be available to people "all across the country and with all types of experience, education and skill levels -- from engineers and software developers to those seeking entry-level positions and on-the-job training."
Making America Great Again.
Amazon: Inside Amazon: Wrestling Big Ideas in a Bruising Workplace [nytimes.com] (August 15, 2015) Quote: "The company is conducting an experiment in how far it can push white-collar workers..."
Amazon: Amazon Under Fire Over Alleged Worker Abuse in Germany [bloomberg.com] (February 19, 2013)
Microsoft: Microsoft Is Filled With Abusive Managers And Overworked Employees, Says Tell-All Book [businessinsider.com] (May 23, 2012)
Clearly the only solution is to criminalize their unemployment.
Trump announced at his news conference that 96M+ Americans need a job but can't find one. Need to get all those deadbeats out of the schools and the nursing homes. Anyone who complains about being too young or too old to work should go straight to prison.
They've added approximately 150k jobs over the past 4 years. So this is quite an acceleration.
Speaking of acceleration, I wonder how many brick and mortar businesses (and jobs) they've left in their wake...
You can rest assured that this is one company that wont credit Trump in any way for these jobs.
But you can rest assured that Trump himself will try to claim some credit. That's just how he rolls.
Will he take responsibility for the 10,000+ layoffs after encouraging supporters to boycott Macy's?
http://adage.com/article/cmo-strategy/trump-supporters-celebrate-macy-s-job-cuts/307381/ [adage.com]
Macy's was dying long before that joke of a boycott.
If you believe the boycott had impacted Macy's sales severely enough to blame the loss of jobs on the boycott, then would you not also blame Macy's for not changing course in response? They had well over a year to do so.
Further, why would Trump take responsibility for the lost jobs? Trump wanted to sell his products in Macy's. Macy's was the one that removed the products. Trump asking for a boycott only makes him "responsible" for the shit he himself a
I'm not sure why this matters.
Adding 100,000 domestic workers in the US seems like it's a good thing. It even seems quite likely that many (if not all) of these jobs could have been outsourced or performed in a foreign office, and Amazon itself says that these are "across the board" jobs, and not simply seasonal or fulfilment slave-labor.
And you should also admit that Trump is largely the source of the "hire local" climate, he's caused companies to rethink their outsourcing plans, especially in light of the
Why should credit even matter?
Trump takes credit for everything that makes him look good even though he had nothing to do with it. He will constantly remind people that he is so awesome that he refers to himself in the third-person (i.e., "If Putin likes Donald Trump — guess what, folks, that's called an asset, not a liability."). It's going to be a long four years.
And that's important?
I think what's important is the reality, not the spin. The important bit from the article is that we get 100,000 more jobs.
I think you're focusing on the wrong goals.
And additionally, you're imagining a fantasy situation just so you can complain how bad that fantasy situation is.
But hey, fantasy simulation seems like it'll be the next big thing in VR.
Knock yourself out.
It is for the media that gave Trump $2B+ in free advertising during the election.
Tell the media.
The important bit from the article is that we get 100,000 more jobs.
Are these good paying middle class jobs that Trump promised to bring back to America? I doubt it.
Tell the media.
Tell the media.
But hey, fantasy simulation seems like it'll be the next big thing in VR.
I'll pass. I'm sure someone will get a kick out of Trump's Golden Showers VR.
http://www.thewrap.com/social-media-jokes-trump-golden-showers/ [thewrap.com]
Knock yourself out.
Tell the media.
Let me fix this so that it's not misleading:
"... announcing that it plans to add another 100,000 full-time jobs for ROBOTS in the U.S. over the next 18 months"
-- This SIG has been automated away
Corrected. Show me the politician that runs on a platform, gets elected, and then doesn't look for every possible opportunity to show how they are delivering on those promises. Which I guess is one of the few ways he's like every other politician.
And keep in mind, Obama is still our President for another week.
Obama is training his replacement. That the inexperienced new guy claiming credit isn't unexpected. Obama's next job will be a Uber driver in Washington, D.C., area.
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/president-obama-jokes-about-becoming-an-uber-driver-after-leaving-office/ [cbsnews.com]
Temps, staffing firms, 30 hour working 40-50?, 40 (Score:2)
Temps, staffing firms, 30 hour working 40-50? most of the time?, 40 hour working 50-60 most of the time? H1B's?
What jobs are they talking about.
AWS is great! elastic block scaling (Score:2)
workforceSize.reduce(-100,000,'salary15.00')
Holy first world problems.
This wouldn't be a problem if my neighbors didn't steal the packages left on my doorstep.
Good, but... (Score:3)
My guess is that they're just extrapolating out an estimate of the number of people it will take to run their new in-house FedEx/UPS service and staff warehouses. Also, if I were a retailer, I'd be banking on trying to capitalize on Sears and Macy's likely bankruptcies in the next 18 months. Macy's might survive in a smaller form but I'm sure Sears is going to be parted out because it's being run by a hedge fund. I doubt technical jobs will be a double-digit percent of this amount -- it's going to be line-level grunts packing boxes, flying planes, driving delivery trucks, etc.
I've also heard many stories about how Amazon is to work for in both technical and ground level positions. I don't think I'd want a tech position there, even though they're working on really cool stuff with AWS. Accounts from alumni I've heard describe it as a huge employer who's insanely tight-fisted and never grew up out of startup crunch mode. Their perfect employee is a fresh grad with no previous experience that will say nothing of working nights, weekends, etc. for low pay. I think the phrase "Seattle hundreds" was coined there initially. Add that to the pressure-cooker back stabbing culture I've heard described many times, and I think I'll pass!
Yeah, I didn't think so.
Yeah, I didn't think so.
I know it's par for the course around here, but it's right in the linked article.
Amazon says the jobs will offer “highly-competitive pay, health insurance, disability insurance, retirement savings plans and company stock.”
have full healthcare
paid vacation
pension^W 401k matching
Why not bring the US up to par with other 1st world countries so employees don't have to depend on the company to do that?
I don't think "How are the vacation and health care policies" are questions most Europeans think of when they go to interview for a new job.
Sadly, Amazon jobs are a far cry from the jobs lost in HP's efforts to spin off, spin down and disintegrate the brand (while extracting as much cash as possible through stock options before the ride ends).
She's shed something around 80,000 jobs and more are on the chopping block.
As for Amazon, I'm sure these are jobs fit for a Trumperor follower - low-paying, no-benefits jobs that bring us more to parity with the third world.
Better that you realize the world is changing and you bow down to Seattle now.
(ducks)