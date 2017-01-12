Amazon Just Got Slapped With a $1 Million Fine For Misleading Pricing (recode.net) 21
Some deals are too good to be true. And, for Amazon, they will cost the company. From a report on Recode: A Canadian enforcement agency announced today that Amazon Canada will pay a $1 million fine for what could be construed as misleading pricing practices. The investigation centered on the practice of Amazon displaying its prices compared to higher "list prices" -- suggested manufacturer prices (MSRPs) designed as marketing gimmicks to make people think they are getting a deal, even though it's often the case that no shopper ever pays that price. "The Bureau's investigation concluded that these claims created the impression that prices for items offered on www.amazon.ca were lower than prevailing market prices," Canada's Competition Bureau said in a statement. "The Bureau determined that Amazon relied on its suppliers to provide list prices without verifying that those prices were accurate."
"No worries mate, 99.99% for us, 0.01% for you. Lesson learned." a spokesman was heard to say by an anonymous third party.
Uh...you broke Law 365, section A, code D! Now we get a million dollars! Muahahahah
Laugh all you want, but there is a bit of validity to the complaint.
If you compare Amazon.com (US) to Amazon.ca (Canada) you will see that Amazon.com is like a superstore, with tons of choices and multiple price points for new, used, refurb, etc., and Amazon.ca is like your corner convenience store, you're lucky if you have one choice and it may or may not be marked up higher than retail. Yes, consumers should comparison shop but it could be confusing for less experience online shoppers.
They have plenty of company (Score:2)
As long as people value the ephemeral bargain of the markdown, instead of the actual product value, this retail trick will never die.
Canada extorts $1 Million from Amazon (Score:2)
Canada's Competition Bureau said in a statement. "The Bureau determined that Amazon relied on its suppliers to provide list prices without verifying that those prices were accurate."
If that's the price the suppliers are giving them, why wouldn't it be accurate? Nobody forces people to buy from Amazon, there's an entire world wide web out there where they can compare prices and make their own determinations. Heck, there are even sites that will do the comparisons for you. Likewise, nobody ever pays MSRP on anything anyway; this sounds like a bogus complaint to me.
"The investigation centered on the practice of Amazon displaying its prices compared to higher "list prices" -- suggested manufacturer prices (MSRPs) designed as marketing gimmicks to make people think they are getting a deal, even though it's often the case that no shopper ever pays that price."
“The Bureau’s investigation concluded that these claims created the impression that prices for items offered on www.amazon.ca were lower than prevailing market prices,”
I'm all for protecting the consumer (Score:2)
I'm all for protecting the consumer, but this sounds like that Canadian agency had a $1m budget deficit and they wanted to cover it fast. Sure, MSRPs are stupid and it would be nice to get rid of them, but how is the retailer supposed to know the manufacturer/supplier has them "inflated". Are they supposed to go all-Sherlock for each item they sell?
Wait..... (Score:2)
So brick and mortar stores do this ALL THE TIME.... they never cared. But Amazon does it. BAM!
I think if I was Amazon, I would mention this. And then also inform the agency that for ever dollar they are fined. They will put an equivalent fund in the pursuit of a lawsuit.
So brick and mortar stores do this ALL THE TIME.... they never cared. But Amazon does it. BAM!
This is also illegal in Canada and stores get fined for it as well up here. Maybe you're in the US, where consumer protections end where corporate rights start. Doesn't work that way up here though. It's the same reason why when you buy something on Steam in Canada, it's considered an owned product not a license.
I've spent a lot of time in retail and - news flash - everybody does that. When Kroger has a "plus card" deal they always show you the "savings" vs. the MSRP, even if that's not what the item was priced at before the sale. Publix does that with their 2-for-1 deals - you get two items as the MSRP of one. You will save good money doing that, but it's not exactly half price.
This is normal. Once again, Canada shows why government must, of necessity, be reined in.