Microsoft To Enhance User Privacy Controls In Upcoming Windows 10 Update

MojoKid writes: When Microsoft first launched Windows 10, it was generally well-received but also came saddled with a number of privacy concerns. It has taken quite a while for Microsoft to respond to these concerns in a meaningful way, but the company is finally proving that it's taking things seriously by detailing some enhanced privacy features coming to a future Windows 10 build. Microsoft is launching what it calls a (web-based) privacy dashboard, which lets you configure anything and everything about information that might be sent to back to the mothership. You can turn all tracking off, or pick and choose, if certain criteria don't concern you too much, like location or health activity, for example. Also, for fresh installs, you'll be given more specific privacy options so that you can feel confident from the get-go about the information you're sending Redmond's way. If you do decide to send any information Microsoft's way, the company promises that it won't use your information for the sake of targeted advertising.
I call BS on a web-based console (Score:3)
If I'm using a web based console to change my local OS privacy settings, I'm guessing I'm telling some server that's already collecting the info just not to use the info it's already collecting.
I was going to call BS, too, but only on the theory that they could change or revoke anything at any time if it's a cloud-based setting rather than something managed locally. Your theory is even more disturbing, though, so it's probably the one that's correct.
If it's web based then no matter what your settings are your PC will be sending data to Microsoft. I also don't see anything in the article to suggest that users will be able to completely disable all of the built-in spyware.
Even if Microsoft were to backtrack on Windows 10 and remove the spyware and adware and allow users to control their updates again, I will never use it. It's far too late for any of this and Microsoft has proven that they can't be trusted not to reintroduce all of it.
First they propose something completely absurd, then "compromise" with something slightly less absurd.
Right, first we have the DMCA, but now it gets fixed with the TPP....wait a minute.
Why Microsoft wins (Score:2)
Remember when everyone was complaining about Microsoft's security issues? Microsoft actually did an admirable job cleaning up that leaky ship. They still have bugs, but compared to before, when running a Microsoft OS was basically an invitation to come inside.
Umm...no, they're not (Score:3)
but the company is finally proving that it's taking things seriously
Not quite. Proof that they are taking things seriously would be disabling all the telemetry, phoning home, adware, crapware, etc., and making it strictly opt-in.
For example, the first time you hit the start menu, it can show you a balloon: "Would you like to see customized content here? This would require sending blah-blah-blah to Microsoft." Then two clearly labeled buttons. One for "yes, phone home and show me ads" and another for "no, and don't show me this ever again." They could something similar in other places where they think there might be a benefit to the users.
Microsoft is launching what it calls a (web-based) privacy dashboard, which lets you configure anything and everything about information that might be sent to back to the mothership. You can turn all tracking off...
If it is on by default and the user has to log in to a Microsoft website to control/configure it, then Microsoft is demonstrating that they are willing to do only the bare minimum to appease the critics. How much do you want to bet that in order to even access the dashboard the user will have to have a Live account (giving MS even more of their personal information). The screenshot in the article doesn't look web-based to me, so perhaps a Live account won't be required, but either way the big problem is that they opt you in (likely against your will) and only if you are sufficiently determined can you opt out.
Taking things seriously, indeed!
What the fuck (Score:2)
"Microsoft is launching what it calls a (web-based) privacy dashboard..."
Why does it have to be web-based? Was it too fucking hard to build it into the Control Panel or Settings app?
This sounds like horseshit to me, and I've heard enough horseshit in my life to be able to reliably identify it when I hear it.
"Microsoft is launching what it calls a (web-based) privacy dashboard..."
Why does it have to be web-based? Was it too fucking hard to build it into the Control Panel or Settings app?
Because your system will still send all the data to the MS cloud, but they will only use that data based on your settings there. I imagine they will still save all the data so if you ever allow something to be used (or they change their policies) all the historical data will already be there (just a guess though). If they were *really* serious, then, yes, they would provide local controls to prevent said data from being uploaded in the first place.
Updates? (Score:2)
and if you actually DO try to enhance your privacy (Score:2)
Shocking example (Score:1)
I hope that I'm not the only one to find the sentence "... or pick and choose, if certain criteria don't concern you too much, like location or health activity,
..." a shocking display of a very sad state of affairs.
Sharing location I can understand (even though I never do it myself and I hate websites that try to guess based on info from/about my ISP,. At least some websites indeed are more useful and easier to use if they know your location and I can even see a case for Microsoft services being tuned base
Well Received? (Score:2)
From TFS: "When Microsoft first launched Windows 10, it was generally well-received"
By whom? I don't recall much in the way of rave reviews except from paid promotors. I do recall quite a few people saying they'll stay on Windows 7, thank you.