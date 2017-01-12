Hacker Steals 900 GB of Cellebrite Data

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Posted by msmash from the hackers-hacked dept.
An anonymous reader shares a Motherboard report: Motherboard has obtained 900 GB of data related to Cellebrite, one of the most popular companies in the mobile phone hacking industry. The cache includes customer information, databases, and a vast amount of technical data regarding Cellebrite's products. The breach is the latest chapter in a growing trend of hackers taking matters into their own hands, and stealing information from companies that specialize in surveillance or hacking technologies. Cellebrite is an Israeli company whose main product, a typically laptop-sized device called the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED), can rip data from thousands of different models of mobile phones. That data can include SMS messages, emails, call logs, and much more, as long as the UFED user is in physical possession of the phone.

  • 2 sets of rules works for no one.

  • Too bad they didn't publish the data.

  • Pot meet Kettle (Score:5, Funny)

    by nehumanuscrede ( 624750 ) on Thursday January 12, 2017 @01:14PM (#53654897)

    This is a company who specializes in selling products whose purpose is to bypass built in protections in order to gain access to others data without permission.

    Am curious how they feel when it happens to them.

  • Now what? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    They get the data and see the applications and attack vectors. Unless they provide software to counter this stuff there is nothing useful here.

